Loyalty Management Software Market Trends, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Future Growth Till 2028

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Loyalty Management Software market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Loyalty Management Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Visit:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/198361/loyalty-management-software

For United States market, this report focuses on the Loyalty Management Software market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Loyalty Management Software Market Segment by Type

Customer Loyalty

Employee Retention

Channel Loyalty

Loyalty Management Software Market Segment by Application

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Consumer goods & Retail

Other

The report on the Loyalty Management Software market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Loyalty Ventures

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Kognitiv Corporation (Aimia)

SAP SE

Brierley+Partners

Epsilon

Fidelity Information Services

Kobie Marketing

Bond Brand Loyalty

ICF International

Tibco Software

Comarch

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Loyalty Management Softwareconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Loyalty Management Softwaremarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Loyalty Management Softwaremanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Loyalty Management Softwarewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Loyalty Management Softwaresubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Loyalty Management Software companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Loyalty Management Software Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Loyalty Management Software Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Loyalty Management Software Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Loyalty Management Software Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Loyalty Management Software Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Loyalty Management Software in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Loyalty Management Software Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Loyalty Management Software Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Loyalty Management Software Industry Trends

1.4.2 Loyalty Management Software Market Drivers

1.4.3 Loyalty Management Software Market Challenges

1.4.4 Loyalty Management Software Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Loyalty Management Software by Type

2.1 Loyalty Management Software Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Customer Loyalty

2.1.2 Employee Retention

2.1.3 Channel Loyalty

2.2 Global Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Loyalty Management Software by Application

3.1 Loyalty Management Software Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 BFSI

3.1.2 Travel & Hospitality

3.1.3 Consumer goods & Retail

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Loyalty Management Software Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Loyalty Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Loyalty Management Software Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Loyalty Management Software Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Loyalty Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Loyalty Management Software in 2021

4.2.3 Global Loyalty Management Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Loyalty Management Software Headquarters, Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Loyalty Management Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Loyalty Management Software Companies Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Loyalty Management Software Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Loyalty Management Software Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Loyalty Management Software Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Loyalty Management Software Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Loyalty Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Loyalty Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Loyalty Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Loyalty Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Loyalty Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Loyalty Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Loyalty Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Loyalty Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Loyalty Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Loyalty Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Loyalty Ventures

7.1.1 Loyalty Ventures Company Details

7.1.2 Loyalty Ventures Business Overview

7.1.3 Loyalty Ventures Loyalty Management Software Introduction

7.1.4 Loyalty Ventures Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Loyalty Ventures Recent Development

7.2 Oracle Corporation

7.2.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

7.2.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview

7.2.3 Oracle Corporation Loyalty Management Software Introduction

7.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

7.3 IBM Corporation

7.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

7.3.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

7.3.3 IBM Corporation Loyalty Management Software Introduction

7.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Kognitiv Corporation (Aimia)

7.4.1 Kognitiv Corporation (Aimia) Company Details

7.4.2 Kognitiv Corporation (Aimia) Business Overview

7.4.3 Kognitiv Corporation (Aimia) Loyalty Management Software Introduction

7.4.4 Kognitiv Corporation (Aimia) Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Kognitiv Corporation (Aimia) Recent Development

7.5 SAP SE

7.5.1 SAP SE Company Details

7.5.2 SAP SE Business Overview

7.5.3 SAP SE Loyalty Management Software Introduction

7.5.4 SAP SE Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 SAP SE Recent Development

7.6 Brierley+Partners

7.6.1 Brierley+Partners Company Details

7.6.2 Brierley+Partners Business Overview

7.6.3 Brierley+Partners Loyalty Management Software Introduction

7.6.4 Brierley+Partners Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Brierley+Partners Recent Development

7.7 Epsilon

7.7.1 Epsilon Company Details

7.7.2 Epsilon Business Overview

7.7.3 Epsilon Loyalty Management Software Introduction

7.7.4 Epsilon Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Epsilon Recent Development

7.8 Fidelity Information Services

7.8.1 Fidelity Information Services Company Details

7.8.2 Fidelity Information Services Business Overview

7.8.3 Fidelity Information Services Loyalty Management Software Introduction

7.8.4 Fidelity Information Services Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Fidelity Information Services Recent Development

7.9 Kobie Marketing

7.9.1 Kobie Marketing Company Details

7.9.2 Kobie Marketing Business Overview

7.9.3 Kobie Marketing Loyalty Management Software Introduction

7.9.4 Kobie Marketing Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Kobie Marketing Recent Development

7.10 Bond Brand Loyalty

7.10.1 Bond Brand Loyalty Company Details

7.10.2 Bond Brand Loyalty Business Overview

7.10.3 Bond Brand Loyalty Loyalty Management Software Introduction

7.10.4 Bond Brand Loyalty Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Bond Brand Loyalty Recent Development

7.11 ICF International

7.11.1 ICF International Company Details

7.11.2 ICF International Business Overview

7.11.3 ICF International Loyalty Management Software Introduction

7.11.4 ICF International Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 ICF International Recent Development

7.12 Tibco Software

7.12.1 Tibco Software Company Details

7.12.2 Tibco Software Business Overview

7.12.3 Tibco Software Loyalty Management Software Introduction

7.12.4 Tibco Software Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Tibco Software Recent Development

7.13 Comarch

7.13.1 Comarch Company Details

7.13.2 Comarch Business Overview

7.13.3 Comarch Loyalty Management Software Introduction

7.13.4 Comarch Revenue in Loyalty Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Comarch Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please enter

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/198361/loyalty-management-software

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com