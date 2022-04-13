Potting Soil Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Potting Soil market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Potting Soil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Purity, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Potting Soil Market

The global Potting Soil market was valued at US$ 3751 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 4703 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.87% during 2021-2027.

Global Potting Soil Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Compo

Sun Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Klasmann-Deilmann

Florentaise

ASB Greenworld

FoxFarm

Lambert

Espoma

Hangzhou Jinhai

Michigan Peat

Southeast Soils Peat Company

Good Earth Horticulture

Free Peat

Vermicrop Organics

Potting Soil Market Segment by Type

Peat Potting Soil

Peat Free Potting Soil

Potting Soil Market Segment by Application

Indoor Gardening

Greenhouse

Lawn & Landscaping

Other

The report on the Potting Soil market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Other Regions

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Potting Soilconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Potting Soilmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Potting Soilmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Potting Soilwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Potting Soilsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Potting Soil companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 POTTING SOIL MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Potting Soil 1

1.2 Potting Soil Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Potting Soil Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Peat Potting Soil 3

1.2.3 Peat Free Potting Soil 4

1.3 Potting Soil Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Potting Soil Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 5

1.3.2 Indoor Gardening 6

1.3.3 Greenhouse 7

1.3.4 Lawn & Landscaping 7

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 8

1.4.1 Global Potting Soil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.4.2 Global Potting Soil Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.4.3 Global Potting Soil Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 10

1.5.1 Global Potting Soil Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 11

1.5.2 North America Potting Soil Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.3 Europe Potting Soil Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.5.4 Japan Potting Soil Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.5.5 China Potting Soil Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 14

2.1 Global Potting Soil Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 14

2.2 Global Potting Soil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 16

2.3 Potting Soil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

2.4 Global Potting Soil Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 19

2.5 Manufacturers Potting Soil Production Sites, Area Served, Founded Time 20

2.6 Potting Soil Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.6.1 Potting Soil Market Concentration Rate 21

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Potting Soil Players Market Share by Revenue 22

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 23

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 25

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Potting Soil Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.2 Global Potting Soil Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 26

3.3 Global Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

3.4 North America Potting Soil Production 27

3.4.1 North America Potting Soil Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 27

3.4.2 North America Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 27

3.5 Europe Potting Soil Production 28

3.5.1 Europe Potting Soil Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 28

3.5.2 Europe Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 28

3.6 Japan Potting Soil Production (2016-2021) 29

3.6.1 Japan Potting Soil Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 29

3.6.2 Japan Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

3.7 China Potting Soil Production (2016-2021) 30

3.7.1 China Potting Soil Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30

3.7.2 China Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

4 POTTING SOIL CONSUMPTION BY REGION 31

4.1 Global Potting Soil Consumption by Region 31

4.1.1 Global Potting Soil Consumption by Region 31

4.1.2 Global Potting Soil Consumption Market Share by Region 31

4.2 North America 32

4.2.1 North America Potting Soil Consumption by Country 33

4.2.2 U.S. 34

4.2.3 Canada 34

4.2.4 Mexico 35

4.3 Europe 35

4.3.1 Europe Potting Soil Consumption by Country 36

4.3.2 Germany 37

4.3.3 France 37

4.3.4 U.K. 38

4.3.5 Italy 38

4.3.6 Russia 39

4.4 Asia Pacific 39

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Potting Soil Consumption by Region 40

4.4.2 China 41

4.4.3 Japan 41

4.4.4 South Korea 42

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 42

4.4.6 India 43

4.4.7 Australia 43

4.5 South America 44

4.5.1 South America Potting Soil Consumption by Country 44

4.5.2 Brazil 45

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 46

5.1 Global Potting Soil Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 46

5.2 Global Potting Soil Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 47

5.3 Global Potting Soil Price by Type (2016-2021) 48

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 49

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 51

7.1 Compo 51

7.1.1 Compo Potting Soil Corporation Information 51

7.1.2 Compo Potting Soil Product Portfolio 52

7.1.3 Compo Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 52

7.1.4 Compo Main Business and Markets Served 52

7.1.5 Compo Recent Developments/Updates 53

7.2 Sun Gro 55

7.2.1 Sun Gro Potting Soil Corporation Information 55

7.2.2 Sun Gro Potting Soil Product Portfolio 56

7.2.3 Sun Gro Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 56

7.2.4 Sun Gro Main Business and Markets Served 57

7.3 Scotts Miracle-Gro 57

7.3.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Potting Soil Corporation Information 57

