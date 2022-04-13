OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global OTC Anti-Infective Products market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global OTC Anti-Infective Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Purity, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Market

In 2020, the global OTC Anti-Infective Products market size was US$ 13024 million and it is expected to reach US$ 16274 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.39% between 2021 and 2027.

OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Segment by Type

Antibacterial

Antiviral

Antifungal

Antiseptic

Other

OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The report on the OTC Anti-Infective Products market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Other Regions

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Other Regions

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Bayer

GSK

Teva

Johnson & Johnson

NOVARTIS

MYLAN

Sun Pharma

CR SANJIU

Cipla

Lingrui

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global OTC Anti-Infective Productsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of OTC Anti-Infective Productsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global OTC Anti-Infective Productsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the OTC Anti-Infective Productswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of OTC Anti-Infective Productssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> OTC Anti-Infective Products companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 OTC Anti-Infective Products Product Overview 1

1.2 OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Segment by Type 4

1.2.1 Antibacterial 4

1.2.2 Antiviral 5

1.2.3 Antifungal 6

1.2.4 Antiseptics 6

1.3 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Size by Type 8

1.3.1 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 8

1.3.2 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 9

1.3.3 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 12

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 15

1.4.1 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 15

1.4.2 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 16

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 18

1.4.4 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 20

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 22

2 OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 24

2.1 Global Top Players by OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales (2016-2021) 24

2.2 Global Top Players by OTC Anti-Infective Products Revenue (2019-2021) 25

2.3 Global Top Players by OTC Anti-Infective Products Price (2019-2021) 26

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers OTC Anti-Infective Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 27

2.5 OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends 27

2.5.1 OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 27

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales and Revenue in 2020 28

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in OTC Anti-Infective Products as of 2020) 29

2.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 30

3 OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 32

3.1 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 32

3.2 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size by Region 32

3.2.1 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 32

3.2.2 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 33

3.2.3 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 34

3.3 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Region 34

3.3.1 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 34

3.3.2 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 35

3.3.3 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 35

4 OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS BY SALES CHANNEL 36

4.1 OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Segment by Sales Channel 36

4.1.1 Hospital Pharmacies 36

4.1.2 Retail Pharmacies 37

4.1.3 Online Pharmacies 38

4.2 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Size by Sales Channel 39

4.2.1 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Size Overview by Sales Channel (2016-2027) 40

4.2.2 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size Review by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 41

4.2.3 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027) 43

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Sales Channel 46

4.3.1 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 46

4.3.2 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 46

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 46

4.3.4 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 47

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 47

5 NORTH AMERICA OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS BY COUNTRY 48

5.1 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size by Country 48

5.1.1 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 48

5.1.2 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 48

5.2 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Country 49

5.2.1 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 49

5.2.2 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 50

6 EUROPE OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS BY COUNTRY 51

6.1 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size by Country 51

6.1.1 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 51

6.1.2 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 51

6.2 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Country 52

6.2.1 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 52

6.2.2 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 53

7 ASIA-PACIFIC OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS BY REGION 54

7.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size by Region 54

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 54

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 55

7.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Region 56

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 56

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 57

8 SOUTH AMERICA OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS BY COUNTRY 58

8.1 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size by Country 58

8.1.1 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 58

8.1.2 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 58

8.2 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Country 59

8.2.1 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 59

8.2.2 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 59

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS BY COUNTRY 61

9.1 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size by Country 61

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 61

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 61

9.2 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Country 62

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 62

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 63

10 ANALYSIS OF OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS INDUSTRY KEY MANUFACTURERS 64

10.1 Bayer 64

10.1.1 Company Profile 64

10.1.2 Product Information 65

10.1.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 65

10.2 GSK 66

10.2.1 Company Profile 66

10.2.2 Product Information 67

10.2.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 67

10.3 Teva 68

10.3.1 Company Profile 68

10.3.2 Product Information 69

10.3.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 69

10.4 Johnson & Johnson 69

10.4.1 Company Profile 69

10.4.2 Product Information 70

10.4.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 71

10.5 Novartis 71

10.5.1 Company Profile 71

10.5.2 Product Information 72

10.5.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 72

10.6 Mylan 73

10.6.1 Company Profile 73

10.6.2 Product Information 74

10.6.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 74

10.7 Sun Pharmaceutical 74

10.7.1 Company Profile 74

10.7.2 Product Information 75

10.7.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 76

10.8 CR SANJIU 76

10.8.1 Company Profile 76

10.8.2 Product Information 77

10.8.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 77

10.9 Cipla 78

10.9.1 Company Profile 78

10.9.2 Product Information 79

10.9.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 79

10.10 Lingrui 80

10.10.1 Company Profile 80

10.10.2 Product Information 81

10.10.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 81

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 82

11.1 OTC Anti-Infective Products Key Raw Materials 82

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 82

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 82

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 84

11.2.1 Raw Materials 84

11.2.2 Labor Cost 84

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 84

11.3 OTC Anti-Infective Products Industrial Chain Analysis 85

11.4 OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Dynamics 85

11.4.1 Industry Trends 85

11.4.2 Market Drivers 86

11.4.3 Market Challenges 87

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 88

12.1 Sales Channel 88

12.2 OTC Anti-Infective Products Distributors 89

12.3 OTC Anti-Infective Products Downstream Customers 92

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 94

14 APPENDIX 96

14.1 Research Methodology 96

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 96

14.1.2 Data Source 99

14.2 Author Details 102

14.3 Disclaimer 102

