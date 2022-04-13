Polyester Forming Fabric Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Polyester Forming Fabric market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Forming Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Purity, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348600/polyester-forming-fabric

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyester Forming Fabric Market

The global Polyester Forming Fabric market was valued at US$ 725.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 941.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.03% during 2021-2027.

Global Polyester Forming Fabric Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Albany International

Heimbach

FILCON FABRICS

Valmet

Hebei Defeng Polyester Fiber

ANDRITZ

AstenJohnson

Huafeng Fabric

Jiangsu Jinni Engineered Fabric

Hehuang Paper Machine Clothing

Anping County PFM Screen

Anhui Tairui Polyester Net

Anthonor Environmental Technology

Hightop

Boegger Industrial

Taian Songyuan Industrial Fabrics

Metal Tec

REKING WIRE MESH

Raoyang Acer Net Industry

Wires And Fabriks

HUATAO GROUP

Polyester Forming Fabric Market Segment by Type

4-Shed Single Layer

5-Shed Single Layer

8-Shed Single Layer

8-Shed Double Layer

16-Shed Double and A Half Layer

SSB Forming Fabric

Polyester Forming Fabric Market Segment by Application

Writting-Printing

Kraft

Duplex

News Print

Tissue

Packaging

The report on the Polyester Forming Fabric market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Polyester Forming Fabricconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Polyester Forming Fabricmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Polyester Forming Fabricmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Polyester Forming Fabricwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Polyester Forming Fabricsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Polyester Forming Fabric companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 POLYESTER FORMING FABRIC MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyester Forming Fabric 1

1.2 Polyester Forming Fabric Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 4-Shed Single Layer 3

1.2.3 5-Shed Single Layer 3

1.2.4 8-Shed Single Layer 4

1.2.5 8-Shed Double Layer 4

1.2.6 16-Shed Double and A Half Layer 5

1.2.7 SSB Forming Fabric 6

1.3 Polyester Forming Fabric Segment by Application 6

1.3.1 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 6

1.3.2 Writting-Printing 7

1.3.3 Kraft 8

1.3.4 Duplex 9

1.3.5 News Print 9

1.3.6 Tissue 10

1.3.7 Packaging 11

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 11

1.4.1 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.4.2 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.4.3 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 14

1.5.1 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 14

1.5.2 North America Polyester Forming Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 15

1.5.3 Europe Polyester Forming Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 15

1.5.4 China Polyester Forming Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 16

1.5.5 Japan Polyester Forming Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 17

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 18

2.1 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 18

2.2 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 21

2.3 Polyester Forming Fabric Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 23

2.4 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 25

2.5 Polyester Forming Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends 27

2.5.1 Polyester Forming Fabric Market Concentration Rate 27

2.5.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Polyester Forming Fabric Players Market Share by Revenue 28

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 29

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polyester Forming Fabric Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 29

3.2 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 30

3.3 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.4 North America Polyester Forming Fabric Production 31

3.4.1 North America Polyester Forming Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 31

3.4.2 North America Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 31

3.5 Europe Polyester Forming Fabric Production 32

3.5.1 Europe Polyester Forming Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 32

3.5.2 Europe Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 32

3.6 China Polyester Forming Fabric Production (2016-2021) 33

3.6.1 China Polyester Forming Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 33

3.6.2 China Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 33

3.7 Japan Polyester Forming Fabric Production (2016-2021) 34

3.7.1 Japan Polyester Forming Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 34

3.7.2 Japan Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 34

4 POLYESTER FORMING FABRIC CONSUMPTION BY REGION 35

4.1 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Consumption by Region 35

4.1.1 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Consumption by Region 35

4.1.2 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Consumption Market Share by Region 35

4.2 North America 36

4.2.1 North America Polyester Forming Fabric Consumption by Country 37

4.2.2 U.S. 38

4.2.3 Canada 38

4.2.4 Mexico 39

4.3 Europe 39

4.3.1 Europe Polyester Forming Fabric Consumption by Country 40

4.3.2 Germany 41

4.3.3 France 41

4.3.4 U.K. 42

4.3.5 Italy 42

4.3.6 Russia 43

4.4 Asia Pacific 43

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyester Forming Fabric Consumption by Region 44

