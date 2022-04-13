Vinyl Resin Market Trends, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Future Growth Till 2028

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Vinyl Resin market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vinyl Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Vinyl Resin market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Vinyl Resin Market Segment by Type

Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Version

Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Type

Phenolic Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Model

High Crosslinked Density Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl

Flexible Vinyl Ester Type

PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl

Others

Vinyl Resin Market Segment by Application

The Chemical Industry

Glass Products

Sports Goods

The report on the Vinyl Resin market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Jiangyin Thousands Chemicals Co., Ltd

Bioplastic Biohybrid Resin

Fujimi Corporation

Chroma Color Corporation

Sylvin Technologies, Inc.

Micor Company

Hanwha International LLC

Manner Polymers

Westlake Chemical Corp.

Amcor Packaging & Chemicals

Fibre Glast Developments Corp.

Birch Plastics, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

ExxonMobil

Carter Chemicals

Fiberglass Supply Corporation

Shintech

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Vinyl Resinconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Vinyl Resinmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Vinyl Resinmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Vinyl Resinwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Vinyl Resinsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Vinyl Resin companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vinyl Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Global Vinyl Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Vinyl Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Vinyl Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Vinyl Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Vinyl Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Vinyl Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Vinyl Resin in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Vinyl Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Vinyl Resin Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Vinyl Resin Industry Trends

1.5.2 Vinyl Resin Market Drivers

1.5.3 Vinyl Resin Market Challenges

1.5.4 Vinyl Resin Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Vinyl Resin Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Version

2.1.2 Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Type

2.1.3 Phenolic Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Model

2.1.4 High Crosslinked Density Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl

2.1.5 Flexible Vinyl Ester Type

2.1.6 PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl

2.1.7 Others

2.2 Global Vinyl Resin Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Vinyl Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Vinyl Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Vinyl Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Vinyl Resin Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Vinyl Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Vinyl Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Vinyl Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Vinyl Resin Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 The Chemical Industry

3.1.2 Glass Products

3.1.3 Sports Goods

3.2 Global Vinyl Resin Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Vinyl Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Vinyl Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Vinyl Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Vinyl Resin Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Vinyl Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Vinyl Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Vinyl Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Vinyl Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Vinyl Resin Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Vinyl Resin Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Vinyl Resin Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Vinyl Resin Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Vinyl Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Vinyl Resin Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Vinyl Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Vinyl Resin in 2021

4.2.3 Global Vinyl Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Vinyl Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Vinyl Resin Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Vinyl Resin Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vinyl Resin Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Vinyl Resin Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Vinyl Resin Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Vinyl Resin Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Vinyl Resin Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Vinyl Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Vinyl Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Vinyl Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Vinyl Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Vinyl Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Vinyl Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Vinyl Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Vinyl Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Vinyl Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Vinyl Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Vinyl Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Vinyl Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Vinyl Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Vinyl Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Jiangyin Thousands Chemicals Co., Ltd

7.1.1 Jiangyin Thousands Chemicals Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.1.2 Jiangyin Thousands Chemicals Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Jiangyin Thousands Chemicals Co., Ltd Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Jiangyin Thousands Chemicals Co., Ltd Vinyl Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 Jiangyin Thousands Chemicals Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.2 Bioplastic Biohybrid Resin

7.2.1 Bioplastic Biohybrid Resin Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bioplastic Biohybrid Resin Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bioplastic Biohybrid Resin Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bioplastic Biohybrid Resin Vinyl Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 Bioplastic Biohybrid Resin Recent Development

7.3 Fujimi Corporation

7.3.1 Fujimi Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fujimi Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fujimi Corporation Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fujimi Corporation Vinyl Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 Fujimi Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Chroma Color Corporation

7.4.1 Chroma Color Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Chroma Color Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Chroma Color Corporation Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Chroma Color Corporation Vinyl Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 Chroma Color Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Sylvin Technologies, Inc.

7.5.1 Sylvin Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sylvin Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sylvin Technologies, Inc. Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sylvin Technologies, Inc. Vinyl Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 Sylvin Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Micor Company

7.6.1 Micor Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 Micor Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Micor Company Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Micor Company Vinyl Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 Micor Company Recent Development

7.7 Hanwha International LLC

7.7.1 Hanwha International LLC Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hanwha International LLC Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hanwha International LLC Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hanwha International LLC Vinyl Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 Hanwha International LLC Recent Development

7.8 Manner Polymers

7.8.1 Manner Polymers Corporation Information

7.8.2 Manner Polymers Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Manner Polymers Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Manner Polymers Vinyl Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 Manner Polymers Recent Development

7.9 Westlake Chemical Corp.

7.9.1 Westlake Chemical Corp. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Westlake Chemical Corp. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Westlake Chemical Corp. Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Westlake Chemical Corp. Vinyl Resin Products Offered

7.9.5 Westlake Chemical Corp. Recent Development

7.10 Amcor Packaging & Chemicals

7.10.1 Amcor Packaging & Chemicals Corporation Information

7.10.2 Amcor Packaging & Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Amcor Packaging & Chemicals Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Amcor Packaging & Chemicals Vinyl Resin Products Offered

7.10.5 Amcor Packaging & Chemicals Recent Development

7.11 Fibre Glast Developments Corp.

7.11.1 Fibre Glast Developments Corp. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Fibre Glast Developments Corp. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Fibre Glast Developments Corp. Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Fibre Glast Developments Corp. Vinyl Resin Products Offered

7.11.5 Fibre Glast Developments Corp. Recent Development

7.12 Birch Plastics, Inc.

7.12.1 Birch Plastics, Inc. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Birch Plastics, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Birch Plastics, Inc. Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Birch Plastics, Inc. Products Offered

7.12.5 Birch Plastics, Inc. Recent Development

7.13 The Dow Chemical Company

7.13.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

7.13.2 The Dow Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 The Dow Chemical Company Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 The Dow Chemical Company Products Offered

7.13.5 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Development

7.14 ExxonMobil

7.14.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

7.14.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ExxonMobil Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ExxonMobil Products Offered

7.14.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

7.15 Carter Chemicals

7.15.1 Carter Chemicals Corporation Information

7.15.2 Carter Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Carter Chemicals Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Carter Chemicals Products Offered

7.15.5 Carter Chemicals Recent Development

7.16 Fiberglass Supply Corporation

7.16.1 Fiberglass Supply Corporation Corporation Information

7.16.2 Fiberglass Supply Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Fiberglass Supply Corporation Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Fiberglass Supply Corporation Products Offered

7.16.5 Fiberglass Supply Corporation Recent Development

7.17 Shintech

7.17.1 Shintech Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shintech Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Shintech Vinyl Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Shintech Products Offered

7.17.5 Shintech Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Vinyl Resin Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Vinyl Resin Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Vinyl Resin Distributors

8.3 Vinyl Resin Production Mode & Process

8.4 Vinyl Resin Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Vinyl Resin Sales Channels

8.4.2 Vinyl Resin Distributors

8.5 Vinyl Resin Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

