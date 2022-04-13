PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market

The global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging market was valued at US$ 177 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 281 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2027. In 2020, 18% of PETG resin used for medical and pharma rigid packaging.

Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Eastman

SK Chemical

Selenis

Jiangsu Jinghong

Liaoyang Petrochemical

PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market Segment by Type

Extruded Grade

Injection Molding Grade

Blow Molding Grade

PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market Segment by Application

Medical Devices Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

The report on the PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Other Asia

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packagingconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packagingmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packagingmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packagingwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packagingsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 PETG FOR MEDICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL RIGID PACKAGING MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging 1

1.2 PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Extruded Grade 3

1.2.3 Injection Molding Grade 3

1.2.4 Blow Molding Grade 4

1.3 PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4

1.3.2 Medical Devices Packaging 5

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Packaging 6

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 7

1.4.1 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.4.2 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.4.3 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 9

1.5.1 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

1.5.2 North America PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5.3 Europe PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.4 China PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 13

2.1 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 13

2.2 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 14

2.3 PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 15

2.4 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 16

2.5 Manufacturers PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 17

2.6 PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends 18

2.6.1 PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market Concentration Rate 18

2.6.2 Global 5 Largest PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Players Market Share by Revenue 19

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 19

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 20

3.1 Global Production Capacity of PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 20

3.2 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 21

3.3 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 21

3.4 North America PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production 22

3.4.1 North America PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 22

3.4.2 North America PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 22

3.5 Europe PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production 23

3.5.1 Europe PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 23

3.5.2 Europe PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 24

3.6 Other Asia PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production (2016-2021) 25

3.6.1 Other Asia PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 25

3.6.2 Other Asia PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 25

3.7 China PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production (2016-2021) 26

3.7.1 China PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 26

3.7.2 China PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

4 PETG FOR MEDICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL RIGID PACKAGING CONSUMPTION BY REGION 28

4.1 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Consumption by Region 28

4.1.1 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Consumption by Region 28

4.1.2 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Consumption Market Share by Region 28

4.2 North America 29

4.2.1 North America PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Consumption by Country 30

4.2.2 U.S. 31

4.2.3 Canada 31

4.2.4 Mexico 32

4.3 Europe 33

4.3.1 Europe PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Consumption by Country 33

4.3.2 Germany 34

4.3.3 France 35

4.3.4 U.K. 35

4.3.5 Italy 36

4.3.6 Russia 36

4.4 Asia Pacific 37

4.4.1 Asia Pacific PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Consumption by Region 37

4.4.2 China 38

4.4.3 Japan 39

4.4.4 South Korea 39

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 40

4.4.6 India 40

4.4.7 Australia 41

4.5 South America 41

4.5.1 South America PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Consumption by Country 42

4.5.2 Brazil 43

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 44

5.1 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 44

5.2 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 46

5.3 Global PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021) 47

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 48

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 50

7.1 Eastman 50

7.1.1 Eastman PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Corporation Information 50

7.1.2 Eastman PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Product Portfolio 51

7.1.3 Eastman PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 56

7.1.4 Eastman Main Business and Markets Served 56

7.2 SK Chemicals 57

7.2.1 SK Chemicals PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Corporation Information 57

7.2.2 SK Chemicals PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Product Portfolio 58

7.2.3 SK Chemicals PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

7.2.4 SK Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served 60

7.3 Selenis 60

7.3.1 Selenis PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Corporation Information 60

7.3.2 Selenis PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Product Portfolio 61

7.3.3 Selenis PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

7.3.4 Selenis Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.4 Jiangsu Jinghong 62

7.4.1 Jiangsu Jinghong PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Corporation Information 62

7.4.2 Jiangsu Jinghong PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Product Portfolio 63

7.4.3 Jiangsu Jinghong PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

7.4.4 Jiangsu Jinghong Main Business and Markets Served 64

7.5 Liaoyang Petrochemical 64

7.5.1 Liaoyang Petrochemical PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Corporation Information 64

7.5.2 Liaoyang Petrochemical PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Product Portfolio 65

7.5.3 Liaoyang Petrochemical PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

7.5.4 Liaoyang Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served 66

8 PETG FOR MEDICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL RIGID PACKAGING MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 67

8.1 PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis 67

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 67

8.1.2 Key Raw Material for PETG Resin 67

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 68

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 68

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging 69

8.4 PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis 70

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 71

9.1 Marketing Channel 71

9.2 PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Distributors List 72

9.3 PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Customers 74

10 PETG FOR MEDICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL RIGID PACKAGING MARKET DYNAMICS 76

10.1 PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Industry Trends 76

10.2 PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Growth Drivers 76

10.3 PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market Challenges 77

10.4 PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Market Restraints 77

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 78

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging by Region (2022-2027) 78

11.2 North America PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 79

11.3 Europe PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 80

11.4 Other Asia PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 81

11.5 China PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 82

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 83

12.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging by Country 83

12.2 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging by Country 83

12.3 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging by Region 84

12.4 South America Forecasted Consumption of PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging by Country 84

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 85

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 85

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging by Type (2022-2027) 85

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging by Type (2022-2027) 86

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging by Type (2022-2027) 86

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of PETG for Medical & Pharmaceutical Rigid Packaging by Application (2022-2027) 87

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 88

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 90

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 90

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 90

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 91

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 92

15.2 Data Source 93

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 93

15.2.2 Primary Sources 94

15.3 Author List 95

15.4 Disclaimer 95

