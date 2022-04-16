Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348764/non-fungible-token-nft

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market

The global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) market size is projected to reach US$ 7.63 billion by 2028, from US$ 1.59 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 22.05% during 2022-2028.

Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Scope and Market Size

Non-Fungible Token(NFT) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

OpenSea

Larva Labs

Sky Mavis

Dapper Labs

Decentraland

Yuga Labs

SandBox

Sorare

Solanart

SuperRare

Gala Games

Foundation

Rarible

MOBOX

MakersPlace

Segment by Type

Art & Collectibles

Game

Others

Segment by Application

Primary Market

Secondary Market

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Non-Fungible Token (NFT)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Non-Fungible Token (NFT)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Non-Fungible Token (NFT)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Non-Fungible Token (NFT)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Non-Fungible Token (NFT)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Non-Fungible Token (NFT) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 STUDY SCOPE 1

1.2 MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 1

1.2.1 GLOBAL NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE BY TYPE: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 ART & COLLECTIBLES 2

1.2.3 GAME 3

1.2.4 OTHERS 4

1.3 MARKET BY APPLICATION 5

1.3.1 GLOBAL NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 PRIMARY MARKET 6

1.3.3 SECONDARY MARKET 7

1.4 STUDY OBJECTIVES 8

1.5 YEARS CONSIDERED 8

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 9

2.1 GLOBAL NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET PERSPECTIVE (2017-2028) 9

2.2 NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) GROWTH TRENDS BY REGION 10

2.2.1 NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.2.2 NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2022) 11

2.2.3 NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2023-2028) 12

2.3 NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET DYNAMICS 12

2.3.1 NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) INDUSTRY TRENDS 12

2.3.2 NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET DRIVERS 13

2.3.3 NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET CHALLENGES 14

2.3.4 NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET RESTRAINTS 16

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 17

3.1 GLOBAL TOP NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) PLAYERS BY REVENUE 17

3.1.1 GLOBAL TOP NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) PLAYERS BY REVENUE (2017-2022) 17

3.1.2 GLOBAL NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY PLAYERS (2017-2022) 18

3.2 GLOBAL NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SHARE BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) 19

3.3 PLAYERS COVERED: RANKING BY NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) REVENUE 20

3.4 GLOBAL NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET CONCENTRATION RATIO 21

3.4.1 GLOBAL NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET CONCENTRATION RATIO (CR5 AND HHI) 21

3.4.2 GLOBAL TOP 3 AND TOP 5 COMPANIES BY NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) REVENUE IN 2021 22

3.5 NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) KEY PLAYERS HEAD OFFICE AND AREA SERVED 23

3.6 KEY PLAYERS NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) PRODUCT SOLUTION AND SERVICE 23

3.7 DATE OF ENTER INTO NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET 24

3.8 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION PLANS 24

4 NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 27

4.1 GLOBAL NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 27

4.2 GLOBAL NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 28

5 NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 29

5.1 GLOBAL NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 29

5.2 GLOBAL NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 29

6 NORTH AMERICA 31

6.1 NORTH AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 31

6.2 NORTH AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 31

6.2.1 NORTH AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 31

6.2.2 NORTH AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 32

6.2.3 NORTH AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2028) 32

6.3 NORTH AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 33

6.3.1 NORTH AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 33

6.3.2 NORTH AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 33

6.3.3 NORTH AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 33

6.4 NORTH AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 34

6.4.1 NORTH AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 34

6.4.2 NORTH AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SHARE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 34

6.4.3 UNITED STATES 35

6.4.4 CANADA 36

6.4.5 MEXICO 37

7 EUROPE 38

7.1 EUROPE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 38

7.2 EUROPE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 38

7.2.1 EUROPE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 38

7.2.2 EUROPE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 39

7.2.3 EUROPE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2028) 39

7.3 EUROPE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 39

7.3.1 EUROPE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 39

7.3.2 EUROPE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 40

7.3.3 EUROPE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 40

7.4 EUROPE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 41

7.4.1 EUROPE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 41

7.4.2 EUROPE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 41

7.4.3 GERMANY 42

7.4.4 FRANCE 43

7.4.5 U.K. 44

7.4.6 ITALY 45

7.4.7 RUSSIA 46

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 47

8.1 ASIA-PACIFIC NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 47

8.2 ASIA-PACIFIC NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 47

8.2.1 ASIA-PACIFIC NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 47

8.2.2 ASIA-PACIFIC NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 48

8.2.3 ASIA-PACIFIC NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2028) 48

8.3 ASIA-PACIFIC NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 48

8.3.1 ASIA-PACIFIC NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 48

8.3.2 ASIA-PACIFIC NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 49

8.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 49

8.4 ASIA-PACIFIC NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY REGION 50

8.4.1 ASIA-PACIFIC NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2022) 50

8.4.2 ASIA-PACIFIC NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2023-2028) 50

8.4.3 CHINA 51

8.4.4 JAPAN 52

8.4.5 SOUTH KOREA 53

8.4.6 SOUTHEAST ASIA 54

8.4.7 INDIA 55

8.4.8 AUSTRALIA 56

9 LATIN AMERICA 57

9.1 LATIN AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 57

9.2 LATIN AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 57

9.2.1 LATIN AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 57

9.2.2 LATIN AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 58

9.2.3 LATIN AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2028) 58

9.3 LATIN AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 59

9.3.1 LATIN AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 59

9.3.2 LATIN AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 59

9.3.3 LATIN AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 59

9.4 LATIN AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 60

9.4.1 LATIN AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 60

9.4.2 LATIN AMERICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 60

9.4.3 BRAZIL 61

9.4.4 ARGENTINA 62

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 63

10.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 63

10.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 63

10.2.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 63

10.2.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 64

10.2.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2028) 64

10.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 65

10.3.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 65

10.3.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 65

10.3.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SHARE BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 65

