Optical Transceiver Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Optical Transceiver market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Transceiver market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Purity, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Optical Transceiver Market

The global Optical Transceiver market was valued at US$ 6172.01 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 10589.09 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% during 2022-2027.

.

Optical Transceiver Market Segment by Type

10 G

40 G

100 G

200 G

400 G

Others

Optical Transceiver Market Segment by Application

Telecommunication

Date Center (Datacom)

Enterprise

The report on the Optical Transceiver market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

South Korea

Other Regions

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

II-VI Incorporated

Broadcom(Avago)

Lumentum (Oclaro)

Sumitomo

Accelink

Fujitsu

Cisco

Alcatel-Lucent

NeoPhotonics

Source Photonics

Ciena

Molex(Oplink)

Huawei

Infinera(Coriant)

ACON

ATOP

ColorChip

OE SOLUTION

OPTICORE

INTEC E&C

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Optical Transceiverconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Optical Transceivermarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Optical Transceivermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Optical Transceiverwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Optical Transceiversubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Optical Transceiver companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Optical Transceiver Product Scope 1

1.2 Optical Transceiver Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Optical Transceiver Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 1

1.2.2 10 G 3

1.2.3 40 G 4

1.2.4 100 G 4

1.2.5 200 G 5

1.2.6 400 G 5

1.2.7 Others 6

1.3 Optical Transceiver Segment by Application 6

1.3.1 Global Optical Transceiver Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027) 6

1.3.2 Telecommunication 8

1.3.3 Date Center (Datacom) 9

1.3.4 Enterprise 11

1.4 Global Optical Transceiver Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.4.1 Global Optical Transceiver Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027) 11

1.4.2 Global Optical Transceiver Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027) 13

1.4.3 Global Optical Transceiver Price Trends (2016-2027) 14

2 OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION 15

2.1 Global Optical Transceiver Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 15

2.2 Global Optical Transceiver Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021) 16

2.2.1 Global Optical Transceiver Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 16

2.2.2 Global Optical Transceiver Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 16

2.3 Global Optical Transceiver Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 18

2.3.1 Global Optical Transceiver Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027) 18

2.3.2 Global Optical Transceiver Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 19

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures 21

2.4.1 North America Optical Transceiver Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 21

2.4.2 Europe Optical Transceiver Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 23

2.4.3 China Optical Transceiver Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 25

2.4.4 Japan Optical Transceiver Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 27

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Optical Transceiver Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 29

