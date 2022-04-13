Friction Products Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Friction Products market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Friction Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Friction Products Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Friction Products market size is estimated to be worth US$ 9,936.83 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 12,962.91 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Friction Products production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Friction Products market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Friction Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Akebono Brake

Nisshinbo

Bosch

Continental

GMP Friction Products

Tenneco

Bendix

Sangsin Brake

BorgWarner

Shandong Longji

Shandong Gold Phoenix

Svendborg Brakes (Altra Motion)

Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF)

Aisin Chemical Co

Schaeffler

Vulkan

BPW Group

Segment by Type

Brake Pads

Brake Linings

Clutch Discs

Brake Blocks

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Railway

Industrial

Aerospace

Others

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Friction Productsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Friction Productsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Friction Productsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Friction Productswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Friction Productssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Friction Products companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Friction Products Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Friction Products Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Brake Pads 3

1.2.3 Brake Linings 4

1.2.4 Clutch Discs 5

1.2.5 Brake Blocks 5

1.2.6 Others 6

1.3 Market by Application 7

1.3.1 Global Friction Products Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 7

1.3.2 Automotive 9

1.3.3 Railway 10

1.3.4 Industrial 11

1.3.5 Aerospace 11

1.3.6 Others 11

1.4 Study Objectives 12

1.5 Years Considered 13

2 Global Friction Products Production 14

2.1 Global Friction Products Production Capacity (2017-2028) 14

2.2 Global Friction Products Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 14

2.3 Global Friction Products Production by Region 16

2.3.1 Global Friction Products Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 16

2.3.2 Global Friction Products Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 17

2.4 North America 18

2.5 Europe 19

2.6 China 19

2.7 Japan 20

2.8 South Korea 20

3 Global Friction Products Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 21

3.1 Global Friction Products Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21

3.2 Global Friction Products Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 22

3.3 Global Friction Products Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 23

3.4 Global Friction Products Sales by Region 24

3.4.1 Global Friction Products Sales by Region (2017-2022) 24

3.4.2 Global Sales Friction Products by Region (2023-2028) 25

3.5 Global Friction Products Revenue by Region 26

3.5.1 Global Friction Products Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 26

3.5.2 Global Friction Products Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 27

3.6 North America 28

3.7 Europe 29

3.8 Asia-Pacific 30

3.9 Latin America 31

3.10 Middle East & Africa 32

4 Competition by Manufacturers 33

4.1 Global Friction Products Production Capacity by Manufacturers 33

4.2 Global Friction Products Sales by Manufacturers 34

4.2.1 Global Friction Products Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34

4.2.2 Global Friction Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.3 Global Friction Products Revenue by Manufacturers 36

