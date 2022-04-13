OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players7 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global OTC Anti-Infective Products market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global OTC Anti-Infective Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Purity, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Market
In 2020, the global OTC Anti-Infective Products market size was US$ 13024 million and it is expected to reach US$ 16274 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.39% between 2021 and 2027.
.
OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Segment by Type
Antibacterial
Antiviral
Antifungal
Antiseptic
Other
OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Segment by Application
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
The report on the OTC Anti-Infective Products market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Other Regions
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
South America
Brazil
Other Regions
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Bayer
GSK
Teva
Johnson & Johnson
NOVARTIS
MYLAN
Sun Pharma
CR SANJIU
Cipla
Lingrui
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global OTC Anti-Infective Productsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of OTC Anti-Infective Productsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global OTC Anti-Infective Productsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the OTC Anti-Infective Productswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of OTC Anti-Infective Productssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> OTC Anti-Infective Products companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 OTC Anti-Infective Products Product Overview 1
1.2 OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Segment by Type 4
1.2.1 Antibacterial 4
1.2.2 Antiviral 5
1.2.3 Antifungal 6
1.2.4 Antiseptics 6
1.3 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Size by Type 8
1.3.1 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 8
1.3.2 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 9
1.3.3 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 12
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 15
1.4.1 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 15
1.4.2 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 16
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 18
1.4.4 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 20
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 22
2 OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 24
2.1 Global Top Players by OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales (2016-2021) 24
2.2 Global Top Players by OTC Anti-Infective Products Revenue (2019-2021) 25
2.3 Global Top Players by OTC Anti-Infective Products Price (2019-2021) 26
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers OTC Anti-Infective Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 27
2.5 OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends 27
2.5.1 OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 27
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales and Revenue in 2020 28
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in OTC Anti-Infective Products as of 2020) 29
2.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 30
3 OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 32
3.1 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 32
3.2 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size by Region 32
3.2.1 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 32
3.2.2 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 33
3.2.3 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 34
3.3 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Region 34
3.3.1 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 34
3.3.2 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 35
3.3.3 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 35
4 OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS BY SALES CHANNEL 36
4.1 OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Segment by Sales Channel 36
4.1.1 Hospital Pharmacies 36
4.1.2 Retail Pharmacies 37
4.1.3 Online Pharmacies 38
4.2 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Size by Sales Channel 39
4.2.1 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Size Overview by Sales Channel (2016-2027) 40
4.2.2 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size Review by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 41
4.2.3 Global OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027) 43
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Sales Channel 46
4.3.1 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 46
4.3.2 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 46
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 46
4.3.4 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 47
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021) 47
5 NORTH AMERICA OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS BY COUNTRY 48
5.1 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size by Country 48
5.1.1 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 48
5.1.2 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 48
5.2 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Country 49
5.2.1 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 49
5.2.2 North America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 50
6 EUROPE OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS BY COUNTRY 51
6.1 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size by Country 51
6.1.1 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 51
6.1.2 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 51
6.2 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Country 52
6.2.1 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 52
6.2.2 Europe OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 53
7 ASIA-PACIFIC OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS BY REGION 54
7.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size by Region 54
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 54
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 55
7.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Region 56
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 56
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 57
8 SOUTH AMERICA OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS BY COUNTRY 58
8.1 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size by Country 58
8.1.1 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 58
8.1.2 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 58
8.2 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Country 59
8.2.1 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 59
8.2.2 South America OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 59
9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS BY COUNTRY 61
9.1 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Historic Market Size by Country 61
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 61
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 61
9.2 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Forecasted Market Size by Country 62
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 62
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa OTC Anti-Infective Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 63
10 ANALYSIS OF OTC ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS INDUSTRY KEY MANUFACTURERS 64
10.1 Bayer 64
10.1.1 Company Profile 64
10.1.2 Product Information 65
10.1.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 65
10.2 GSK 66
10.2.1 Company Profile 66
10.2.2 Product Information 67
10.2.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 67
10.3 Teva 68
10.3.1 Company Profile 68
10.3.2 Product Information 69
10.3.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 69
10.4 Johnson & Johnson 69
10.4.1 Company Profile 69
10.4.2 Product Information 70
10.4.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 71
10.5 Novartis 71
10.5.1 Company Profile 71
10.5.2 Product Information 72
10.5.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 72
10.6 Mylan 73
10.6.1 Company Profile 73
10.6.2 Product Information 74
10.6.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 74
10.7 Sun Pharmaceutical 74
10.7.1 Company Profile 74
10.7.2 Product Information 75
10.7.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 76
10.8 CR SANJIU 76
10.8.1 Company Profile 76
10.8.2 Product Information 77
10.8.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 77
10.9 Cipla 78
10.9.1 Company Profile 78
10.9.2 Product Information 79
10.9.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 79
10.10 Lingrui 80
10.10.1 Company Profile 80
10.10.2 Product Information 81
10.10.3 Sales, Price and Revenue 81
11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 82
11.1 OTC Anti-Infective Products Key Raw Materials 82
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 82
11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 82
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 84
11.2.1 Raw Materials 84
11.2.2 Labor Cost 84
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 84
11.3 OTC Anti-Infective Products Industrial Chain Analysis 85
11.4 OTC Anti-Infective Products Market Dynamics 85
11.4.1 Industry Trends 85
11.4.2 Market Drivers 86
11.4.3 Market Challenges 87
12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 88
12.1 Sales Channel 88
12.2 OTC Anti-Infective Products Distributors 89
12.3 OTC Anti-Infective Products Downstream Customers 92
13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 94
14 APPENDIX 96
14.1 Research Methodology 96
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 96
14.1.2 Data Source 99
14.2 Author Details 102
14.3 Disclaimer 102