2.4.6 South Korea Optical Transceiver Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 31

3 OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS 33

3.1 Global Top Optical Transceiver Players by Sales (2019-2021) 33

3.2 Global Top Optical Transceiver Players by Revenue (2019-2021) 34

3.3 Global Optical Transceiver Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Optical Transceiver as of 2020) 37

3.4 Global Optical Transceiver Average Price by Company (2019-2021) 38

3.5 Manufacturers Optical Transceiver Manufacturing Sites and Area Served 39

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 40

4 OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 42

4.1 Global Optical Transceiver Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021) 42

4.1.1 Global Optical Transceiver Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 42

4.1.2 Global Optical Transceiver Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 42

4.1.3 Global Optical Transceiver Price by Type (2016-2021) 45

4.2 Global Optical Transceiver Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027) 45

4.2.1 Global Optical Transceiver Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 45

4.2.2 Global Optical Transceiver Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 46

4.2.3 Global Optical Transceiver Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 46

5 OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MARKET SIZE BY PROTOCOL 47

5.1 Global Optical Transceiver Historic Market Review by Protocol (2016-2021) 47

5.1.1 Global Optical Transceiver Sales Market Share by Protocol (2016-2021) 47

5.1.2 Global Optical Transceiver Revenue Market Share by Protocol (2016-2021) 47

5.1.3 Global Optical Transceiver Price by Protocol (2016-2021) 50

5.2 Global Optical Transceiver Market Estimates and Forecasts by Protocol (2022-2027) 50

5.2.1 Global Optical Transceiver Sales Forecast by Protocol (2022-2027) 50

5.2.2 Global Optical Transceiver Revenue Forecast by Protocol (2022-2027) 51

5.2.3 Global Optical Transceiver Price Forecast by Protocol (2022-2027) 51

6 GLOBAL OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 52

6.1 Global Optical Transceiver Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021) 52

6.2 Global Optical Transceiver Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027) 52

7 NORTH AMERICA OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 54

7.1 North America Optical Transceiver Sales by Company 54

7.2 North America Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type 55

7.2.1 North America Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 55

7.2.2 North America Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 56

7.3 North America Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application 57

7.3.1 North America Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 57

7.3.2 North America Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 58

8 EUROPE OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 59

8.1 Europe Optical Transceiver Sales by Company 59

8.2 Europe Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type 60

8.2.1 Europe Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 60

8.2.2 Europe Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 61

8.3 Europe Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application 62

8.3.1 Europe Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 62

8.3.2 Europe Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 63

9 CHINA OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 64

9.1 China Optical Transceiver Sales by Company 64

9.2 China Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type 65

9.2.1 China Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 65

9.2.2 China Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 66

9.3 China Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application 67

9.3.1 China Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 67

9.3.2 China Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 68

10 JAPAN OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 69

10.1 Japan Optical Transceiver Sales by Company 69

10.2 Japan Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type 70

10.2.1 Japan Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 70

10.2.2 Japan Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 71

10.3 Japan Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application 72

10.3.1 Japan Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 72

10.3.2 Japan Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 73

11 SOUTHEAST ASIA OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 74

11.1 Southeast Asia Optical Transceiver Sales by Company 74

11.2 Southeast Asia Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type 75

11.2.1 Southeast Asia Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 75

11.2.2 Southeast Asia Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 76

11.3 Southeast Asia Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application 77

11.3.1 Southeast Asia Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 77

11.3.2 Southeast Asia Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 78

12 SOUTH KOREA OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MARKET FACTS & FIGURES 79

12.1 South Korea Optical Transceiver Sales by Company 79

12.2 South Korea Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type 80

12.2.1 South Korea Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 80

12.2.2 South Korea Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027) 81

12.3 South Korea Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application 82

12.3.1 South Korea Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 82

12.3.2 South Korea Optical Transceiver Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 83

13 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER BUSINESS 84