4.4.2 China 45

4.4.3 Japan 45

4.4.4 South Korea 46

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 46

4.4.6 India 47

4.4.7 Australia 47

4.5 Latin America 48

4.5.1 Latin America Polyester Forming Fabric Consumption by Country 48

4.5.2 Brazil 49

4.5.3 Argentina 50

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 51

5.1 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 51

5.2 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 52

5.3 Global Polyester Forming Fabric Price by Type (2016-2021) 54

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 55

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 57

7.1 Albany International 57

7.1.1 Albany International Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 57

7.1.2 Albany International Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 57

7.1.3 Albany International Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

7.1.4 Albany International Main Business and Markets Served 58

7.1.5 Albany International Recent Developments/Updates 59

7.2 Heimbach 60

7.2.1 Heimbach Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 61

7.2.2 Heimbach Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 61

7.2.3 Heimbach Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 62

7.2.4 Heimbach Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.2.5 Heimbach Recent Developments/Updates 63

7.3 FILCON FABRICS 63

7.3.1 FILCON FABRICS Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 63

7.3.2 FILCON FABRICS Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 64

7.3.3 FILCON FABRICS Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

7.3.4 FILCON FABRICS Main Business and Markets Served 65

7.3.5 FILCON FABRICS Recent Developments/Updates 66

7.4 Valmet 66

7.4.1 Valmet Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 66

7.4.2 Valmet Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 67

7.4.3 Valmet Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

7.4.4 Valmet Main Business and Markets Served 68

7.4.5 Valmet Recent Developments/Updates 68

7.5 Hebei Defeng Polyester Fiber 69

7.5.1 Hebei Defeng Polyester Fiber Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 69

7.5.2 Hebei Defeng Polyester Fiber Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 70

7.5.3 Hebei Defeng Polyester Fiber Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

7.5.4 Hebei Defeng Polyester Fiber Main Business and Markets Served 71

7.6 ANDRITZ 72

7.6.1 ANDRITZ Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 72

7.6.2 ANDRITZ Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 72

7.6.3 ANDRITZ Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

7.6.4 ANDRITZ Main Business and Markets Served 73

7.6.5 ANDRITZ Recent Developments/Updates 74

7.7 AstenJohnson 74

7.7.1 AstenJohnson Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 74

7.7.2 AstenJohnson Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 75

7.7.3 AstenJohnson Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

7.7.4 AstenJohnson Main Business and Markets Served 76

7.7.5 AstenJohnson Recent Developments/Updates 77

7.8 Huafeng Fabric 78

7.8.1 Huafeng Fabric Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 78

7.8.2 Huafeng Fabric Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 78

7.8.3 Huafeng Fabric Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

7.8.4 Huafeng Fabric Main Business and Markets Served 80

7.9 Jiangsu Jinni Engineered Fabric 80

7.9.1 Jiangsu Jinni Engineered Fabric Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 81

7.9.2 Jiangsu Jinni Engineered Fabric Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 81

7.9.3 Jiangsu Jinni Engineered Fabric Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 82

7.9.4 Jiangsu Jinni Engineered Fabric Main Business and Markets Served 82

7.10 Hehuang Paper Machine Clothing 84

7.10.1 Hehuang Paper Machine Clothing Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 84

7.10.2 Hehuang Paper Machine Clothing Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 84

7.10.3 Hehuang Paper Machine Clothing Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

7.10.4 Hehuang Paper Machine Clothing Main Business and Markets Served 85

7.11 Anping County PFM Screen 86

7.11.1 Anping County PFM Screen Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 86

7.11.2 Anping County PFM Screen Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 87

7.11.3 Anping County PFM Screen Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

7.11.4 Anping County PFM Screen Main Business and Markets Served 88

7.12 Anhui Tairui Polyester Net 88

7.12.1 Anhui Tairui Polyester Net Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 89

7.12.2 Anhui Tairui Polyester Net Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 89

7.12.3 Anhui Tairui Polyester Net Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

7.12.4 Anhui Tairui Polyester Net Main Business and Markets Served 91

7.13 Anthonor Environmental Technology 91

7.13.1 Anthonor Environmental Technology Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 92

7.13.2 Anthonor Environmental Technology Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 92

7.13.3 Anthonor Environmental Technology Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 94

7.13.4 Anthonor Environmental Technology Main Business and Markets Served 94

7.14 Hightop 95

7.14.1 Hightop Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 95

7.14.2 Hightop Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 95

7.14.3 Hightop Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 96

