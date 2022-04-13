Watersports Accessories Market Trends, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Future Growth Till 2028

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Watersports Accessories market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Watersports Accessories market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Watersports Accessories market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Watersports Accessories Market Segment by Type

Footstraps

Leashes

Harnesses

Traction Pads

Others

Watersports Accessories Market Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

The report on the Watersports Accessories market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BOARDS & MORE GmbH

Fanatic

ION

DUOTONE

Boardriders, Inc.

Rip Curl International Pty Ltd.

Naish International(Nalu Kai Incorporated)

F-One

Neil Pryde Limited

Dakine IP holdings LP

Chinook Sailing Products

JP-Australia

Tecno Unlimited Srl (I-99)

North Shore Inc.

North Actionsports B.V. (Mystic Boarding)

Tahe Kayaks OU

Witchcraft Windsurfing

Fin Control Systems Pty Ltd (FCS)

Creatures of Leisure

Ocean & Earth International

International Surf Alliance, Lda. (Roam Surf)

Pro-Lite Inc.

Decathlon SA (OLAIAN)

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Watersports Accessoriesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Watersports Accessoriesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Watersports Accessoriesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Watersports Accessorieswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Watersports Accessoriessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Watersports Accessories companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Watersports Accessories Product Introduction

1.2 Global Watersports Accessories Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Watersports Accessories Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Watersports Accessories Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Watersports Accessories Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Watersports Accessories Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Watersports Accessories Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Watersports Accessories Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Watersports Accessories in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Watersports Accessories Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Watersports Accessories Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Watersports Accessories Industry Trends

1.5.2 Watersports Accessories Market Drivers

1.5.3 Watersports Accessories Market Challenges

1.5.4 Watersports Accessories Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Watersports Accessories Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Footstraps

2.1.2 Leashes

2.1.3 Harnesses

2.1.4 Traction Pads

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Watersports Accessories Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Watersports Accessories Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Watersports Accessories Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Watersports Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Watersports Accessories Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Watersports Accessories Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Watersports Accessories Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Watersports Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Watersports Accessories Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Sales

3.1.2 Offline Sales

3.2 Global Watersports Accessories Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Watersports Accessories Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Watersports Accessories Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Watersports Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Watersports Accessories Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Watersports Accessories Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Watersports Accessories Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Watersports Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Watersports Accessories Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Watersports Accessories Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Watersports Accessories Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Watersports Accessories Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Watersports Accessories Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Watersports Accessories Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Watersports Accessories Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Watersports Accessories Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Watersports Accessories in 2021

4.2.3 Global Watersports Accessories Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Watersports Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Watersports Accessories Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Watersports Accessories Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Watersports Accessories Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Watersports Accessories Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Watersports Accessories Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Watersports Accessories Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Watersports Accessories Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Watersports Accessories Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Watersports Accessories Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Watersports Accessories Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Watersports Accessories Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Watersports Accessories Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Watersports Accessories Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Watersports Accessories Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Watersports Accessories Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Watersports Accessories Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Watersports Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Watersports Accessories Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Watersports Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Watersports Accessories Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Watersports Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Watersports Accessories Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Watersports Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Watersports Accessories Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Watersports Accessories Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BOARDS & MORE GmbH

7.1.1 BOARDS & MORE GmbH Corporation Information

7.1.2 BOARDS & MORE GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BOARDS & MORE GmbH Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BOARDS & MORE GmbH Watersports Accessories Products Offered

7.1.5 BOARDS & MORE GmbH Recent Development

7.2 Fanatic

7.2.1 Fanatic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fanatic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Fanatic Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Fanatic Watersports Accessories Products Offered

7.2.5 Fanatic Recent Development

7.3 ION

7.3.1 ION Corporation Information

7.3.2 ION Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ION Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ION Watersports Accessories Products Offered

7.3.5 ION Recent Development

7.4 DUOTONE

7.4.1 DUOTONE Corporation Information

7.4.2 DUOTONE Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 DUOTONE Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 DUOTONE Watersports Accessories Products Offered

7.4.5 DUOTONE Recent Development

7.5 Boardriders, Inc.

7.5.1 Boardriders, Inc. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Boardriders, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Boardriders, Inc. Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Boardriders, Inc. Watersports Accessories Products Offered

7.5.5 Boardriders, Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Rip Curl International Pty Ltd.

7.6.1 Rip Curl International Pty Ltd. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rip Curl International Pty Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Rip Curl International Pty Ltd. Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Rip Curl International Pty Ltd. Watersports Accessories Products Offered

7.6.5 Rip Curl International Pty Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Naish International(Nalu Kai Incorporated)

7.7.1 Naish International(Nalu Kai Incorporated) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Naish International(Nalu Kai Incorporated) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Naish International(Nalu Kai Incorporated) Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Naish International(Nalu Kai Incorporated) Watersports Accessories Products Offered

7.7.5 Naish International(Nalu Kai Incorporated) Recent Development

7.8 F-One

7.8.1 F-One Corporation Information

7.8.2 F-One Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 F-One Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 F-One Watersports Accessories Products Offered

