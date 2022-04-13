Global and United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on global and United States Corrosion Resistant Primer market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Scope and Market Size

Corrosion Resistant Primer market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Corrosion Resistant Primer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Corrosion Resistant Primer market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Single Component

Multiple Component

Segment by Application

Automotive

Ships

Others

By Company

Palatine Paints

Cortec

NOVOL

CRC Industries

Sika Deutschland

APP sp. z o.o.

Chamäleon

AKEMI

Axalta Coating Systems

LA-CO Industries

EN Chemicals

APV Engineered Coatings

Forrest Technical Coatings

Burke Industrial Coatings

Taltech

Rustins

Sherwin Williams Aerospace

AkzoNobel

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Corrosion Resistant Primerconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Corrosion Resistant Primermarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Corrosion Resistant Primermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Corrosion Resistant Primerwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Corrosion Resistant Primersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Corrosion Resistant Primer Product Introduction

1.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Corrosion Resistant Primer in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Corrosion Resistant Primer Industry Trends

1.5.2 Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Drivers

1.5.3 Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Challenges

1.5.4 Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single Component

2.1.2 Multiple Component

2.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Ships

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Corrosion Resistant Primer in 2021

4.2.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Corrosion Resistant Primer Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Corrosion Resistant Primer Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Corrosion Resistant Primer Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Corrosion Resistant Primer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Palatine Paints

7.1.1 Palatine Paints Corporation Information

7.1.2 Palatine Paints Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Palatine Paints Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Palatine Paints Corrosion Resistant Primer Products Offered

7.1.5 Palatine Paints Recent Development

7.2 Cortec

7.2.1 Cortec Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cortec Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Cortec Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Cortec Corrosion Resistant Primer Products Offered

7.2.5 Cortec Recent Development

7.3 NOVOL

7.3.1 NOVOL Corporation Information

7.3.2 NOVOL Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 NOVOL Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 NOVOL Corrosion Resistant Primer Products Offered

7.3.5 NOVOL Recent Development

7.4 CRC Industries

7.4.1 CRC Industries Corporation Information

7.4.2 CRC Industries Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CRC Industries Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CRC Industries Corrosion Resistant Primer Products Offered

7.4.5 CRC Industries Recent Development

7.5 Sika Deutschland

7.5.1 Sika Deutschland Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sika Deutschland Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sika Deutschland Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sika Deutschland Corrosion Resistant Primer Products Offered

7.5.5 Sika Deutschland Recent Development

7.6 APP sp. z o.o.

7.6.1 APP sp. z o.o. Corporation Information

7.6.2 APP sp. z o.o. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 APP sp. z o.o. Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 APP sp. z o.o. Corrosion Resistant Primer Products Offered

7.6.5 APP sp. z o.o. Recent Development

7.7 Chamäleon

7.7.1 Chamäleon Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chamäleon Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Chamäleon Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Chamäleon Corrosion Resistant Primer Products Offered

7.7.5 Chamäleon Recent Development

7.8 AKEMI

7.8.1 AKEMI Corporation Information

7.8.2 AKEMI Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 AKEMI Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 AKEMI Corrosion Resistant Primer Products Offered

7.8.5 AKEMI Recent Development

7.9 Axalta Coating Systems

7.9.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

7.9.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Axalta Coating Systems Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Axalta Coating Systems Corrosion Resistant Primer Products Offered

7.9.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

7.10 LA-CO Industries

7.10.1 LA-CO Industries Corporation Information

7.10.2 LA-CO Industries Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 LA-CO Industries Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LA-CO Industries Corrosion Resistant Primer Products Offered

7.10.5 LA-CO Industries Recent Development

7.11 EN Chemicals

7.11.1 EN Chemicals Corporation Information

7.11.2 EN Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 EN Chemicals Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 EN Chemicals Corrosion Resistant Primer Products Offered

7.11.5 EN Chemicals Recent Development

7.12 APV Engineered Coatings

7.12.1 APV Engineered Coatings Corporation Information

7.12.2 APV Engineered Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 APV Engineered Coatings Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 APV Engineered Coatings Products Offered

7.12.5 APV Engineered Coatings Recent Development

7.13 Forrest Technical Coatings

7.13.1 Forrest Technical Coatings Corporation Information

7.13.2 Forrest Technical Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Forrest Technical Coatings Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Forrest Technical Coatings Products Offered

7.13.5 Forrest Technical Coatings Recent Development

7.14 Burke Industrial Coatings

7.14.1 Burke Industrial Coatings Corporation Information

7.14.2 Burke Industrial Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Burke Industrial Coatings Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Burke Industrial Coatings Products Offered

7.14.5 Burke Industrial Coatings Recent Development

7.15 Taltech

7.15.1 Taltech Corporation Information

7.15.2 Taltech Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Taltech Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Taltech Products Offered

7.15.5 Taltech Recent Development

7.16 Rustins

7.16.1 Rustins Corporation Information

7.16.2 Rustins Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Rustins Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Rustins Products Offered

7.16.5 Rustins Recent Development

7.17 Sherwin Williams Aerospace

7.17.1 Sherwin Williams Aerospace Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sherwin Williams Aerospace Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sherwin Williams Aerospace Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sherwin Williams Aerospace Products Offered

7.17.5 Sherwin Williams Aerospace Recent Development

7.18 AkzoNobel

7.18.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

7.18.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 AkzoNobel Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 AkzoNobel Products Offered

7.18.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Corrosion Resistant Primer Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Corrosion Resistant Primer Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Corrosion Resistant Primer Distributors

8.3 Corrosion Resistant Primer Production Mode & Process

8.4 Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Corrosion Resistant Primer Sales Channels

8.4.2 Corrosion Resistant Primer Distributors

8.5 Corrosion Resistant Primer Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

