PERS Devices Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global PERS Devices market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PERS Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348593/pers-devices

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PERS Devices Market

In 2020, the global PERS Devices market size was US$ 7698 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12335 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.92% between 2021 and 2027.

.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Philips Lifeline

ADT

Tunstall

Greatcall

Alert-1

Connect America

Bay Alarm Medical

Life Alert

Rescue Alert

Mobile Help

Medical Guardian

LifeStation

Galaxy Medical Alert Systems

Lifefone

Better Alerts

MediPedant

QMedic

VRI Cares

PERS Devices Market Segment by Type

Mobile Type

Landline Type

Standalone Type

PERS Devices Market Segment by Application

Inside the Home

Outside the Home

The report on the PERS Devices market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global PERS Devicesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of PERS Devicesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global PERS Devicesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the PERS Deviceswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of PERS Devicessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> PERS Devices companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 PERS DEVICES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 PERS Devices Product Overview 1

1.2 PERS Devices Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Mobile Type 3

1.2.2 Landline Type 4

1.2.3 Standalone Type 5

1.3 Global PERS Devices Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global PERS Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 7

1.3.2 Global PERS Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7

1.3.3 Global PERS Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 11

1.4.1 North America PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.2 Europe PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 13

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

1.4.4 South America PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 16

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 18

2 PERS DEVICES MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 19

2.1 Global Top Players by PERS Devices Sales (2019-2021) 19

2.2 Global Top Players by PERS Devices Revenue (2019-2021) 20

2.3 Global Top Players by PERS Devices Price (2019-2021) 22

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PERS Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 23

2.5 PERS Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23

2.5.1 PERS Devices Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 23

2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by PERS Devices Sales and Revenue in 2020 24

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PERS Devices as of 2020) 25

2.7 Founded Date of Key PERS Devices Manufacturers 26

2.8 Key Manufacturers PERS Devices Product Offered 26

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 27

3 PERS DEVICES STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 31

3.1 Global PERS Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 31

3.2 Global PERS Devices Historic Market Size by Region 31

3.2.1 Global PERS Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 31

3.2.2 Global PERS Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 32

3.2.3 Global PERS Devices Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 32

3.3 Global PERS Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region 33

3.3.1 Global PERS Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 33

3.3.2 Global PERS Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 33

3.3.3 Global PERS Devices Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 34

4 PERS DEVICES BY APPLICATION 35

4.1 PERS Devices Market Segment by Application 35

4.1.1 Inside the Home 35

4.1.2 Outside the Home 36

4.2 Global PERS Devices Market Size by Application 37

4.2.1 Global PERS Devices Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 38

4.2.2 Global PERS Devices Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 38

4.2.3 Global PERS Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 40

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 42

4.3.1 North America PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 42

4.3.2 Europe PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 43

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 43

4.3.4 South America PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 43

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 43

5 NORTH AMERICA PERS DEVICES BY COUNTRY 44

5.1 North America PERS Devices Historic Market Size by Country 44

5.1.1 North America PERS Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 44

5.1.2 North America PERS Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 44

5.2 North America PERS Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country 45

5.2.1 North America PERS Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 45

5.2.2 North America PERS Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 45

6 EUROPE PERS DEVICES BY COUNTRY 47

6.1 Europe PERS Devices Historic Market Size by Country 47

6.1.1 Europe PERS Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 47

6.1.2 Europe PERS Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 47

6.2 Europe PERS Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country 48

6.2.1 Europe PERS Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 48

6.2.2 Europe PERS Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 49

7 ASIA-PACIFIC PERS DEVICES BY REGION 50

7.1 Asia-Pacific PERS Devices Historic Market Size by Region 50

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PERS Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 50

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PERS Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 50

7.2 Asia-Pacific PERS Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region 51

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PERS Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 51

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PERS Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 52

8 SOUTH AMERICA PERS DEVICES BY COUNTRY 53

8.1 South America PERS Devices Historic Market Size by Country 53

8.1.1 South America PERS Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 53

8.1.2 South America PERS Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 53

8.2 South America PERS Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country 54

8.2.1 South America PERS Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 54

8.2.2 South America PERS Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 54

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA PERS DEVICES BY COUNTRY 55

9.1 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Historic Market Size by Country 55

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 55

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 55

9.2 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country 56

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 56

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PERS Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 56

10 MAJOR MANUFACTURERS ANALYSIS OF PERS DEVICES 58

10.1 Philips Lifeline 58

10.1.1 Company Profile 58

10.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 59

10.1.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 60

10.2 ADT 60

10.2.1 Company Profile 60

10.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 61

10.2.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 62

10.3 Tunstall 62

10.3.1 Company Profile 62

10.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 63

10.3.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 64

10.4 Greatcall 65

10.4.1 Company Profile 65

10.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 66

10.4.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 66

10.5 Alert-1 67

10.5.1 Company Profile 67

10.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 67

10.5.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 69

10.6 Connect America 69

10.6.1 Company Profile 69

10.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 70

10.6.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 70

10.7 Bay Alarm Medical 71

10.7.1 Company Profile 71

10.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 71

10.7.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 72

10.8 Life Alert 72

10.8.1 Company Profile 72

10.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 73

10.8.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 74

10.9 Rescue Alert 74

10.9.1 Company Profile 74

10.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 75

10.9.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 76

10.10 Mobile Help 76

10.10.1 Company Profile 76

10.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 77

10.10.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 77

10.11 Medical Guardian 78

10.11.1 Company Profile 78

10.11.2 Product Picture and Specifications 78

10.11.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 79

10.12 LifeStation 80

10.12.1 Company Profile 80

10.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 80

10.12.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 81

10.13 Galaxy Medical Alert Systems 81

10.13.1 Company Profile 81

10.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 82

10.13.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 83

10.14 Lifefone 83

10.14.1 Company Profile 83

10.14.2 Product Picture and Specifications 84

10.14.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 85

10.15 Better Alerts 85

10.15.1 Company Profile 85

10.15.2 Product Picture and Specifications 86

10.15.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 86

10.16 MediPedant 87

10.16.1 Company Profile 87

10.16.2 Product Picture and Specifications 88

10.16.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 88

10.17 QMedic 89

10.17.1 Company Profile 89

10.17.2 Product Picture and Specifications 89

10.17.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 90

10.18 VRI Cares 90

10.18.1 Company Profile 90

10.18.2 Product Picture and Specifications 91

10.18.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 91

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 92

11.1 PERS Devices Key Raw Materials 92

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 92

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 93

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 94

11.2.1 Raw Materials 94

11.2.2 Labor Cost 94

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 95

11.3 Working Process Analysis of PERS Devices 95

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 96

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 96

11.4.2 Market Challenges 96

11.4.3 Market Risks 96

11.4.4 Porter鈥檚 Five Forces Analysis 97

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 98

12.1 Sales Channel 98

12.2 PERS Devices Distributors 99

12.3 PERS Devices Downstream Customers 101

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 103

14 APPENDIX 105

14.1 Research Methodology 105

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 105

14.1.2 Data Source 108

14.2 Author Details 111

14.3 Disclaimer 111

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348593/pers-devices

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com