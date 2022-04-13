Global and United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on global and United States Facial Recognition Security Camera market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Scope and Market Size

Facial Recognition Security Camera market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Facial Recognition Security Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Facial Recognition Security Camera market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Single Camera

Multiple Cameras

Segment by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

By Company

Google

Apple

Netatmo

Hanwha Techwin

Honeywell

Swann

Tend Insights

Logitech

Anker Innovations

Dahua Technology

Hikvision

KEDACOM

NtechLab

Viseum

GeoVision

ClearView

VoIP phone service

Tsinglink

Synology

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Facial Recognition Security Cameraconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Facial Recognition Security Cameramarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Facial Recognition Security Cameramanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Facial Recognition Security Camerawith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Facial Recognition Security Camerasubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Facial Recognition Security Camera Product Introduction

1.2 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Facial Recognition Security Camera in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Facial Recognition Security Camera Industry Trends

1.5.2 Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Drivers

1.5.3 Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Challenges

1.5.4 Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single Camera

2.1.2 Multiple Cameras

2.2 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Indoor

3.1.2 Outdoor

3.2 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Facial Recognition Security Camera in 2021

4.2.3 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Facial Recognition Security Camera Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Facial Recognition Security Camera Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Facial Recognition Security Camera Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Facial Recognition Security Camera Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Google

7.1.1 Google Corporation Information

7.1.2 Google Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Google Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Google Facial Recognition Security Camera Products Offered

7.1.5 Google Recent Development

7.2 Apple

7.2.1 Apple Corporation Information

7.2.2 Apple Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Apple Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Apple Facial Recognition Security Camera Products Offered

7.2.5 Apple Recent Development

7.3 Netatmo

7.3.1 Netatmo Corporation Information

7.3.2 Netatmo Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Netatmo Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Netatmo Facial Recognition Security Camera Products Offered

7.3.5 Netatmo Recent Development

7.4 Hanwha Techwin

7.4.1 Hanwha Techwin Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hanwha Techwin Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hanwha Techwin Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hanwha Techwin Facial Recognition Security Camera Products Offered

7.4.5 Hanwha Techwin Recent Development

7.5 Honeywell

7.5.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.5.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Honeywell Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Honeywell Facial Recognition Security Camera Products Offered

7.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.6 Swann

7.6.1 Swann Corporation Information

7.6.2 Swann Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Swann Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Swann Facial Recognition Security Camera Products Offered

7.6.5 Swann Recent Development

7.7 Tend Insights

7.7.1 Tend Insights Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tend Insights Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tend Insights Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tend Insights Facial Recognition Security Camera Products Offered

7.7.5 Tend Insights Recent Development

7.8 Logitech

7.8.1 Logitech Corporation Information

7.8.2 Logitech Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Logitech Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Logitech Facial Recognition Security Camera Products Offered

7.8.5 Logitech Recent Development

7.9 Anker Innovations

7.9.1 Anker Innovations Corporation Information

7.9.2 Anker Innovations Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Anker Innovations Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Anker Innovations Facial Recognition Security Camera Products Offered

7.9.5 Anker Innovations Recent Development

7.10 Dahua Technology

7.10.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dahua Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Dahua Technology Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Dahua Technology Facial Recognition Security Camera Products Offered

7.10.5 Dahua Technology Recent Development

7.11 Hikvision

7.11.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hikvision Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hikvision Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hikvision Facial Recognition Security Camera Products Offered

7.11.5 Hikvision Recent Development

7.12 KEDACOM

7.12.1 KEDACOM Corporation Information

7.12.2 KEDACOM Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 KEDACOM Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 KEDACOM Products Offered

7.12.5 KEDACOM Recent Development

7.13 NtechLab

7.13.1 NtechLab Corporation Information

7.13.2 NtechLab Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 NtechLab Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 NtechLab Products Offered

7.13.5 NtechLab Recent Development

7.14 Viseum

7.14.1 Viseum Corporation Information

7.14.2 Viseum Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Viseum Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Viseum Products Offered

7.14.5 Viseum Recent Development

7.15 GeoVision

7.15.1 GeoVision Corporation Information

7.15.2 GeoVision Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 GeoVision Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 GeoVision Products Offered

7.15.5 GeoVision Recent Development

7.16 ClearView

7.16.1 ClearView Corporation Information

7.16.2 ClearView Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ClearView Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ClearView Products Offered

7.16.5 ClearView Recent Development

7.17 VoIP phone service

7.17.1 VoIP phone service Corporation Information

7.17.2 VoIP phone service Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 VoIP phone service Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 VoIP phone service Products Offered

7.17.5 VoIP phone service Recent Development

7.18 Tsinglink

7.18.1 Tsinglink Corporation Information

7.18.2 Tsinglink Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Tsinglink Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Tsinglink Products Offered

7.18.5 Tsinglink Recent Development

7.19 Synology

7.19.1 Synology Corporation Information

7.19.2 Synology Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Synology Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Synology Products Offered

7.19.5 Synology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Facial Recognition Security Camera Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Facial Recognition Security Camera Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Facial Recognition Security Camera Distributors

8.3 Facial Recognition Security Camera Production Mode & Process

8.4 Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Facial Recognition Security Camera Sales Channels

8.4.2 Facial Recognition Security Camera Distributors

8.5 Facial Recognition Security Camera Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