7.14.4 Hightop Main Business and Markets Served 96

7.15 Boegger Industrial 97

7.15.1 Boegger Industrial Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 97

7.15.2 Boegger Industrial Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 97

7.15.3 Boegger Industrial Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 98

7.15.4 Boegger Industrial Main Business and Markets Served 98

7.16 Taian Songyuan Industrial Fabrics 99

7.16.1 Taian Songyuan Industrial Fabrics Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 99

7.16.2 Taian Songyuan Industrial Fabrics Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 100

7.16.3 Taian Songyuan Industrial Fabrics Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 100

7.16.4 Taian Songyuan Industrial Fabrics Main Business and Markets Served 101

7.17 Metal Tec 102

7.17.1 Metal Tec Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 102

7.17.2 Metal Tec Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 102

7.17.3 Metal Tec Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 104

7.17.4 Metal Tec Main Business and Markets Served 104

7.18 REKING WIRE MESH 104

7.18.1 REKING WIRE MESH Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 105

7.18.2 REKING WIRE MESH Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 105

7.18.3 REKING WIRE MESH Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 106

7.18.4 REKING WIRE MESH Main Business and Markets Served 106

7.19 Raoyang Acer Net Industry 107

7.19.1 Raoyang Acer Net Industry Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 107

7.19.2 Raoyang Acer Net Industry Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 107

7.19.3 Raoyang Acer Net Industry Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 108

7.19.4 Raoyang Acer Net Industry Main Business and Markets Served 109

7.20 Wires And Fabriks 109

7.20.1 Wires And Fabriks Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 109

7.20.2 Wires And Fabriks Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 110

7.20.3 Wires And Fabriks Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 110

7.20.4 Wires And Fabriks Main Business and Markets Served 111

7.21 HUATAO GROUP 112

7.21.1 HUATAO GROUP Polyester Forming Fabric Corporation Information 112

7.21.2 HUATAO GROUP Polyester Forming Fabric Product Portfolio 112

7.21.3 HUATAO GROUP Polyester Forming Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 114

7.21.4 HUATAO GROUP Main Business and Markets Served 114

8 POLYESTER FORMING FABRIC MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 116

8.1 Polyester Forming Fabric Key Raw Materials Analysis 116

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 116

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 117

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 117

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 118

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyester Forming Fabric 119

8.4 Polyester Forming Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis 120

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 121

9.1 Marketing Channel 121

9.2 Polyester Forming Fabric Distributors List 122

9.3 Polyester Forming Fabric Customers 123

10 POLYESTER FORMING FABRIC MARKET DYNAMICS 126

10.1 Polyester Forming Fabric Industry Trends 126

10.2 Polyester Forming Fabric Growth Drivers 127

10.3 Polyester Forming Fabric Market Challenges 127

10.4 Polyester Forming Fabric Market Restraints 127

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 129

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyester Forming Fabric by Region (2022-2027) 129

11.2 North America Polyester Forming Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 130

11.3 Europe Polyester Forming Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 131

11.4 China Polyester Forming Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 131

11.5 Japan Polyester Forming Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 132

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 133

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Polyester Forming Fabric 133

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Polyester Forming Fabric by Country 133

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyester Forming Fabric by Country 134

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyester Forming Fabric by Region 134

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Polyester Forming Fabric by Country 135

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 136

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 136

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyester Forming Fabric by Type (2022-2027) 136

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyester Forming Fabric by Type (2022-2027) 137

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polyester Forming Fabric by Type (2022-2027) 137

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polyester Forming Fabric by Application (2022-2027) 138

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 139

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 140

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 140

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 140

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 141

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 142

15.2 Data Source 143

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 143

15.2.2 Primary Sources 144

15.3 Author List 145

15.4 Disclaimer 145

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348600/polyester-forming-fabric

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com