13.1 II-VI (Finisar) 84

13.1.1 II-VI (Finisar) Company Information 84

13.1.2 II-VI (Finisar) Optical Transceivers Product Offered 84

13.1.3 II-VI (Finisar) Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 87

13.1.4 II-VI (Finisar) Contact Information 87

13.2 Broadcom (Avago) 87

13.2.1 Broadcom (Avago) Company Information 87

13.2.2 Broadcom (Avago) Optical Transceivers Product Offered 88

13.2.3 Broadcom (Avago) Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 91

13.2.4 Broadcom (Avago) Contact Information 91

13.3 Lumentum (Oclaro) 91

13.3.1 Lumentum (Oclaro) Company Information 91

13.3.2 Lumentum (Oclaro) Optical Transceivers Product Offered 92

13.3.3 Lumentum (Oclaro) Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 95

13.3.4 Lumentum (Oclaro) Contact Information 95

13.4 Sumitomo 96

13.4.1 Sumitomo Company Information 96

13.4.2 Sumitomo Optical Transceivers Product Offered 96

13.4.3 Sumitomo Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 98

13.4.4 Sumitomo Contact Information 98

13.5 Accelink 98

13.5.1 Accelink Company Information 98

13.5.2 Accelink Optical Transceivers Product Offered 99

13.5.3 Accelink Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 100

13.5.4 Accelink Contact Information 100

13.6 Fujitsu 101

13.6.1 Fujitsu Company Information 101

13.6.2 Fujitsu Optical Transceivers Product Offered 101

13.6.3 Fujitsu Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 102

13.6.4 Fujitsu Contact Information 103

13.7 Cisco 103

13.7.1 Cisco Company Information 103

13.7.2 Cisco Optical Transceivers Product Offered 103

13.7.3 Cisco Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 115

13.7.4 Cisco Contact Information 116

13.8 Alcatel-Lucent 116

13.8.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Information 116

13.8.2 Alcatel-Lucent Optical Transceivers Product Offered 117

13.8.3 Alcatel-Lucent Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 118

13.8.4 Alcatel-Lucent Contact Information 118

13.9 NeoPhotonics 118

13.9.1 NeoPhotonics Company Information 118

13.9.2 NeoPhotonics Optical Transceivers Product Offered 119

13.9.3 NeoPhotonics Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 119

13.9.4 NeoPhotonics Contact Information 120

13.10 Source Photonics 120

13.10.1 Source Photonics Company Information 120

13.10.2 Source Photonics Optical Transceivers Product Offered 121

13.10.3 Source Photonics Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 122

13.10.4 Source Photonics Contact Information 122

13.11 Ciena 122

13.11.1 Ciena Company Information 122

13.11.2 Ciena Optical Transceivers Product Offered 123

13.11.3 Ciena Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 124

13.11.4 Ciena Contact Information 124

13.12 Molex 124

13.12.1 Molex Company Information 124

13.12.2 Molex Optical Transceivers Product Offered 125

13.12.3 Molex Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 127

13.12.4 Molex Contact Information 127

13.13 Huawei 128

13.13.1 Huawei Company Information 128

13.13.2 Huawei Optical Transceivers Product Offered 128

13.13.3 Huawei Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 130

13.13.4 Huawei Contact Information 130

13.14 Infinera (Coriant) 130

13.14.1 Infinera (Coriant) Company Information 130

13.14.2 Infinera (Coriant) Optical Transceivers Product Offered 131

13.14.3 Infinera (Coriant) Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 131

13.14.4 Infinera (Coriant) Contact Information 131

13.15 ACON 132

13.15.1 ACON Company Information 132

13.15.2 ACON Optical Transceivers Product Offered 132

13.15.3 ACON Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 133

13.15.4 ACON Contact Information 133

13.16 ATOP 134

13.16.1 ATOP Company Information 134

13.16.2 ATOP Optical Transceivers Product Offered 134

13.16.3 ATOP Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 136

13.16.4 ATOP Contact Information 137

13.17 ColorChip 137

13.17.1 ColorChip Company Information 137

13.17.2 ColorChip Optical Transceivers Product Offered 138

13.17.3 ColorChip Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 140

13.17.4 ColorChip Contact Information 140

13.18 OE SOLUTION 140

13.18.1 OE SOLUTION Company Information 140

13.18.2 OE SOLUTION Optical Transceivers Product Offered 141

13.18.3 OE SOLUTION Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 143

13.18.4 OE SOLUTION Contact Information 143

13.19 OptiCore 143

13.19.1 OptiCore Company Information 143

13.19.2 OptiCore Optical Transceivers Product Offered 144

13.19.3 OptiCore Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 146

13.19.4 OptiCore Contact Information 146

13.20 INTEC E&C 146

13.20.1 INTEC E&C Company Information 147

13.20.2 INTEC E&C Optical Transceivers Product Offered 147

13.20.3 INTEC E&C Optical Transceivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 149

13.20.4 INTEC E&C Contact Information 149

14 OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 150

14.1 Optical Transceiver Key Raw Materials Analysis 150

14.1.1 Key Raw Materials 150

14.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 151

14.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 152

14.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Optical Transceiver 153

14.4 Optical Transceiver Industrial Chain Analysis 154

15 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 155

15.1 Marketing Channel 155

15.2 Optical Transceiver Distributors List 156

15.3 Optical Transceiver Customers 158

16 OPTICAL TRANSCEIVER MARKET DYNAMICS 160

16.1 Optical Transceiver Industry Trends 160

16.2 Optical Transceiver Market Drivers 160

16.3 Optical Transceiver Market Challenges 160

17 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 162

18 APPENDIX 164

18.1 Research Methodology 164

18.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 164

18.1.2 Data Source 167

18.2 Author Details 170

18.3 Disclaimer 170

