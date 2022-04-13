PON Chipset Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global PON Chipset market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PON Chipset market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Purity, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PON Chipset Market

In 2020, the global PON Chipset market size was US$ 1451.31 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2406.79 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.73% between 2021 and 2027.

.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Broadcom

Intel

Microsemi

Semtech

Cortina Access

PON Chipset Market Segment by Type

XGS-PON

GPON

Others

PON Chipset Market Segment by Application

FTTx

CATV

Corporate Network

The report on the PON Chipset market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Korea

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global PON Chipsetconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of PON Chipsetmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global PON Chipsetmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the PON Chipsetwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of PON Chipsetsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> PON Chipset companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 PON CHIPSET MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 PON Chipset Product Overview 1

1.2 PON Chipset Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 XGS-PON 3

1.2.2 GPON 4

1.2.3 Others 5

1.3 Global PON Chipset Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global PON Chipset Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 6

1.3.2 Global PON Chipset Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7

1.3.3 Global PON Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 8

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 9

1.4.1 North America PON Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 9

1.4.2 Europe PON Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 9

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific PON Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 10

1.4.4 South America PON Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa PON Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.5 Technology Development for XGS-PON/GPON ASIC 13

2 PON CHIPSET MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 16

2.1 Global Top Players by PON Chipset Sales (2016-2021) 16

2.2 Global Top Players by PON Chipset Revenue (2016-2021) 17

2.3 Global Top Players by PON Chipset Price (2016-2021) 17

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers PON Chipset Manufacturing Base Distribution 18

2.5 PON Chipset Market Competitive Situation and Trends 18

2.5.1 PON Chipset Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021) 18

2.5.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Manufacturers by PON Chipset Sales and Revenue in 2020 19

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PON Chipset as of 2020) 22

2.7 Established Date of Key Manufacturers in PON Chipset Market 23

3 PON CHIPSET STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 24

3.1 Global PON Chipset Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 24

3.2 Global PON Chipset Historic Market Size by Region 24

3.2.1 Global PON Chipset Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 24

3.2.2 Global PON Chipset Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.2.3 Global PON Chipset Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

3.3 Global PON Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Region 26

3.3.1 Global PON Chipset Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 26

3.3.2 Global PON Chipset Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 27

3.3.3 Global PON Chipset Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 27

4 PON CHIPSET BY APPLICATION 28

4.1 PON Chipset Market Segment by Application 28

4.1.1 FTTx 28

4.1.2 CATV 29

4.1.3 Corporate Network 30

4.2 Global PON Chipset Market Size by Application 31

4.2.1 Global PON Chipset Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 32

4.2.2 Global PON Chipset Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 32

4.2.3 Global PON Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 33

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 34

4.3.1 North America PON Chipset Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 34

4.3.2 Europe PON Chipset Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 34

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific PON Chipset Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 35

4.3.4 South America PON Chipset Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 36

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa PON Chipset Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 37

5 NORTH AMERICA PON CHIPSET BY COUNTRY 39

5.1 North America PON Chipset Historic Market Size by Country 39

5.1.1 North America PON Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 39

5.1.2 North America PON Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 39

5.2 North America PON Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Country 40

5.2.1 North America PON Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 40

5.2.2 North America PON Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 40

6 EUROPE PON CHIPSET BY COUNTRY 42

6.1 Europe PON Chipset Historic Market Size by Country 42

6.1.1 Europe PON Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 42

6.1.2 Europe PON Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 42

6.2 Europe PON Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Country 43

6.2.1 Europe PON Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 43

6.2.2 Europe PON Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 44

7 ASIA-PACIFIC PON CHIPSET BY REGION 45

7.1 Asia-Pacific PON Chipset Historic Market Size by Region 45

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific PON Chipset Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 45

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific PON Chipset Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 45

7.2 Asia-Pacific PON Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Region 46

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific PON Chipset Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 46

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific PON Chipset Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 47

8 SOUTH AMERICA PON CHIPSET BY COUNTRY 48

8.1 South America PON Chipset Historic Market Size by Country 48

8.1.1 South America PON Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 48

8.1.2 South America PON Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 48

8.2 South America PON Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Country 49

8.2.1 South America PON Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 49

8.2.2 South America PON Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 49

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA PON CHIPSET BY COUNTRY 51

9.1 Middle East and Africa PON Chipset Historic Market Size by Country 51

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa PON Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 51

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa PON Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 51

9.2 Middle East and Africa PON Chipset Forecasted Market Size by Country 52

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa PON Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 52

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa PON Chipset Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 52

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN PON CHIPSET BUSINESS 54

10.1 Broadcom 54

10.1.1 Broadcom Corporation Information 54

10.1.2 Broadcom Introduction and Business Overview 54

10.1.3 Broadcom PON Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 55

10.1.4 Broadcom PON Chipset Products Offered 55

10.1.5 Broadcom Recent Development 56

10.2 Intel 57

10.2.1 IntelCorporation Information 57

10.2.2 Intel Introduction and Business Overview 57

10.2.3 Intel PON Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

10.2.4 Intel PON Chipset Products Offered 58

10.2.5 Intel Recent Development 58

10.3 Microsemi 59

10.3.1 Microsemi Corporation Information 59

10.3.2 Microsemi Introduction and Business Overview 59

10.3.3 Microsemi PON Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 60

10.3.4 Microsemi PON Chipset Products Offered 60

10.3.5 Microsemi Recent Development 62

10.4 Semtech 62

10.4.1 Semtech Corporation Information 62

10.4.2 Semtech Introduction and Business Overview 63

10.4.3 Semtech PON Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

10.4.4 Semtech PON Chipset Products Offered 63

10.4.5 Semtech Recent Development 64

10.5 Cortina Access 64

10.5.1 Cortina Access Corporation Information 64

10.5.2 Cortina Access Introduction and Business Overview 65

10.5.3 Cortina Access PON Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

10.5.4 Cortina Access PON Chipset Products Offered 65

10.5.5 Cortina Access Recent Development 66

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 67

11.1 PON Chipset Key Raw Materials 67

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 67

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 67

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 68

11.2.1 Raw Materials 68

11.2.2 Labor Cost 68

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 68

11.3 PON Chipset Industrial Chain Analysis 69

11.4 PON Chipset Market Dynamics 69

11.4.1 Industry Trends 69

11.4.2 Market Drivers 70

11.4.3 Market Challenges 70

11.4.4 Market Restraints 70

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 72

12.1 Sales Channel 72

12.2 PON Chipset Distributors 73

12.3 PON Chipset Downstream Customers 75

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 76

14 APPENDIX 77

14.1 Research Methodology 77

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 77

14.1.2 Data Source 80

14.2 Author Details 83

14.3 Disclaimer 83

