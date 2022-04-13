Plastic Recycling Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Plastic Recycling market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Purity, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348598/plastic-recycling

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plastic Recycling Market

Over the next five years the Plastic Recycling market will register a 5.85% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 60.54 Billion by 2027, from US$ 43.04 Billion in 2021.

.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Indorama Ventures

Far Eastern New Century

MBA Polymers

DAK Americas

Plastipak Holdings

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Greentech

KW Plastics

Vogt-Plastic

Biffa

Visy

Envision

Imerys Group

Viridor

SUEZ

Chongqing Gengye New Material Technology

Plastic Recycling Market Segment by Type

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Other

Plastic Recycling Market Segment by Application

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile fiber / clothing

Landscaping/Street furniture

Other Uses

The report on the Plastic Recycling market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Plastic Recyclingconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Plastic Recyclingmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Plastic Recyclingmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Plastic Recyclingwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Plastic Recyclingsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Plastic Recycling companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Plastic Recycling Product Scope 1

1.2 Plastic Recycling Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Plastic Recycling Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 1

1.2.2 PET 2

1.2.3 PP 3

1.2.4 HDPE 3

1.2.5 LDPE 4

1.3 Plastic Recycling Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Plastic Recycling Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 5

1.3.2 Packaging & Consumer Goods 5

1.3.3 Construction 6

1.3.4 Textile fiber / clothing 6

1.3.5 Landscaping/Street furniture 7

1.3.6 Other Uses 7

1.4 Global Plastic Recycling Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.4.1 Global Plastic Recycling Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027) 7

1.4.2 Global Plastic Recycling Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027) 9

1.4.3 Global Plastic Recycling Price Trends (2016-2027) 9

2 PLASTIC RECYCLING ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION 10

2.1 Global Plastic Recycling Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

2.2 Global Plastic Recycling Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021) 11

2.2.1 Global Plastic Recycling Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 11

2.2.2 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 11

2.3 Global Plastic Recycling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 13

2.3.1 Global Plastic Recycling Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 13

2.3.2 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 13

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 15

2.4.1 North America Plastic Recycling Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 15

2.4.2 Europe Plastic Recycling Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 16

2.4.3 China Plastic Recycling Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 17

2.4.4 Japan Plastic Recycling Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 18

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Plastic Recycling Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 19

2.4.6 India Plastic Recycling Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 20

3 PLASTIC RECYCLING COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 21

3.1 Global Top Plastic Recycling Players by Sales (2016-2021) 21

3.2 Global Top Plastic Recycling Players by Revenue (2016-2021) 22

3.3 Global Plastic Recycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plastic Recycling as of 2020) 24

3.4 Global Plastic Recycling Average Price by Company (2016-2021) 25

3.5 Manufacturers Plastic Recycling Manufacturing Sites, Area Served 26

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 26

4 PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 28

4.1 Global Plastic Recycling Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021) 28

4.1.1 Global Plastic Recycling Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 28

4.1.2 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 28

4.1.3 Global Plastic Recycling Price by Type (2016-2021) 29

4.2 Global Plastic Recycling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027) 29

4.2.1 Global Plastic Recycling Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 29

4.2.2 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 30

4.2.3 Global Plastic Recycling Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 30

5 GLOBAL PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 32

5.1 Global Plastic Recycling Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021) 32

5.1.1 Global Plastic Recycling Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 32

5.1.2 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 32

5.1.3 Global Plastic Recycling Price by Application (2016-2021) 33

5.2 Global Plastic Recycling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027) 33

5.2.1 Global Plastic Recycling Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 33

5.2.2 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 34

5.2.3 Global Plastic Recycling Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 34

6 NORTH AMERICA PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 36

6.1 North America Plastic Recycling Sales by Company 36

6.1.1 North America Plastic Recycling Sales by Company (2016-2021) 36

6.1.2 North America Plastic Recycling Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 37

6.2 North America Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type 37

6.2.1 North America Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 37

6.2.2 North America Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 38

6.3 North America Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application 39

6.3.1 North America Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 39

6.3.2 North America Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 39

7 EUROPE PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 41

7.1 Europe Plastic Recycling Sales by Company 41

7.1.1 Europe Plastic Recycling Sales by Company (2016-2021) 41

7.1.2 Europe Plastic Recycling Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 42

7.2 Europe Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type 43

7.2.1 Europe Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 43

7.2.2 Europe Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 43

7.3 Europe Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application 44

7.3.1 Europe Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 44

7.3.2 Europe Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 44

8 CHINA PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 46

8.1 China Plastic Recycling Sales by Company 46

8.1.1 China Plastic Recycling Sales by Company (2016-2021) 46

8.1.2 China Plastic Recycling Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 46

8.2 China Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type 47

8.2.1 China Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 47

8.2.2 China Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 48

8.3 China Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application 48

8.3.1 China Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 48

8.3.2 China Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 49

9 JAPAN PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 50

9.1 Japan Plastic Recycling Sales by Company 50

9.1.1 Japan Plastic Recycling Sales by Company (2016-2021) 50

9.1.2 Japan Plastic Recycling Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 50

9.2 Japan Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type 51

9.2.1 Japan Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 51

9.2.2 Japan Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 51

9.3 Japan Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application 52

9.3.1 Japan Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 52

9.3.2 Japan Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 52

10 SOUTHEAST ASIA PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 54

10.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Recycling Sales by Company 54

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Recycling Sales by Company (2016-2021) 54

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Recycling Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 54

