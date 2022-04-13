Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Purity, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Market

The global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) market was valued at USD 372.33 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 650.13 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.28% during 2021-2027.

Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

.

Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Market Segment by Type

TFM 95% min

TFM 97% min

Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Market Segment by Application

Oleochemicals Industry

Feed Industry

Others

The report on the Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

Indonesia

Malaysia

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

FGV Holdings

Wilmar International

Sime Darby Plantation

RGE Group

Golden Agri Resources

Musim Mas

Astra Agro Lestari

Genting Plantations

First Resources

KLK OLEO

Future Prelude

Permata Hijau Group

Soon Soon Oilmills Sdn Bhd

Cargill

Mewah Group

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 PALM KERNEL FATTY ACID DISTILLATE (PKFAD) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) 1

1.2 Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Segmentation 4

1.3 Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4

1.3.2 Oleochemicals Industry 5

1.3.3 Feed Industry 6

1.3.4 Others 6

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 7

1.4.1 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.4.2 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.4.3 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 9

1.5.1 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

1.5.2 Indonesia Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5.3 Malaysia Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 12

2.1 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 12

2.2 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 15

2.3 Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 17

2.4 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 17

2.5 Manufacturers Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 19

2.6 Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.6.1 Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Market Concentration Rate 21

2.6.2 Global 3 and 6 Largest Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Players Market Share by Revenue 22

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 23

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 23

3.2 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 24

3.3 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 24

3.4 Indonesia Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production 25

3.4.1 Indonesia Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 25

3.4.2 Indonesia Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 25

3.5 Malaysia Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production 26

3.5.1 Malaysia Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 26

3.5.2 Malaysia Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

4 PALM KERNEL FATTY ACID DISTILLATE (PKFAD) CONSUMPTION BY REGION 27

4.1 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Consumption by Region 27

4.1.1 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Consumption by Region 27

4.1.2 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Consumption Market Share by Region 27

4.2 North America 28

4.2.1 North America Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Consumption by Country 29

4.2.2 U.S. 30

4.2.3 Canada 30

4.3 Europe 31

4.3.1 Europe Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Consumption by Country 31

4.3.2 Germany 32

4.3.3 France 33

4.3.4 U.K. 33

4.3.5 Italy 34

4.3.6 Netherlands 35

4.4 Asia Pacific 36

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Consumption by Region 36

4.4.2 China 37

4.4.3 Japan 38

4.4.4 South Korea 38

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 39

4.4.6 India 40

4.4.7 Australia 40

4.5 Latin America 41

4.5.1 Latin America Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Consumption by Country 41

4.5.2 Mexico 42

4.5.3 Brazil 43

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 44

5.1 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 44

5.2 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 46

5.3 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Price by Type (2016-2021) 47

