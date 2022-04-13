Raw Pecans Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Raw Pecans market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Raw Pecans market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Purity, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Raw Pecans Market

In 2021, the global Raw Pecans production value was increased to US$ 3876.3 million and it will reach US$ 6001.3 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2028.

.

Raw Pecans Market Segment by Type

In-shell Pecans

Shelled Pecans

Raw Pecans Market Segment by Application

Snack

Confectionery & Bakery

Other

The report on the Raw Pecans market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Rest of World

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Carter Pecan

Navarro Pecan Company

MACO

John B. Sanfilippo & Son

South Georgia Pecan Company

Sun City Nut Company

Archer Daniels Midland

National Pecan

Durham-Ellis Pecan

Lane Southern Orchards

Hudson Pecan

Chase Pecan

Wharton Ranch

Lamar Pecan

Oliver Pecan

Anhui Zhanshi

Calway Foods

Whaley Pecan Company

Merritt Pecan

Durden Pecan

Hangzhou Yaoshengji

Royalty Pecan Farms

Bar D River Ranch Pecans

Anhui Shanliren

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Raw Pecansconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Raw Pecansmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Raw Pecansmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Raw Pecanswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Raw Pecanssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Raw Pecans companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Research Scope 1

1.2 Market Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Raw Pecans Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1

1.2.2 In-shell Pecans 2

1.2.3 Shelled Pecans 3

1.3 Market Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Raw Pecans Market Size Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 4