7.3.2 Scotts Miracle-Gro Potting Soil Product Portfolio 58

7.3.3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

7.3.4 Scotts Miracle-Gro Main Business and Markets Served 59

7.4 Klasmann-Deilmann 59

7.4.1 Klasmann-Deilmann Potting Soil Corporation Information 59

7.4.2 Klasmann-Deilmann Potting Soil Product Portfolio 60

7.4.3 Klasmann-Deilmann Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

7.4.4 Klasmann-Deilmann Main Business and Markets Served 61

7.5 Florentaise 62

7.5.1 Florentaise Potting Soil Corporation Information 62

7.5.2 Florentaise Potting Soil Product Portfolio 62

7.5.3 Florentaise Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

7.5.4 Florentaise Main Business and Markets Served 63

7.6 ASB Greenworld 64

7.6.1 ASB Greenworld Potting Soil Corporation Information 64

7.6.2 ASB Greenworld Potting Soil Product Portfolio 65

7.6.3 ASB Greenworld Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

7.6.4 ASB Greenworld Main Business and Markets Served 66

7.7 FoxFarm 66

7.7.1 FoxFarm Potting Soil Corporation Information 66

7.7.2 FoxFarm Potting Soil Product Portfolio 67

7.7.3 FoxFarm Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

7.7.4 FoxFarm Main Business and Markets Served 68

7.8 Lambert 68

7.8.1 Lambert Potting Soil Corporation Information 68

7.8.2 Lambert Potting Soil Product Portfolio 69

7.8.3 Lambert Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 69

7.8.4 Lambert Main Business and Markets Served 70

7.9 Espoma 70

7.9.1 Espoma Potting Soil Corporation Information 70

7.9.2 Espoma Potting Soil Product Portfolio 71

7.9.3 Espoma Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

7.9.4 Espoma Main Business and Markets Served 72

7.10 Hangzhou Jinhai 72

7.10.1 Hangzhou Jinhai Potting Soil Corporation Information 72

7.10.2 Hangzhou Jinhai Potting Soil Product Portfolio 73

7.10.3 Hangzhou Jinhai Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

7.10.4 Hangzhou Jinhai Main Business and Markets Served 74

7.11 Michigan Peat 74

7.11.1 Michigan Peat Potting Soil Corporation Information 74

7.11.2 Michigan Peat Potting Soil Product Portfolio 75

7.11.3 Michigan Peat Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

7.11.4 Michigan Peat Main Business and Markets Served 76

7.12 Southeast Soils Peat Company 77

7.12.1 Southeast Soils Peat Company Potting Soil Corporation Information 77

7.12.2 Southeast Soils Peat Company Potting Soil Product Portfolio 77

7.12.3 Southeast Soils Peat Company Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

7.12.4 Southeast Soils Peat Company Main Business and Markets Served 78

7.12.5 Southeast Soils Peat Company Recent Developments/Updates 79

7.13 Good Earth Horticulture 79

7.13.1 Good Earth Horticulture Potting Soil Corporation Information 79

7.13.2 Good Earth Horticulture Potting Soil Product Portfolio 80

7.13.3 Good Earth Horticulture Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

7.13.4 Good Earth Horticulture Main Business and Markets Served 81

7.14 Free Peat 81

7.14.1 Free Peat Potting Soil Corporation Information 81

7.14.2 Free Peat Potting Soil Product Portfolio 82

7.14.3 Free Peat Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

7.14.4 Free Peat Main Business and Markets Served 83

7.15 Vermicrop Organics 83

7.15.1 Vermicrop Organics Potting Soil Corporation Information 83

7.15.2 Vermicrop Organics Potting Soil Product Portfolio 84

7.15.3 Vermicrop Organics Potting Soil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

7.15.4 Vermicrop Organics Main Business and Markets Served 85

8 POTTING SOIL MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 86

8.1 Potting Soil Key Raw Materials Analysis 86

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 86

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 86

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 88

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Potting Soil 88

8.4 Potting Soil Industrial Chain Analysis 89

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 90

9.1 Marketing Channel 90

9.2 Potting Soil Distributors List 91

9.3 Potting Soil Customers 94

10 POTTING SOIL MARKET DYNAMICS 95

10.1 Potting Soil Industry Trends 95

10.2 Potting Soil Growth Drivers 95

10.3 Potting Soil Market Challenges 96

10.4 Potting Soil Market Restraints 96

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 97

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Potting Soil by Region (2022-2027) 97

11.2 North America Potting Soil Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 98

11.3 Europe Potting Soil Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 99

11.4 Japan Potting Soil Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 100

11.5 China Potting Soil Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 101

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 102

12.1 Global Forecasted Sales Analysis of Potting Soil 102

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Potting Soil by Country 102

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Potting Soil by Country 102

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Potting Soil by Region 103

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of Potting Soil by Country 103

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 104

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 104

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Potting Soil by Type (2022-2027) 104

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Potting Soil by Type (2022-2027) 104

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Potting Soil by Type (2022-2027) 105

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Potting Soil by Application (2022-2027) 105

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 107

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 109

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 109

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 109

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 110

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 111

15.2 Data Source 112

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 112

15.2.2 Primary Sources 113

15.3 Author List 114

15.4 Disclaimer 114

