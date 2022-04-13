SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348094/sars-cov-2-antigen-test-kit

For United States market, this report focuses on the SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Segment by Type

Colloidal Gold Method

ELISA

Fluorescence Immunochromatography Method

SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Segment by Application

Laboratory

Medical Institution

Others

The report on the SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ADS Biotec

BIOHIT HealthCare

ImmunoDiagnostics

Selfdiagnostics

Labnovation Technologies

STEMCELL Technologies

Jiangsu Medomics Medical Technology

CUSABIO

Abbexa

ThermoGenesis Holdings

Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics

BioServUK

Goldsite Diagnostics

Kurabo

Szybio

Maccura Biotechnology

Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies

Hightop Biotech

UD-Bio

Kindmay

InTec PRODUCTS

Nanjing Liming Bio-products

AlphaMetrix Biotech

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kitconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kitmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kitmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kitwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kitsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Product Introduction

1.2 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Dynamics

1.5.1 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Industry Trends

1.5.2 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Drivers

1.5.3 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Challenges

1.5.4 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Colloidal Gold Method

2.1.2 ELISA

2.1.3 Fluorescence Immunochromatography Method

2.2 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Laboratory

3.1.2 Medical Institution

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit in 2021

4.2.3 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size by Region

5.1 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ADS Biotec

7.1.1 ADS Biotec Corporation Information

7.1.2 ADS Biotec Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ADS Biotec SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ADS Biotec SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Products Offered

7.1.5 ADS Biotec Recent Development

7.2 BIOHIT HealthCare

7.2.1 BIOHIT HealthCare Corporation Information

7.2.2 BIOHIT HealthCare Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BIOHIT HealthCare SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BIOHIT HealthCare SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Products Offered

7.2.5 BIOHIT HealthCare Recent Development

7.3 ImmunoDiagnostics

7.3.1 ImmunoDiagnostics Corporation Information

7.3.2 ImmunoDiagnostics Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ImmunoDiagnostics SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ImmunoDiagnostics SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Products Offered

7.3.5 ImmunoDiagnostics Recent Development

7.4 Selfdiagnostics

7.4.1 Selfdiagnostics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Selfdiagnostics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Selfdiagnostics SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Selfdiagnostics SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Products Offered

7.4.5 Selfdiagnostics Recent Development

7.5 Labnovation Technologies

7.5.1 Labnovation Technologies Corporation Information

7.5.2 Labnovation Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Labnovation Technologies SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Labnovation Technologies SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Products Offered

7.5.5 Labnovation Technologies Recent Development

7.6 STEMCELL Technologies

7.6.1 STEMCELL Technologies Corporation Information

7.6.2 STEMCELL Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 STEMCELL Technologies SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 STEMCELL Technologies SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Products Offered

7.6.5 STEMCELL Technologies Recent Development

7.7 Jiangsu Medomics Medical Technology

7.7.1 Jiangsu Medomics Medical Technology Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jiangsu Medomics Medical Technology Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jiangsu Medomics Medical Technology SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jiangsu Medomics Medical Technology SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Products Offered

7.7.5 Jiangsu Medomics Medical Technology Recent Development

7.8 CUSABIO

7.8.1 CUSABIO Corporation Information

7.8.2 CUSABIO Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CUSABIO SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CUSABIO SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Products Offered

7.8.5 CUSABIO Recent Development

7.9 Abbexa

7.9.1 Abbexa Corporation Information

7.9.2 Abbexa Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Abbexa SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Abbexa SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Products Offered

7.9.5 Abbexa Recent Development

7.10 ThermoGenesis Holdings

7.10.1 ThermoGenesis Holdings Corporation Information

7.10.2 ThermoGenesis Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ThermoGenesis Holdings SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ThermoGenesis Holdings SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Products Offered

7.10.5 ThermoGenesis Holdings Recent Development

7.11 Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics

7.11.1 Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Products Offered

7.11.5 Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics Recent Development

7.12 BioServUK

7.12.1 BioServUK Corporation Information

7.12.2 BioServUK Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 BioServUK SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 BioServUK Products Offered

7.12.5 BioServUK Recent Development

7.13 Goldsite Diagnostics

7.13.1 Goldsite Diagnostics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Goldsite Diagnostics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Goldsite Diagnostics SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Goldsite Diagnostics Products Offered

7.13.5 Goldsite Diagnostics Recent Development

7.14 Kurabo

7.14.1 Kurabo Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kurabo Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Kurabo SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Kurabo Products Offered

7.14.5 Kurabo Recent Development

7.15 Szybio

7.15.1 Szybio Corporation Information

7.15.2 Szybio Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Szybio SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Szybio Products Offered

7.15.5 Szybio Recent Development

7.16 Maccura Biotechnology

7.16.1 Maccura Biotechnology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Maccura Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Maccura Biotechnology SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Maccura Biotechnology Products Offered

7.16.5 Maccura Biotechnology Recent Development

7.17 Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies

7.17.1 Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies Products Offered

7.17.5 Jiangsu Bioperfectus Technologies Recent Development

7.18 Hightop Biotech

7.18.1 Hightop Biotech Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hightop Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hightop Biotech SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hightop Biotech Products Offered

7.18.5 Hightop Biotech Recent Development

7.19 UD-Bio

7.19.1 UD-Bio Corporation Information

7.19.2 UD-Bio Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 UD-Bio SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 UD-Bio Products Offered

7.19.5 UD-Bio Recent Development

7.20 Kindmay

7.20.1 Kindmay Corporation Information

7.20.2 Kindmay Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Kindmay SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Kindmay Products Offered

7.20.5 Kindmay Recent Development

7.21 InTec PRODUCTS

7.21.1 InTec PRODUCTS Corporation Information

7.21.2 InTec PRODUCTS Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 InTec PRODUCTS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 InTec PRODUCTS Products Offered

7.21.5 InTec PRODUCTS Recent Development

7.22 Nanjing Liming Bio-products

7.22.1 Nanjing Liming Bio-products Corporation Information

7.22.2 Nanjing Liming Bio-products Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Nanjing Liming Bio-products SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Nanjing Liming Bio-products Products Offered

7.22.5 Nanjing Liming Bio-products Recent Development

7.23 AlphaMetrix Biotech

7.23.1 AlphaMetrix Biotech Corporation Information

7.23.2 AlphaMetrix Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 AlphaMetrix Biotech SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 AlphaMetrix Biotech Products Offered

7.23.5 AlphaMetrix Biotech Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Distributors

8.3 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Production Mode & Process

8.4 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Sales Channels

8.4.2 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Distributors

8.5 SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348094/sars-cov-2-antigen-test-kit

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com