1.3.2 Snack 5

1.3.3 Confectionery & Bakery 5

1.3.4 Other 6

1.4 Study Objectives 6

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 7

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis 7

2.1.1 Global Raw Pecans Production Value 2017-2028 7

2.1.2 Global Raw Pecans Production 2017-2028 8

2.1.3 Global Raw Pecans Marketing Pricing and Trends 9

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2017-2028 9

2.2.1 Global Raw Pecans Market Size CAGR of Key Regions 9

2.2.2 Global Raw Pecans Market Share of Key Regions 10

2.3 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 10

2.3.1 Raw Pecans Industry Trends 10

2.3.2 Raw Pecans Market Drivers 11

2.3.3 Raw Pecans Market Challenges 11

2.3.4 Raw Pecans Market Restraints 12

3 MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS 13

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers 13

3.1.1 Global Raw Pecans Production by Manufacturers 13

3.2 Production Value by Manufacturers 15

3.2.1 Raw Pecans Production Value by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 15

3.2.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report 16

3.2.3 Raw Pecans Production Value Share by Manufacturers (2017-2021) 17

3.2.4 Global Raw Pecans Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 19

3.3 Raw Pecans Price by Manufacturers 20

3.4 Key Manufacturers Raw Pecans Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served 21

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Raw Pecans Market 22

3.6 Key Manufacturers Raw Pecans Product Offered 23

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 24

4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 25

4.1 Global Raw Pecans Production Market Share by Type 25

4.2 Global Raw Pecans Production Value Market Share by Type 26

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 28

5.1 Global Raw Pecans Production Market Share by Application 28

5.2 Global Raw Pecans Production Value Market Share by Application 29

6 RAW PECANS PRODUCTION BY REGION 31

6.1 Global Raw Pecans Production (History Data) by Region (2017-2022) 31

6.2 Global Raw Pecans Production Value (History Data) by Region 32

6.3 United States 33

6.3.1 United States Raw Pecans Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 33

6.3.2 United States Raw Pecans Production Value Growth Rate (2017-2022) 34

6.3.3 Key Players in United States 34

6.4 Mexico 35

6.4.1 Mexico Raw Pecans Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 35

6.4.2 Mexico Raw Pecans Production Value Growth Rate (2017-2022) 35

6.4.3 Key Players in Mexico 36

6.5 China 36

6.5.1 China Raw Pecans Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 36

6.5.2 China Raw Pecans Production Value Growth Rate (2017-2022) 37

6.5.3 Key Players in China 37

7 RAW PECANS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 38

7.1 Global Raw Pecans Consumption (History Data) by Region 38

7.2 North America 39

7.2.1 North America Raw Pecans Consumption by Type 40

7.2.2 North America Raw Pecans Consumption by Application 40

7.3 European 41

7.3.1 European Raw Pecans Consumption by Type 41

7.3.2 European Raw Pecans Consumption by Application 42

7.4 China 43

7.4.1 China Raw Pecans Consumption by Type 43

7.4.2 China Raw Pecans Consumption by Application 44

8 COMPANY PROFILES 46

8.1 John B. Sanfilippo & Son 46

8.1.1 John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Details 46

8.1.2 John B. Sanfilippo & Son Description and Business Overview 46

8.1.3 John B. Sanfilippo & Son Production and Value of Raw Pecans 47

8.1.4 John B. Sanfilippo & Son Raw Pecans Product Introduction 48

8.2 Bar D River Ranch Pecans 48

8.2.1 Bar D River Ranch Pecans Company Details 48

8.2.2 Bar D River Ranch Pecans Description and Business Overview 49

8.2.3 Bar D River Ranch Pecans Production and Value of Raw Pecans 49

8.2.4 Bar D River Ranch Pecans Raw Pecans Product Introduction 50

8.3 Navarro Pecan Company 50

8.3.1 Navarro Pecan Company Company Details 51

8.3.2 Navarro Pecan Company Description and Business Overview 51

8.3.3 Navarro Pecan Company Production and Value of Raw Pecans 52

8.3.4 Navarro Pecan Company Raw Pecans Product Introduction 52

8.4 Chase Pecan 52

8.4.1 Chase Pecan Company Details 52

8.4.2 Chase Pecan Description and Business Overview 53

8.4.3 Chase Pecan Production and Value of Raw Pecans 53

8.4.4 Chase Pecan Raw Pecans Product Introduction 54

8.5 Lamar Pecan 54

8.5.1 Lamar Pecan Company Details 54

8.5.2 Lamar Pecan Description and Business Overview 55

8.5.3 Lamar Pecan Production and Value of Raw Pecans 55

8.5.4 Lamar Pecan Raw Pecans Product Introduction 55

8.6 ADM 56

8.6.1 ADM Company Details 56

8.6.2 ADM Description and Business Overview 57

8.6.3 ADM Production and Value of Raw Pecans 57

8.6.4 ADM Raw Pecans Product Introduction 58

8.7 Hudson Pecan 58

8.7.1 Hudson Pecan Company Details 58

8.7.2 Hudson Pecan Description and Business Overview 59

8.7.3 Hudson Pecan Production and Value of Raw Pecans 59

8.7.4 Hudson Pecan Raw Pecans Product Introduction 60

8.8 National Pecan 60

8.8.1 National Pecan Company Details 60

8.8.2 National Pecan Description and Business Overview 61

8.8.3 National Pecan Production and Value of Raw Pecans 61

8.8.4 National Pecan Raw Pecans Product Introduction 62

8.8.5 National Pecan Recent Developments 62

8.9 Oliver Pecan 63

8.9.1 Oliver Pecan Company Details 63