7.8.5 F-One Recent Development

7.9 Neil Pryde Limited

7.9.1 Neil Pryde Limited Corporation Information

7.9.2 Neil Pryde Limited Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Neil Pryde Limited Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Neil Pryde Limited Watersports Accessories Products Offered

7.9.5 Neil Pryde Limited Recent Development

7.10 Dakine IP holdings LP

7.10.1 Dakine IP holdings LP Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dakine IP holdings LP Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Dakine IP holdings LP Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Dakine IP holdings LP Watersports Accessories Products Offered

7.10.5 Dakine IP holdings LP Recent Development

7.11 Chinook Sailing Products

7.11.1 Chinook Sailing Products Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chinook Sailing Products Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Chinook Sailing Products Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Chinook Sailing Products Watersports Accessories Products Offered

7.11.5 Chinook Sailing Products Recent Development

7.12 JP-Australia

7.12.1 JP-Australia Corporation Information

7.12.2 JP-Australia Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 JP-Australia Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 JP-Australia Products Offered

7.12.5 JP-Australia Recent Development

7.13 Tecno Unlimited Srl (I-99)

7.13.1 Tecno Unlimited Srl (I-99) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Tecno Unlimited Srl (I-99) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Tecno Unlimited Srl (I-99) Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Tecno Unlimited Srl (I-99) Products Offered

7.13.5 Tecno Unlimited Srl (I-99) Recent Development

7.14 North Shore Inc.

7.14.1 North Shore Inc. Corporation Information

7.14.2 North Shore Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 North Shore Inc. Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 North Shore Inc. Products Offered

7.14.5 North Shore Inc. Recent Development

7.15 North Actionsports B.V. (Mystic Boarding)

7.15.1 North Actionsports B.V. (Mystic Boarding) Corporation Information

7.15.2 North Actionsports B.V. (Mystic Boarding) Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 North Actionsports B.V. (Mystic Boarding) Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 North Actionsports B.V. (Mystic Boarding) Products Offered

7.15.5 North Actionsports B.V. (Mystic Boarding) Recent Development

7.16 Tahe Kayaks OU

7.16.1 Tahe Kayaks OU Corporation Information

7.16.2 Tahe Kayaks OU Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Tahe Kayaks OU Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Tahe Kayaks OU Products Offered

7.16.5 Tahe Kayaks OU Recent Development

7.17 Witchcraft Windsurfing

7.17.1 Witchcraft Windsurfing Corporation Information

7.17.2 Witchcraft Windsurfing Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Witchcraft Windsurfing Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Witchcraft Windsurfing Products Offered

7.17.5 Witchcraft Windsurfing Recent Development

7.18 Fin Control Systems Pty Ltd (FCS)

7.18.1 Fin Control Systems Pty Ltd (FCS) Corporation Information

7.18.2 Fin Control Systems Pty Ltd (FCS) Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Fin Control Systems Pty Ltd (FCS) Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Fin Control Systems Pty Ltd (FCS) Products Offered

7.18.5 Fin Control Systems Pty Ltd (FCS) Recent Development

7.19 Creatures of Leisure

7.19.1 Creatures of Leisure Corporation Information

7.19.2 Creatures of Leisure Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Creatures of Leisure Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Creatures of Leisure Products Offered

7.19.5 Creatures of Leisure Recent Development

7.20 Ocean & Earth International

7.20.1 Ocean & Earth International Corporation Information

7.20.2 Ocean & Earth International Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Ocean & Earth International Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Ocean & Earth International Products Offered

7.20.5 Ocean & Earth International Recent Development

7.21 International Surf Alliance, Lda. (Roam Surf)

7.21.1 International Surf Alliance, Lda. (Roam Surf) Corporation Information

7.21.2 International Surf Alliance, Lda. (Roam Surf) Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 International Surf Alliance, Lda. (Roam Surf) Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 International Surf Alliance, Lda. (Roam Surf) Products Offered

7.21.5 International Surf Alliance, Lda. (Roam Surf) Recent Development

7.22 Pro-Lite Inc.

7.22.1 Pro-Lite Inc. Corporation Information

7.22.2 Pro-Lite Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Pro-Lite Inc. Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Pro-Lite Inc. Products Offered

7.22.5 Pro-Lite Inc. Recent Development

7.23 Decathlon SA (OLAIAN)

7.23.1 Decathlon SA (OLAIAN) Corporation Information

7.23.2 Decathlon SA (OLAIAN) Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Decathlon SA (OLAIAN) Watersports Accessories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Decathlon SA (OLAIAN) Products Offered

7.23.5 Decathlon SA (OLAIAN) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Watersports Accessories Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Watersports Accessories Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Watersports Accessories Distributors

8.3 Watersports Accessories Production Mode & Process

8.4 Watersports Accessories Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Watersports Accessories Sales Channels

8.4.2 Watersports Accessories Distributors

8.5 Watersports Accessories Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