10.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 66

10.4.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 66

10.4.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 66

10.4.3 MIDDLE EAST 67

10.4.4 AFRICA 68

11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 70

11.1 OPENSEA 70

11.1.1 OPENSEA COMPANY DETAILS 70

11.1.2 OPENSEA BUSINESS OVERVIEW 70

11.1.3 OPENSEA NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) INTRODUCTION 71

11.1.4 OPENSEA REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 71

11.1.5 OPENSEA RECENT DEVELOPMENT 72

11.2 LARVA LABS 73

11.2.1 LARVA LABS COMPANY DETAILS 73

11.2.2 LARVA LABS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 73

11.2.3 LARVA LABS NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) INTRODUCTION 74

11.2.4 LARVA LABS REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 75

11.2.5 LARVA LABS RECENT DEVELOPMENT 76

11.3 SKY MAVIS 77

11.3.1 SKY MAVIS COMPANY DETAILS 77

11.3.2 SKY MAVIS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 77

11.3.3 SKY MAVIS NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) INTRODUCTION 78

11.3.4 SKY MAVIS REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 78

11.3.5 SKY MAVIS RECENT DEVELOPMENT 79

11.4 DAPPER LABS 80

11.4.1 DAPPER LABS COMPANY DETAILS 80

11.4.2 DAPPER LABS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 80

11.4.3 DAPPER LABS NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) INTRODUCTION 81

11.4.4 DAPPER LABS REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 82

11.4.5 DAPPER LABS RECENT DEVELOPMENT 83

11.5 DECENTRALAND 84

11.5.1 DECENTRALAND COMPANY DETAILS 84

11.5.2 DECENTRALAND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 84

11.5.3 DECENTRALAND NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) INTRODUCTION 85

11.5.4 DECENTRALAND REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 85

11.5.5 DECENTRALAND RECENT DEVELOPMENT 86

11.6 YUGA LABS 87

11.6.1 YUGA LABS COMPANY DETAILS 87

11.6.2 YUGA LABS BUSINESS OVERVIEW 87

11.6.3 YUGA LABS NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) INTRODUCTION 87

11.6.4 YUGA LABS REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 88

11.6.5 YUGA LABS RECENT DEVELOPMENT 89

11.7 SANDBOX 90

11.7.1 SANDBOX COMPANY DETAILS 90

11.7.2 SANDBOX BUSINESS OVERVIEW 90

11.7.3 SANDBOX NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) INTRODUCTION 91

11.7.4 SANDBOX REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 91

11.7.5 SANDBOX RECENT DEVELOPMENT 92

11.8 SORARE 93

11.8.1 SORARE COMPANY DETAILS 93

11.8.2 SORARE BUSINESS OVERVIEW 93

11.8.3 SORARE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) INTRODUCTION 94

11.8.4 SORARE REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 95

11.8.5 SORARE RECENT DEVELOPMENT 95

11.9 SOLANART 96

11.9.1 SOLANART COMPANY DETAILS 96

11.9.2 SOLANART BUSINESS OVERVIEW 96

11.9.3 SOLANART NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) INTRODUCTION 97

11.9.4 SOLANART REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 97

11.9.5 SOLANART RECENT DEVELOPMENT 98

11.10 SUPERRARE 98

11.10.1 SUPERRARE COMPANY DETAILS 98

11.10.2 SUPERRARE BUSINESS OVERVIEW 99

11.10.3 SUPERRARE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) INTRODUCTION 100

11.10.4 SUPERRARE REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 100

11.10.5 SUPERRARE RECENT DEVELOPMENT 101

11.11 GALA GAMES 102

11.11.1 GALA GAMES COMPANY DETAILS 102

11.11.2 GALA GAMES BUSINESS OVERVIEW 102

11.11.3 GALA GAMES NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) INTRODUCTION 103

11.11.4 GALA GAMES REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 103

11.11.5 GALA GAMES RECENT DEVELOPMENT 104

11.12 FOUNDATION 105

11.12.1 FOUNDATION COMPANY DETAILS 105

11.12.2 FOUNDATION BUSINESS OVERVIEW 105

11.12.3 FOUNDATION NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) INTRODUCTION 106

11.12.4 FOUNDATION REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 106

11.12.5 FOUNDATION RECENT DEVELOPMENT 107

11.13 RARIBLE 108

11.13.1 RARIBLE COMPANY DETAILS 108

11.13.2 RARIBLE BUSINESS OVERVIEW 108

11.13.3 RARIBLE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) INTRODUCTION 109

11.13.4 RARIBLE REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 109

11.13.5 RARIBLE RECENT DEVELOPMENT 110

11.14 MOBOX 111

11.14.1 MOBOX COMPANY DETAILS 111

11.14.2 MOBOX BUSINESS OVERVIEW 111

11.14.3 MOBOX NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) INTRODUCTION 112

11.14.4 MOBOX REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN(NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 112

11.14.5 MOBOX RECENT DEVELOPMENT 113

11.15 MAKERSPLACE 114

11.15.1 MAKERSPLACE COMPANY DETAILS 114

11.15.2 MAKERSPLACE BUSINESS OVERVIEW 114

11.15.3 MAKERSPLACE NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) INTRODUCTION 115

11.15.4 MAKERSPLACE REVENUE IN NON-FUNGIBLE TOKEN (NFT) BUSINESS (2017-2022) 115

11.15.5 MAKERSPLACE RECENT DEVELOPMENT 116

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 117

13 APPENDIX 120

13.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 120

13.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 120

13.1.2 DATA SOURCE 123

13.2 DISCLAIMER 126

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348764/non-fungible-token-nft

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com