Pertussis Vaccine Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Pertussis Vaccine market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pertussis Vaccine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348594/pertussis-vaccine

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pertussis Vaccine Market

The global Pertussis Vaccine market was valued at US$ 5043.53 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 6376.78 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.50% during 2021-2027.

.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Sanofi Pasteur

GSK

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

KM Biologics

Wuhan Institute of Biological Products

Walvax Biotechnology

Chengdu Institute of Biological Products

Minhai Biotechnology

Pertussis Vaccine Market Segment by Type

Acellular Vaccines

Whole-cell Vaccines

Pertussis Vaccine Market Segment by Application

12 Months Below

12 Months Above

The report on the Pertussis Vaccine market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Asia-Pacific Other

Rest of World

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Pertussis Vaccineconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Pertussis Vaccinemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Pertussis Vaccinemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Pertussis Vaccinewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Pertussis Vaccinesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Pertussis Vaccine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 PERTUSSIS VACCINE MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Pertussis Vaccine Product Scope 1

1.2 Pertussis Vaccine Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Pertussis Vaccine Revenue by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 2

1.2.2 Acellular Vaccines 2

1.2.3 Whole-cell Vaccines 3

1.3 Pertussis Vaccine Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Pertussis Vaccine Revenue Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 4

1.3.2 12 Months Below 5

1.3.3 12 Months Above 6

1.4 Global Pertussis Vaccine Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.4.1 Global Pertussis Vaccine Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027) 7