4.3.1 Global Friction Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36

4.3.2 Global Friction Products Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Friction Products Revenue in 2021 38

4.4 Global Friction Products Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 39

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 39

4.5.2 Global Friction Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 40

4.5.3 Global Friction Products Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 41

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 43

5 Market Size by Type 45

5.1 Global Friction Products Sales by Type 45

5.1.1 Global Friction Products Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 45

5.1.2 Global Friction Products Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 45

5.1.3 Global Friction Products Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45

5.2 Global Friction Products Revenue by Type 47

5.2.1 Global Friction Products Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 47

5.2.2 Global Friction Products Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 47

5.2.3 Global Friction Products Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47

5.3 Global Friction Products Price by Type 48

5.3.1 Global Friction Products Price by Type (2017-2022) 48

5.3.2 Global Friction Products Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 49

6 Market Size by Application 50

6.1 Global Friction Products Sales by Application 50

6.1.1 Global Friction Products Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 50

6.1.2 Global Friction Products Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 50

6.1.3 Global Friction Products Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 51

6.2 Global Friction Products Revenue by Application 52

6.2.1 Global Friction Products Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 52

6.2.2 Global Friction Products Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 53

6.2.3 Global Friction Products Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 53

6.3 Global Friction Products Price by Application 54

6.3.1 Global Friction Products Price by Application (2017-2022) 54

6.3.2 Global Friction Products Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 54

7 North America 56

7.1 North America Friction Products Market Size by Type 56

7.1.1 North America Friction Products Sales by Type (2017-2028) 56

7.1.2 North America Friction Products Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 57

7.2 North America Friction Products Market Size by Application 58

7.2.1 North America Friction Products Sales by Application (2017-2028) 58

7.2.2 North America Friction Products Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 59

7.3 North America Friction Products Sales by Country 60

7.3.1 North America Friction Products Sales by Country (2017-2028) 60

7.3.2 North America Friction Products Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 61

7.3.3 United States 63

7.3.4 Canada 63

8 Europe 64

8.1 Europe Friction Products Market Size by Type 64

8.1.1 Europe Friction Products Sales by Type (2017-2028) 64

8.1.2 Europe Friction Products Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 65

8.2 Europe Friction Products Market Size by Application 66

8.2.1 Europe Friction Products Sales by Application (2017-2028) 66

8.2.2 Europe Friction Products Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 67

8.3 Europe Friction Products Market Size by Country 68

8.3.1 Europe Friction Products Sales by Country (2017-2028) 68

8.3.2 Europe Friction Products Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 69

8.3.3 Germany 71

8.3.4 France 71

8.3.5 U.K. 72

8.3.6 Italy 72

8.3.7 Russia 73

9 Asia Pacific 74

9.1 Asia Pacific Friction Products Market Size by Type 74

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Friction Products Sales by Type (2017-2028) 74

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Friction Products Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 75

9.2 Asia Pacific Friction Products Market Size by Application 76

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Friction Products Sales by Application (2017-2028) 76

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Friction Products Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 77

9.3 Asia Pacific Friction Products Market Size by Region 78

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Friction Products Sales by Region (2017-2028) 78

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Friction Products Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 79

9.3.3 China 81

9.3.4 Japan 81

9.3.5 South Korea 82

9.3.6 Southeast Asia 82

9.3.7 India 83

9.3.8 Australia 83

10 Latin America 84

10.1 Latin America Friction Products Market Size by Type 84

10.1.1 Latin America Friction Products Sales by Type (2017-2028) 84

10.1.2 Latin America Friction Products Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 85

10.2 Latin America Friction Products Market Size by Application 86

10.2.1 Latin America Friction Products Sales by Application (2017-2028) 86

10.2.2 Latin America Friction Products Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 87

10.3 Latin America Friction Products Market Size by Country 88

10.3.1 Latin America Friction Products Sales by Country (2017-2028) 88

10.3.2 Latin America Friction Products Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 89

10.3.3 Mexico 91

10.3.4 Brazil 91

11 Middle East and Africa 92

11.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Products Market Size by Type 92

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Products Sales by Type (2017-2028) 92

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Products Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 93

11.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Products Market Size by Application 94

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Products Sales by Application (2017-2028) 94

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Products Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 95

11.3 Middle East and Africa Friction Products Market Size by Country 97

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Products Sales by Country (2017-2028) 97

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Products Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 98

