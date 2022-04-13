Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Trends, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Future Growth Till 2028

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Segment by Type

Amorphous-Poly-Alpha-Olefin

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Polyamide

Hot Melt Polyurethane

Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Segment by Application

Body

Carpet and Headliner

Engine and Electronics

Seating and Interior

Others

The report on the Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

3M

Arkema

Avery Dennison Corporation

Beardow Adams

DOW

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Jowat

SikaMelt

Lushan

Tex Year Industries

Buhnen

Klebchemie

Cherng Tay Technology

Toyobo

Evonik Industries

Daubert Chemical

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotiveconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotivemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotivemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotivewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotivesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Product Introduction

1.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Industry Trends

1.5.2 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Drivers

1.5.3 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Challenges

1.5.4 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Amorphous-Poly-Alpha-Olefin

2.1.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

2.1.3 Polyamide

2.1.4 Hot Melt Polyurethane

2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Body

3.1.2 Carpet and Headliner

3.1.3 Engine and Electronics

3.1.4 Seating and Interior

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive in 2021

4.2.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 Arkema

7.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Arkema Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Arkema Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Products Offered

7.2.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.3 Avery Dennison Corporation

7.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Avery Dennison Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Avery Dennison Corporation Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Products Offered

7.3.5 Avery Dennison Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Beardow Adams

7.4.1 Beardow Adams Corporation Information

7.4.2 Beardow Adams Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Beardow Adams Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Beardow Adams Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Products Offered

7.4.5 Beardow Adams Recent Development

7.5 DOW

7.5.1 DOW Corporation Information

7.5.2 DOW Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DOW Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DOW Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Products Offered

7.5.5 DOW Recent Development

7.6 H.B. Fuller

7.6.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

7.6.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 H.B. Fuller Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 H.B. Fuller Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Products Offered

7.6.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

7.7 Henkel

7.7.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.7.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Henkel Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Henkel Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Products Offered

7.7.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.8 Jowat

7.8.1 Jowat Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jowat Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Jowat Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Jowat Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Products Offered

7.8.5 Jowat Recent Development

7.9 SikaMelt

7.9.1 SikaMelt Corporation Information

7.9.2 SikaMelt Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SikaMelt Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SikaMelt Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Products Offered

7.9.5 SikaMelt Recent Development

7.10 Lushan

7.10.1 Lushan Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lushan Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Lushan Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lushan Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Products Offered

7.10.5 Lushan Recent Development

7.11 Tex Year Industries

7.11.1 Tex Year Industries Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tex Year Industries Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Tex Year Industries Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Tex Year Industries Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Products Offered

7.11.5 Tex Year Industries Recent Development

7.12 Buhnen

7.12.1 Buhnen Corporation Information

7.12.2 Buhnen Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Buhnen Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Buhnen Products Offered

7.12.5 Buhnen Recent Development

7.13 Klebchemie

7.13.1 Klebchemie Corporation Information

7.13.2 Klebchemie Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Klebchemie Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Klebchemie Products Offered

7.13.5 Klebchemie Recent Development

7.14 Cherng Tay Technology

7.14.1 Cherng Tay Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Cherng Tay Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Cherng Tay Technology Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Cherng Tay Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 Cherng Tay Technology Recent Development

7.15 Toyobo

7.15.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

7.15.2 Toyobo Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Toyobo Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Toyobo Products Offered

7.15.5 Toyobo Recent Development

7.16 Evonik Industries

7.16.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

7.16.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Evonik Industries Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Evonik Industries Products Offered

7.16.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

7.17 Daubert Chemical

7.17.1 Daubert Chemical Corporation Information

7.17.2 Daubert Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Daubert Chemical Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Daubert Chemical Products Offered

7.17.5 Daubert Chemical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Distributors

8.3 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Production Mode & Process

8.4 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Sales Channels

8.4.2 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Distributors

8.5 Hot Melt Adhesive for Automotive Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