1.4.2 Global Pertussis Vaccine Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027) 9

1.4.3 Global Pertussis Vaccine Price Trends (2016-2027) 10

2 PERTUSSIS VACCINE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION 11

2.1 Global Pertussis Vaccine Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 11

2.2 Global Pertussis Vaccine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021) 12

2.2.1 Global Pertussis Vaccine Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 12

2.2.2 Global Pertussis Vaccine Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 13

2.3 Global Pertussis Vaccine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 15

2.3.1 Global Pertussis Vaccine Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 15

2.3.2 Global Pertussis Vaccine Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 16

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 18

2.4.1 North America Pertussis Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 18

2.4.2 Europe Pertussis Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 20

2.4.3 China Pertussis Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 22

2.4.4 Japan Pertussis Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 24

2.4.5 India Pertussis Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 26

2.4.6 Asia-Pacific Other Pertussis Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 28

3 PERTUSSIS VACCINE COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 30

3.1 Global Pertussis Vaccine Players by Sales (2016-2021) 30

3.2 Global Pertussis Vaccine Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 31

3.3 Global Pertussis Vaccine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Pertussis Vaccine as of 2020) 33

3.4 Global Pertussis Vaccine Average Price by Company (2016-2021) 34

3.5 Pertussis Vaccine Manufacturers Headquarters 34

4 PERTUSSIS VACCINE MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 35

4.1 Global Pertussis Vaccine Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021) 35

4.1.1 Global Pertussis Vaccine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 35

4.1.2 Global Pertussis Vaccine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 36

4.1.3 Global Pertussis Vaccine Price by Type (2016-2021) 37

4.2 Global Pertussis Vaccine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027) 38

4.2.1 Global Pertussis Vaccine Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 38

4.2.2 Global Pertussis Vaccine Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 38

4.2.3 Global Pertussis Vaccine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 39

5 GLOBAL PERTUSSIS VACCINE MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 40

5.1 Global Pertussis Vaccine Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021) 40

5.1.1 Global Pertussis Vaccine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 40

5.1.2 Global Pertussis Vaccine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 41

5.1.3 Global Pertussis Vaccine Price by Application (2016-2021) 42

5.2 Global Pertussis Vaccine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027) 43

5.2.1 Global Pertussis Vaccine Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 43

5.2.2 Global Pertussis Vaccine Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 43

5.2.3 Global Pertussis Vaccine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 44

6 NORTH AMERICA PERTUSSIS VACCINE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 45

6.1 North America Pertussis Vaccine Sales by Company 45

6.1.1 North America Pertussis Vaccine Sales by Company (2016-2021) 45

6.1.2 North America Pertussis Vaccine Sales Market Share by Company (2016-2021) 45

6.2 North America Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type 45

6.2.1 North America Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 45

6.2.2 North America Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 46

6.3 North America Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application 47

6.3.1 North America Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 47

6.3.2 North America Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 48

7 EUROPE PERTUSSIS VACCINE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 49

7.1 Europe Pertussis Vaccine Sales by Company 49

7.1.1 Europe Pertussis Vaccine Sales by Company (2016-2021) 49

7.1.2 Europe Pertussis Vaccine Sales Market Share by Company (2016-2021) 49

7.2 Europe Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type 49

7.2.1 Europe Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 49

7.2.2 Europe Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 50

7.3 Europe Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application 51

7.3.1 Europe Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 51

7.3.2 Europe Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 52

8 CHINA PERTUSSIS VACCINE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 53

8.1 China Pertussis Vaccine Sales by Company 53

8.1.1 China Pertussis Vaccine Sales by Company (2016-2021) 53

8.1.2 China Pertussis Vaccine Sales Market Share by Company (2016-2021) 53

8.2 China Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type 54

8.2.1 China Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 54

8.2.2 China Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 55

8.3 China Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application 55

8.3.1 China Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 55

8.3.2 China Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 56

9 JAPAN PERTUSSIS VACCINE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 57

9.1 Japan Pertussis Vaccine Sales by Company 57

9.1.1 Japan Pertussis Vaccine Sales by Company (2016-2021) 57

9.1.2 Japan Pertussis Vaccine Sales Market Share by Company (2016-2021) 57

9.2 Japan Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type 57

9.2.1 Japan Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 57

9.2.2 Japan Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 58

9.3 Japan Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application 59

9.3.1 Japan Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 59

9.3.2 Japan Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 60

10 INDIA PERTUSSIS VACCINE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 61

10.1 India Pertussis Vaccine Sales by Company 61

10.1.1 India Pertussis Vaccine Sales by Company (2016-2021) 61

10.1.2 India Pertussis Vaccine Sales Market Share by Company (2016-2021) 61

10.2 India Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type 61

10.2.1 India Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 61

10.2.2 India Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 62

10.3 India Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application 63

10.3.1 India Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 63

10.3.2 India Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 64

11 ASIA-PACIFIC OTHER PERTUSSIS VACCINE MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 65

11.1 Asia-Pacific Other Pertussis Vaccine Sales by Company 65

11.1.1 Asia-Pacific Other Pertussis Vaccine Sales by Company (2016-2021) 65

11.1.2 Asia-Pacific Other Pertussis Vaccine Sales Market Share by Company (2016-2021) 65

11.2 Asia-Pacific Other Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type 65

11.2.1 Asia-Pacific Other Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 65

11.2.2 Asia-Pacific Other Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 66

11.3 Asia-Pacific Other Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application 67

11.3.1 Asia-Pacific Other Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 67

11.3.2 Asia-Pacific Other Pertussis Vaccine Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 68

12 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN PERTUSSIS VACCINE BUSINESS 69

12.1 Sanofi Pasteur 69

12.1.1 Sanofi Pasteur Corporation Information 69

12.1.2 Sanofi Pasteur Pertussis Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

12.1.3 Sanofi Pasteur Pertussis Vaccine Products Offered 70

12.2 GSK 71

12.2.1 GSK Corporation Information 71

12.2.2 GSK Pertussis Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

12.2.3 GSK Pertussis Vaccine Products Offered 72

12.3 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma 72

12.3.1 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation Information 72

12.3.2 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Pertussis Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

12.3.3 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Pertussis Vaccine Products Offered 73

12.4 KM Biologics 74

12.4.1 KM Biologics Corporation Information 74

12.4.2 KM Biologics Pertussis Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

12.4.3 KM Biologics Pertussis Vaccine Products Offered 75

12.5 Wuhan Institute of Biological Products 75

12.5.1 Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Corporation Information 75

12.5.2 Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Pertussis Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

12.5.3 Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Pertussis Vaccine Products Offered 76

12.6 Walvax Biotechnology 77

12.6.1 Walvax Biotechnology Corporation Information 77

12.6.2 Walvax Biotechnology Pertussis Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

12.6.3 Walvax Biotechnology Pertussis Vaccine Products Offered 78

12.7 Chengdu Institute of Biological Products 79

12.7.1 Chengdu Institute of Biological Products Corporation Information 79

12.7.2 Chengdu Institute of Biological Products Pertussis Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

12.7.3 Chengdu Institute of Biological Products Pertussis Vaccine Products Offered 79

12.8 Minhai Biotechnology 80

12.8.1 Minhai Biotechnology Corporation Information 80

12.8.2 Minhai Biotechnology Pertussis Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

12.8.3 Minhai Biotechnology Pertussis Vaccine Products Offered 81

13 PERTUSSIS VACCINE MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 82

13.1 Pertussis Vaccine Key Raw Materials Analysis 82

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 83

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pertussis Vaccine 83

14 MARKETING CHANNEL AND DISTRIBUTORS 85

14.1 Marketing Channel 85

14.2 Pertussis Vaccine Distributors List 86

15 MARKET DYNAMICS 89

15.1 Pertussis Vaccine Market Trends 89

15.2 Pertussis Vaccine Opportunities and Drivers 89

15.3 Pertussis Vaccine Market Challenges 89

15.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 90

16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 91

17 APPENDIX 92

17.1 Research Methodology 92

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 92

17.1.2 Data Source 95

17.2 Author Details 98

17.3 Disclaimer 98

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348594/pertussis-vaccine

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com