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 48

6.1 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 48

6.2 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 50

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 51

7.1 FGV Holdings 51

7.1.1 FGV Holdings Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 51

7.1.2 FGV Holdings Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 52

7.1.3 FGV Holdings Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 52

7.1.4 FGV Holdings Main Business and Markets Served 52

7.2 Wilmar International 53

7.2.1 Wilmar International Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 53

7.2.2 Wilmar International Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 53

7.2.3 Wilmar International Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 54

7.2.4 Wilmar International Main Business and Markets Served 54

7.3 Sime Darby Plantation 55

7.3.1 Sime Darby Plantation Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 55

7.3.2 Sime Darby Plantation Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 55

7.3.3 Sime Darby Plantation Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 56

7.3.4 Sime Darby Plantation Main Business and Markets Served 56

7.4 RGE Group 56

7.4.1 RGE Group Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 56

7.4.2 RGE Group Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 57

7.4.3 RGE Group Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

7.4.4 RGE Group Main Business and Markets Served 58

7.5 Golden Agri Resources 58

7.5.1 Golden Agri Resources Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 58

7.5.2 Golden Agri Resources Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 59

7.5.3 Golden Agri Resources Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 59

7.5.4 Golden Agri Resources Main Business and Markets Served 60

7.6 Musim Mas 60

7.6.1 Musim Mas Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 60

7.6.2 Musim Mas Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 61

7.6.3 Musim Mas Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

7.6.4 Musim Mas Main Business and Markets Served 61

7.7 Astra Agro Lestari 62

7.7.1 Astra Agro Lestari Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 62

7.7.2 Astra Agro Lestari Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 62

7.7.3 Astra Agro Lestari Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

7.7.4 Astra Agro Lestari Main Business and Markets Served 63

7.8 Genting Plantations 63

7.8.1 Genting Plantations Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 63

7.8.2 Genting Plantations Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 64

7.8.3 Genting Plantations Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

7.8.4 Genting Plantations Main Business and Markets Served 65

7.9 First Resources 65

7.9.1 First Resources Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 65

7.9.2 First Resources Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 66

7.9.3 First Resources Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

7.9.4 First Resources Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.10 KLK OLEO 67

7.10.1 KLK OLEO Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 67

7.10.2 KLK OLEO Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 68

7.10.3 KLK OLEO Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

7.10.4 KLK OLEO Main Business and Markets Served 69

7.11 Future Prelude 69

7.11.1 Future Prelude Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 69

7.11.2 Future Prelude Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 70

7.11.3 Future Prelude Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

7.11.4 Future Prelude Main Business and Markets Served 70

7.12 Permata Hijau Group 71

7.12.1 Permata Hijau Group Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 71

7.12.2 Permata Hijau Group Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 71

7.12.3 Permata Hijau Group Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

7.12.4 Permata Hijau Group Main Business and Markets Served 72

7.13 Soon Soon Oilmills Sdn Bhd 72

7.13.1 Soon Soon Oilmills Sdn Bhd Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 72

7.13.2 Soon Soon Oilmills Sdn Bhd Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 73

7.13.3 Soon Soon Oilmills Sdn Bhd Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

7.13.4 Soon Soon Oilmills Sdn Bhd Main Business and Markets Served 74

7.14 Cargill 74

7.14.1 Cargill Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 74

7.14.2 Cargill Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 75

7.14.3 Cargill Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 75

7.14.4 Cargill Main Business and Markets Served 75

7.15 Mewah Group 76

7.15.1 Mewah Group Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Corporation Information 76

7.15.2 Mewah Group Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Product Portfolio 77

7.15.3 Mewah Group Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

7.15.4 Mewah Group Main Business and Markets Served 77

8 PALM KERNEL FATTY ACID DISTILLATE (PKFAD) MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 79

8.1 Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Key Raw Materials Analysis 79

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 79

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 79

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 80

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 81

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) 81

8.4 Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Industrial Chain Analysis 82

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 83

9.1 Marketing Channel 83

9.2 Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Distributors List 84

9.3 Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Customers 86

10 PALM KERNEL FATTY ACID DISTILLATE (PKFAD) MARKET DYNAMICS 87

10.1 Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Industry Trends 87

10.2 Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Market Drivers 87

10.3 Palm Fatty Acid Distillate Market Restraints and Challenges 88

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 90

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) by Region (2022-2027) 90

11.2 Indonesia Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Forecast (2022-2027) 91

11.3 Malaysia Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Production Forecast (2022-2027) 92

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 93

12.1 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Consumption Forecast by Region 93

12.1.1 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Consumption Forecast by Region 93

12.1.2 Global Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) Consumption Forecast Market Share by Region 93

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) by Country 94

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) by Country 94

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) by Region 95

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) by Country 95

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 96

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 96

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) by Type (2022-2027) 96

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) by Type (2022-2027) 97

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) by Type (2022-2027) 97

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Palm Kernel Fatty Acid Distillate (PKFAD) by Application (2022-2027) 98

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 99

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 100

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 100

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 100

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 101

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 102

15.2 Data Source 103

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 103

15.2.2 Primary Sources 104

15.3 Author List 105

15.4 Disclaimer 105

