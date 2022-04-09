Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Trends, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Future Growth Till 2028

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Food Safety Testing and Technologies market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Safety Testing and Technologies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Food Safety Testing and Technologies market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Segment by Type

Residue Testing

Microbiological Testing

Nutritional Composition Testing

Others

Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Segment by Application

Enterprise Users

Government Users

The report on the Food Safety Testing and Technologies market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

SGS

Intertek Group

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

Tentamus Analytics

UL

ALS

AsureQuality

Romer Labs Diagnostic

CCIC

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Food Safety Testing and Technologiesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Food Safety Testing and Technologiesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Food Safety Testing and Technologiesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Food Safety Testing and Technologieswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Food Safety Testing and Technologiessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Food Safety Testing and Technologies companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Revenue in Food Safety Testing and Technologies Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Food Safety Testing and Technologies in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Industry Trends

1.4.2 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Drivers

1.4.3 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Challenges

1.4.4 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Food Safety Testing and Technologies by Type

2.1 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Residue Testing

2.1.2 Microbiological Testing

2.1.3 Nutritional Composition Testing

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Food Safety Testing and Technologies by End Users

3.1 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Segment by End Users

3.1.1 Enterprise Users

3.1.2 Government Users

3.2 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by End Users (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by End Users (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by End Users (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by End Users (2017-2028)

4 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Food Safety Testing and Technologies in 2021

4.2.3 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Headquarters, Revenue in Food Safety Testing and Technologies Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Companies Revenue in Food Safety Testing and Technologies Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Food Safety Testing and Technologies Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Food Safety Testing and Technologies Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Food Safety Testing and Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SGS

7.1.1 SGS Company Details

7.1.2 SGS Business Overview

7.1.3 SGS Food Safety Testing and Technologies Introduction

7.1.4 SGS Revenue in Food Safety Testing and Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 SGS Recent Development

7.2 Intertek Group

7.2.1 Intertek Group Company Details

7.2.2 Intertek Group Business Overview

7.2.3 Intertek Group Food Safety Testing and Technologies Introduction

7.2.4 Intertek Group Revenue in Food Safety Testing and Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Intertek Group Recent Development

7.3 Bureau Veritas

7.3.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

7.3.2 Bureau Veritas Business Overview

7.3.3 Bureau Veritas Food Safety Testing and Technologies Introduction

7.3.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Food Safety Testing and Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

7.4 Eurofins Scientific

7.4.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

7.4.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview

7.4.3 Eurofins Scientific Food Safety Testing and Technologies Introduction

7.4.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Food Safety Testing and Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

7.5 Tentamus Analytics

7.5.1 Tentamus Analytics Company Details

7.5.2 Tentamus Analytics Business Overview

7.5.3 Tentamus Analytics Food Safety Testing and Technologies Introduction

7.5.4 Tentamus Analytics Revenue in Food Safety Testing and Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Tentamus Analytics Recent Development

7.6 UL

7.6.1 UL Company Details

7.6.2 UL Business Overview

7.6.3 UL Food Safety Testing and Technologies Introduction

7.6.4 UL Revenue in Food Safety Testing and Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 UL Recent Development

7.7 ALS

7.7.1 ALS Company Details

7.7.2 ALS Business Overview

7.7.3 ALS Food Safety Testing and Technologies Introduction

7.7.4 ALS Revenue in Food Safety Testing and Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 ALS Recent Development

7.8 AsureQuality

7.8.1 AsureQuality Company Details

7.8.2 AsureQuality Business Overview

7.8.3 AsureQuality Food Safety Testing and Technologies Introduction

7.8.4 AsureQuality Revenue in Food Safety Testing and Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 AsureQuality Recent Development

7.9 Romer Labs Diagnostic

7.9.1 Romer Labs Diagnostic Company Details

7.9.2 Romer Labs Diagnostic Business Overview

7.9.3 Romer Labs Diagnostic Food Safety Testing and Technologies Introduction

7.9.4 Romer Labs Diagnostic Revenue in Food Safety Testing and Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Romer Labs Diagnostic Recent Development

7.10 CCIC

7.10.1 CCIC Company Details

7.10.2 CCIC Business Overview

7.10.3 CCIC Food Safety Testing and Technologies Introduction

7.10.4 CCIC Revenue in Food Safety Testing and Technologies Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 CCIC Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