8.9.2 Oliver Pecan Description and Business Overview 63

8.9.3 Oliver Pecan Production and Value of Raw Pecans 64

8.9.4 Oliver Pecan Raw Pecans Product Introduction 64

8.10 Whaley Pecan Company 65

8.10.1 Whaley Pecan Company Company Details 65

8.10.2 Whaley Pecan Company Description and Business Overview 65

8.10.3 Whaley Pecan Company Production and Value of Raw Pecans 66

8.10.4 Whaley Pecan Company Raw Pecans Product Introduction 66

8.11 South Georgia Pecan Company 67

8.11.1 South Georgia Pecan Company Company Details 67

8.11.2 South Georgia Pecan Company Description and Business Overview 67

8.11.3 South Georgia Pecan Company Production and Value of Raw Pecans 68

8.11.4 South Georgia Pecan Company Raw Pecans Product Introduction 68

8.12 Sun City Nut Company 69

8.12.1 Sun City Nut Company Company Details 69

8.12.2 Sun City Nut Company Description and Business Overview 69

8.12.3 Sun City Nut Company Production and Value of Raw Pecans 70

8.12.4 Sun City Nut Company Raw Pecans Product Introduction 70

8.13 MACO 71

8.13.1 MACO Company Details 71

8.13.2 MACO Description and Business Overview 71

8.13.3 MACO Production and Value of Raw Pecans 72

8.13.4 MACO Raw Pecans Product Introduction 72

8.14 Calway Foods 73

8.14.1 Calway Foods Company Details 73

8.14.2 Calway Foods Description and Business Overview 73

8.14.3 Calway Foods Production and Value of Raw Pecans 74

8.14.4 Calway Foods Raw Pecans Product Introduction 74

8.15 Carter Pecan 74

8.15.1 Carter Pecan Company Details 75

8.15.2 Carter Pecan Description and Business Overview 75

8.15.3 Carter Pecan Production and Value of Raw Pecans 76

8.15.4 Carter Pecan Raw Pecans Product Introduction 76

8.16 Durden Pecan 77

8.16.1 Durden Pecan Company Details 77

8.16.2 Durden Pecan Description and Business Overview 78

8.16.3 Durden Pecan Production and Value of Raw Pecans 78

8.16.4 Durden Pecan Raw Pecans Product Introduction 78

8.17 Durham-Ellis Pecan 79

8.17.1 Durham-Ellis Pecan Company Details 79

8.17.2 Durham-Ellis Pecan Description and Business Overview 80

8.17.3 Durham-Ellis Pecan Production and Value of Raw Pecans 80

8.17.4 Durham-Ellis Pecan Raw Pecans Product Introduction 80

8.18 Merritt Pecan 81

8.18.1 Merritt Pecan Company Details 81

8.18.2 Merritt Pecan Description and Business Overview 82

8.18.3 Merritt Pecan Production and Value of Raw Pecans 82

8.18.4 Merritt Pecan Raw Pecans Product Introduction 82

8.19 Lane Southern Orchards 83

8.19.1 Lane Southern Orchards Company Details 83

8.19.2 Lane Southern Orchards Description and Business Overview 83

8.19.3 Lane Southern Orchards Production and Value of Raw Pecans 84

8.19.4 Lane Southern Orchards Raw Pecans Product Introduction 84

8.20 Wharton Ranch 84

8.20.1 Wharton Ranch Company Details 84

8.20.2 Wharton Ranch Description and Business Overview 85

8.20.3 Wharton Ranch Production and Value of Raw Pecans 85

8.20.4 Wharton Ranch Raw Pecans Product Introduction 86

8.21 Royalty Pecan Farms 86

8.21.1 Royalty Pecan Farms Company Details 87

8.21.2 Royalty Pecan Farms Description and Business Overview 87

8.21.3 Royalty Pecan Farms Production and Value of Raw Pecans 87

8.21.4 Royalty Pecan Farms Raw Pecans Product Introduction 88

8.22 Anhui Zhanshi 88

8.22.1 Anhui Zhanshi Company Details 88

8.22.2 Anhui Zhanshi Description and Business Overview 89

8.22.3 Anhui Zhanshi Production and Value of Raw Pecans 89

8.22.4 Anhui Zhanshi Raw Pecans Product Introduction 90

8.23 Anhui Shanliren 90

8.23.1 Anhui Shanliren Company Details 90

8.23.2 Anhui Shanliren Description and Business Overview 91

8.23.3 Anhui Shanliren Production and Value of Raw Pecans 91

8.23.4 Anhui Shanliren Raw Pecans Product Introduction 92

8.24 Yaoshengji 92

8.24.1 Yaoshengji Company Details 92

8.24.2 Yaoshengji Description and Business Overview 92

8.24.3 Yaoshengji Production and Value of Raw Pecans 93

8.24.4 Yaoshengji Raw Pecans Product Introduction 93

9 MARKET FORECAST 94

9.1 Raw Pecans Market Forecast by Region 94

9.1.1 Global Raw Pecans Production and Value Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 94

9.1.2 Global Raw Pecans Consumption Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 94

9.2 United States 95

9.2.1 Raw Pecans Production and Value Forecast in United States 95

9.2.2 Raw Pecans Consumption Forecast in United States 96

9.3 Mexico & European 97

9.3.1 Raw Pecans Production and Value Forecast in Mexico & European 97

9.3.2 Raw Pecans Consumption Forecast in European 98

9.4 China 98

9.4.1 Raw Pecans Production and Value Forecast in China 98

9.4.2 Raw Pecans Consumption Forecast in China 99

9.5 Forecast by Type 100

9.5.1 Global Raw Pecans Production Forecast by Type 100

9.5.2 Global Raw Pecans Production Value Forecast by Type 101

9.6 Forecast by Application 103

9.6.1 Global Raw Pecans Production Forecast by Application 103

9.6.2 Global Raw Pecans Production Value Forecast by Application 104

10 VALUE CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 106

10.1 Value Chain Analysis 106

10.2 Sales Channels Analysis 107

10.2.1 Raw Pecans Sales Channels 107

10.2.2 Raw Pecans Distributors 108

10.3 Raw Pecans Customers 109

11 KEY FINDINGS 111

12 APPENDIX 112

12.1 Research Methodology 112

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 112

12.1.2 Data Source 115

12.2 Author Details 118

12.3 Disclaimer 118

