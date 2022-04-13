Parylene Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Parylene market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parylene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Purity, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Parylene Market

The global Parylene market was valued at USD 87.88 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 106.29 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.32% between 2021 and 2027.

Global Parylene Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

.

Parylene Market Segment by Type

Parylene N

Parylene C

Parylene D

Parylene F

Parylene HT

Others

Parylene Market Segment by Application

Electronics

Military and Aerospace

Medical

Automotive

Others

The report on the Parylene market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Ireland

Italy

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Kisco

Curtiss-Wright

Chireach Group

Penta Technology

Suzhou Paihua Coating

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Paryleneconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Parylenemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Parylenemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Parylenewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Parylenesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Parylene companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 PARYLENE MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Parylene 1

1.2 Parylene Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Parylene Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 1

1.2.2 Parylene N 2

1.2.3 Parylene C 3

1.2.4 Parylene D 3

1.2.5 Parylene HT 4

1.2.6 Parylene F 4

1.3 Parylene Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Parylene Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 5

1.3.2 Military and Aerospace 6

1.3.3 Electronics 6

1.3.4 Medical 7

1.3.5 Automotive 10

1.3.6 Renewable Energy Coating 11

1.3.7 LED Coating 11

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 12

1.4.1 Global Parylene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.4.2 Global Parylene Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

1.4.3 Global Parylene Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 15

1.5.1 Global Parylene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 15

1.5.2 North America Parylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 16

1.5.3 Europe Parylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 16

1.5.4 China Parylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 17

1.5.5 Japan Parylene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 17

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 18

2.1 Global Parylene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 18

2.2 Global Parylene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 20

2.3 Parylene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 22

2.4 Global Parylene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 23

2.5 Manufacturers Parylene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 24

2.6 Parylene Market Competitive Situation and Trends 24

2.6.1 Parylene Market Concentration Rate 24

2.6.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Parylene Players Market Share by Revenue 25

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 25

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 27

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Parylene Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 27

3.2 Global Parylene Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 28

3.3 Global Parylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 28

3.4 North America Parylene Production 29

3.4.1 North America Parylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 29

3.4.2 North America Parylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

3.5 Europe Parylene Production 30

3.5.1 Europe Parylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30

3.5.2 Europe Parylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.6 China Parylene Production (2016-2021) 31

3.6.1 China Parylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 31

3.6.2 China Parylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 31

3.7 Japan Parylene Production (2016-2021) 32

3.7.1 Japan Parylene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 32

3.7.2 Japan Parylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 33

4 PARYLENE CONSUMPTION BY REGION 34

4.1 Global Parylene Consumption by Region 34

4.1.1 Global Parylene Consumption by Region 34

4.1.2 Global Parylene Consumption Market Share by Region 34

4.2 North America 35

4.2.1 North America Parylene Consumption by Country 36

4.2.2 U.S. 37

4.2.3 Canada 37

4.3 Europe 38

4.3.1 Europe Parylene Consumption by Country 38

4.3.2 Germany 39

4.3.3 France 40

4.3.4 U.K. 40

4.3.5 Italy 41

4.3.6 Ireland 41

4.4 Asia Pacific 42

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Parylene Consumption by Region 42

4.4.2 China 43

4.4.3 Japan 44

4.4.4 South Korea 44

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 45

4.4.6 India 45

4.5 Latin America 46

4.5.1 Latin America Parylene Consumption by Country 46

4.5.2 Mexico 47

4.5.3 Brazil 48

4.5.4 Costa Rica 48

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 49

5.1 Global Parylene Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 49

5.2 Global Parylene Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 50

5.3 Global Parylene Price by Type (2016-2021) 51

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 52

6.1 Global Parylene Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 52

6.2 Global Parylene Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 54

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 55

7.1 KISCO 55

7.1.1 KISCO Parylene Corporation Information 55

7.1.2 KISCO Parylene Product Portfolio 56

7.1.3 KISCO Parylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 58

7.1.4 KISCO Main Business and Markets Served 58

7.1.5 KISCO Recent Developments/Updates 59

7.2 Curtiss-Wright 60

7.2.1 Curtiss-Wright Parylene Corporation Information 60

7.2.2 Curtiss-Wright Parylene Product Portfolio 61

7.2.3 Curtiss-Wright Parylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

7.2.4 Curtiss-Wright Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.2.5 Curtiss-Wright Recent Developments/Updates 62

7.3 Chireach Group 63

7.3.1 Chireach Group Parylene Corporation Information 63

7.3.2 Chireach Group Parylene Product Portfolio 63

7.3.3 Chireach Group Parylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 66

7.3.4 Chireach Group Main Business and Markets Served 66

7.4 Penta Technology 67

7.4.1 Penta Technology Parylene Corporation Information 67

7.4.2 Penta Technology Parylene Product Portfolio 67

7.4.3 Penta Technology Parylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

7.4.4 Penta Technology Main Business and Markets Served 68

7.5 Suzhou Paihua Coating 69

7.5.1 Suzhou Paihua Coating Parylene Corporation Information 69

7.5.2 Suzhou Paihua Coating Parylene Product Portfolio 69

7.5.3 Suzhou Paihua Coating Parylene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 72

7.5.4 Suzhou Paihua Coating Main Business and Markets Served 72

8 PARYLENE MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 73

8.1 Parylene Key Raw Materials Analysis 73

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 73

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 73

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 73

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 75

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Parylene 76

8.4 Parylene Industrial Chain Analysis 78

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 79

9.1 Marketing Channel 79

9.2 Parylene Distributors List 80

9.3 Parylene Customers 82

10 PARYLENE MARKET DYNAMICS 84

10.1 Parylene Industry Trends 84

10.2 Parylene Growth Drivers 84

10.3 Parylene Market Challenges 84

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 86

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Parylene by Region (2022-2027) 86

11.2 North America Parylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 87

11.3 Europe Parylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 87

11.4 China Parylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 88

11.5 Japan Parylene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 89

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 90

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Parylene 90

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Parylene by Country 90

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Parylene by Country 90

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Parylene by Region 91

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Parylene by Country 91

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 92

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 92

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Parylene by Type (2022-2027) 92

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Parylene by Type (2022-2027) 92

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Parylene by Type (2022-2027) 93

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Parylene by Application (2022-2027) 93

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 95

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 96

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 96

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 96

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 97

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 98

15.2 Data Source 99

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 99

15.2.2 Primary Sources 100

15.3 Author List 101

15.4 Disclaimer 101