11.3.3 Saudi Arabia 100

11.3.4 UAE 100

11.3.5 Egypt 101

11.3.6 South Africa 101

12 Corporate Profile 102

12.1 Akebono Brake 102

12.1.1 Akebono Brake Corporation Information 102

12.1.2 Akebono Brake Overview 102

12.1.3 Akebono Brake Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 103

12.1.4 Akebono Brake Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 103

12.1.5 Akebono Brake Recent Developments 105

12.2 Nisshinbo 106

12.2.1 Nisshinbo Corporation Information 106

12.2.2 Nisshinbo Overview 106

12.2.3 Nisshinbo Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107

12.2.4 Nisshinbo Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 107

12.2.5 Nisshinbo Recent Developments 108

12.3 Bosch 108

12.3.1 Bosch Corporation Information 108

12.3.2 Bosch Overview 109

12.3.3 Bosch Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109

12.3.4 Bosch Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 110

12.3.5 Bosch Recent Developments 112

12.4 Continental 113

12.4.1 Continental Corporation Information 113

12.4.2 Continental Overview 113

12.4.3 Continental Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114

12.4.4 Continental Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 114

12.4.5 Continental Recent Developments 115

12.5 GMP Friction Products 115

12.5.1 GMP Friction Products Corporation Information 115

12.5.2 GMP Friction Products Overview 116

12.5.3 GMP Friction Products Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116

12.5.4 GMP Friction Products Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 116

12.5.5 GMP Friction Products Recent Developments 117

12.6 Tenneco 117

12.6.1 Tenneco Corporation Information 117

12.6.2 Tenneco Overview 118

12.6.3 Tenneco Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118

12.6.4 Tenneco Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 119

12.6.5 Tenneco Recent Developments 119

12.7 Bendix 120

12.7.1 Bendix Corporation Information 120

12.7.2 Bendix Overview 120

12.7.3 Bendix Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

12.7.4 Bendix Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121

12.7.5 Bendix Recent Developments 122

12.8 Sangsin Brake 123

12.8.1 Sangsin Brake Corporation Information 123

12.8.2 Sangsin Brake Overview 123

12.8.3 Sangsin Brake Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124

12.8.4 Sangsin Brake Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 124

12.8.5 Sangsin Brake Recent Developments 125

12.9 BorgWarner 125

12.9.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information 125

12.9.2 BorgWarner Overview 125

12.9.3 BorgWarner Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 126

12.9.4 BorgWarner Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 126

12.9.5 BorgWarner Recent Developments 127

12.10 Shandong Longji 127

12.10.1 Shandong Longji Corporation Information 127

12.10.2 Shandong Longji Overview 128

12.10.3 Shandong Longji Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

12.10.4 Shandong Longji Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 129

12.10.5 Shandong Longji Recent Developments 130

12.11 Shandong Gold Phoenix 131

12.11.1 Shandong Gold Phoenix Corporation Information 131

12.11.2 Shandong Gold Phoenix Overview 131

12.11.3 Shandong Gold Phoenix Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 132

12.11.4 Shandong Gold Phoenix Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 132

12.11.5 Shandong Gold Phoenix Recent Developments 133

12.12 Svendborg Brakes (Altra Motion) 134

12.12.1 Svendborg Brakes (Altra Motion) Corporation Information 134

12.12.2 Svendborg Brakes (Altra Motion) Overview 134

12.12.3 Svendborg Brakes (Altra Motion) Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135

12.12.4 Svendborg Brakes (Altra Motion) Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 135

12.12.5 Svendborg Brakes (Altra Motion) Recent Developments 136

12.13 Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) 136

12.13.1 Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) Corporation Information 136

12.13.2 Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) Overview 137

12.13.3 Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 137

12.13.4 Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 137

12.13.5 Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) Recent Developments 139

12.14 Aisin Chemical Co 139

12.14.1 Aisin Chemical Co Corporation Information 139

12.14.2 Aisin Chemical Co Overview 140

12.14.3 Aisin Chemical Co Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 140

12.14.4 Aisin Chemical Co Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 141

12.14.5 Aisin Chemical Co Recent Developments 141

12.15 Schaeffler 142

12.15.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information 142

12.15.2 Schaeffler Overview 142

12.15.3 Schaeffler Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143

12.15.4 Schaeffler Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 143

12.15.5 Schaeffler Recent Developments 144

12.16 Vulkan 144

12.16.1 Vulkan Corporation Information 144

12.16.2 Vulkan Overview 145

12.16.3 Vulkan Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 145

12.16.4 Vulkan Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 145

12.16.5 Vulkan Recent Developments 146

12.17 BPW Group 146

12.17.1 BPW Group Corporation Information 146

12.17.2 BPW Group Overview 147

12.17.3 BPW Group Friction Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 147

12.17.4 BPW Group Friction Products Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 147

12.17.5 BPW Group Recent Developments 148

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 149

13.1 Friction Products Industry Chain Analysis 149

13.2 Friction Products Key Raw Materials 149

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 149

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 150

13.3 Manufacturing Cost Structure 151

13.3.1 Raw Materials 151

13.3.2 Labor Cost 151

13.3.3 Manufacturing Expenses 151

13.4 Friction Products Production Mode & Process 152

13.5 Friction Products Sales and Marketing 152

13.5.1 Friction Products Sales Channels 152

13.5.2 Friction Products Distributors 153

13.6 Friction Products Customers 154

14 Friction Products Market Dynamics 155

14.1.1 Friction Products Industry Trends 155

14.1.2 Friction Products Market Drivers 156

14.1.3 Friction Products Market Challenges 156

14.1.4 Friction Products Market Restraints 157

15 Key Findings in the Global Friction Products Study 158

16 Appendix 160

16.1 Research Methodology 160

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 160

16.1.2 Data Source 163

16.2 Author Details 165

16.3 Disclaimer 166