10.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type 55

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 55

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 55

10.3 Southeast Asia Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application 56

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 56

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 57

11 INDIA PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 58

11.1 India Plastic Recycling Sales by Company 58

11.1.1 India Plastic Recycling Sales by Company (2016-2021) 58

11.1.2 India Plastic Recycling Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 58

11.2 India Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type 59

11.2.1 India Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 59

11.2.2 India Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 59

11.3 India Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application 60

11.3.1 India Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 60

11.3.2 India Plastic Recycling Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 60

12 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN PLASTIC RECYCLING BUSINESS 62

12.1 Indorama Ventures 62

12.1.1 Indorama Ventures Corporation Information 62

12.1.2 Indorama Ventures Business Overview 62

12.1.3 Indorama Ventures Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

12.1.4 Indorama Ventures Plastic Recycling Products Offered 63

12.1.5 Indorama Company News 63

12.2 Far Eastern New Century 63

12.2.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Information 63

12.2.2 Far Eastern New Century Business Overview 64

12.2.3 Far Eastern New Century Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

12.2.4 Far Eastern New Century Plastic Recycling Products Offered 65

12.2.5 Company News 65

12.3 MBA Polymers 66

12.3.1 MBA Polymers Corporation Information 66

12.3.2 MBA Polymers Business Overview 66

12.3.3 MBA Polymers Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

12.3.4 MBA Polymers Plastic Recycling Products Offered 67

12.3.5 MBA Polymers Recent Development 67

12.4 DAK Americas 68

12.4.1 DAK Americas Corporation Information 68

12.4.2 DAK Americas Business Overview 68

12.4.3 DAK Americas Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

12.4.4 DAK Americas Plastic Recycling Products Offered 69

12.5 Plastipak Holdings 70

12.5.1 Plastipak Holdings Corporation Information 70

12.5.2 Plastipak Holdings Business Overview 70

12.5.3 Plastipak Holdings Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

12.5.4 Plastipak Holdings Plastic Recycling Products Offered 71

12.6 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech 71

12.6.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporation Information 71

12.6.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Business Overview 72

12.6.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

12.6.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Plastic Recycling Products Offered 72

12.7 Greentech 73

12.7.1 Greentech Corporation Information 73

12.7.2 Greentech Business Overview 73

12.7.3 Greentech Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 74

12.7.4 Greentech Plastic Recycling Products Offered 74

12.8 KW Plastics 75

12.8.1 KW Plastics Corporation Information 75

12.8.2 KW Plastics Business Overview 75

12.8.3 KW Plastics Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

12.8.4 KW Plastics Plastic Recycling Products Offered 76

12.8.5 KW Plastics Recent Development 76

12.9 Vogt-Plastic 76

12.9.1 Vogt-Plastic Corporation Information 76

12.9.2 Vogt-Plastic Business Overview 77

12.9.3 Vogt-Plastic Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

12.9.4 Vogt-Plastic Plastic Recycling Products Offered 77

12.10 Biffa 78

12.10.1 Biffa Corporation Information 78

12.10.2 Biffa Business Overview 78

12.10.3 Biffa Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

12.10.4 Biffa Plastic Recycling Products Offered 79

12.10.5 Biffa Recent Development 79

12.11 Visy 80

12.11.1 Visy Corporation Information 80

12.11.2 Visy Business Overview 80

12.11.3 Visy Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

12.11.4 Visy Plastic Recycling Products Offered 81

12.11.5 Visy Recent Development 81

12.12 Envision 82

12.12.1 Envision Corporation Information 82

12.12.2 Envision Business Overview 82

12.12.3 Envision Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

12.12.4 Envision Plastic Recycling Products Offered 83

12.13 Imerys Group 84

12.13.1 Imerys Group Corporation Information 84

12.13.2 Imerys Group Business Overview 84

12.13.3 Imerys Group Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

12.13.4 Imerys Group Plastic Recycling Products Offered 85

12.14 Viridor 86

12.14.1 Viridor Corporation Information 86

12.14.2 Viridor Business Overview 86

12.14.3 Viridor Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

12.14.4 Viridor Plastic Recycling Products Offered 87

12.15 SUEZ 87

12.15.1 SUEZ Corporation Information 87

12.15.2 SUEZ Business Overview 88

12.15.3 SUEZ Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

12.15.4 SUEZ Plastic Recycling Products Offered 88

12.15.5 Suez Recent Development 89

12.16 Chongqing Gengye New Material Technology 89

12.16.1 Chongqing Gengye New Material Technology Corporation Information 89

12.16.2 Chongqing Gengye New Material Technology Business Overview 89

12.16.3 Chongqing Gengye New Material Technology Plastic Recycling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

12.16.4 Chongqing Gengye New Material Technology Plastic Recycling Products Offered 90

13 PLASTIC RECYCLING MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 91

13.1 Plastic Recycling Key Raw Materials Analysis 91

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials 91

13.1.2 Top Impacts of COVID-19 on Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Raw Materials 92

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 93

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic Recycling 93

13.4 Plastic Recycling Industrial Chain Analysis 95

14 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 96

14.1 Marketing Channel 96

14.2 Plastic Recycling Distributors List 97

14.3 Plastic Recycling Customers 99

15 PLASTIC RECYCLING MARKET DYNAMICS 100

15.1 Plastic Recycling Industry Trends 100

15.2 Plastic Recycling Market Drivers 100

15.3 Plastic Recycling Market Challenges 101

16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 102

17 APPENDIX 103

17.1 Research Methodology 103

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 103

17.1.2 Data Source 106

17.2 Author Details 110

17.3 Disclaimer 110

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348598/plastic-recycling

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com