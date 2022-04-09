Outdoor Insulated Container Market Trends, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Future Growth Till 2028

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Outdoor Insulated Container market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Insulated Container market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Outdoor Insulated Container market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Outdoor Insulated Container Market Segment by Type

Insulated Food Containers

Thermos Bottle

Outdoor Insulated Container Market Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

The report on the Outdoor Insulated Container market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Newell Brands

Thermos

Bentgo

Hydro Flask

Pacific Market International

S’well

Lille Home

CamelBak

Simple Modern

Blue Ele

Ello Products

LunchBots

Yeti

BRITA

Zojirushi

Lock & Lock

Tupperware Brands

Cascade Designs

California Innovations

Steelys

Avanti

Klean Kanteen

Twistshake

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Insulated Containerconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Outdoor Insulated Containermarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Outdoor Insulated Containermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Outdoor Insulated Containerwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Outdoor Insulated Containersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Outdoor Insulated Container companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor Insulated Container Product Introduction

1.2 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Outdoor Insulated Container Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Outdoor Insulated Container in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Outdoor Insulated Container Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Outdoor Insulated Container Industry Trends

1.5.2 Outdoor Insulated Container Market Drivers

1.5.3 Outdoor Insulated Container Market Challenges

1.5.4 Outdoor Insulated Container Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Outdoor Insulated Container Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Insulated Food Containers

2.1.2 Thermos Bottle

2.2 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Outdoor Insulated Container Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Outdoor Insulated Container Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Sales

3.1.2 Offline Sales

3.2 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Outdoor Insulated Container Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Outdoor Insulated Container Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Outdoor Insulated Container Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Outdoor Insulated Container in 2021

4.2.3 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Outdoor Insulated Container Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Insulated Container Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Outdoor Insulated Container Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Outdoor Insulated Container Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Outdoor Insulated Container Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Outdoor Insulated Container Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Outdoor Insulated Container Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outdoor Insulated Container Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Outdoor Insulated Container Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Outdoor Insulated Container Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Insulated Container Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Insulated Container Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Newell Brands

7.1.1 Newell Brands Corporation Information

7.1.2 Newell Brands Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Newell Brands Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Newell Brands Outdoor Insulated Container Products Offered

7.1.5 Newell Brands Recent Development

7.2 Thermos

7.2.1 Thermos Corporation Information

7.2.2 Thermos Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Thermos Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Thermos Outdoor Insulated Container Products Offered

7.2.5 Thermos Recent Development

7.3 Bentgo

7.3.1 Bentgo Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bentgo Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bentgo Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bentgo Outdoor Insulated Container Products Offered

7.3.5 Bentgo Recent Development

7.4 Hydro Flask

7.4.1 Hydro Flask Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hydro Flask Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hydro Flask Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hydro Flask Outdoor Insulated Container Products Offered

7.4.5 Hydro Flask Recent Development

7.5 Pacific Market International

7.5.1 Pacific Market International Corporation Information

7.5.2 Pacific Market International Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Pacific Market International Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Pacific Market International Outdoor Insulated Container Products Offered

7.5.5 Pacific Market International Recent Development

7.6 S’well

7.6.1 S’well Corporation Information

7.6.2 S’well Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 S’well Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 S’well Outdoor Insulated Container Products Offered

7.6.5 S’well Recent Development

7.7 Lille Home

7.7.1 Lille Home Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lille Home Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Lille Home Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Lille Home Outdoor Insulated Container Products Offered

7.7.5 Lille Home Recent Development

7.8 CamelBak

7.8.1 CamelBak Corporation Information

7.8.2 CamelBak Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CamelBak Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CamelBak Outdoor Insulated Container Products Offered

7.8.5 CamelBak Recent Development

7.9 Simple Modern

7.9.1 Simple Modern Corporation Information

7.9.2 Simple Modern Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Simple Modern Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Simple Modern Outdoor Insulated Container Products Offered

7.9.5 Simple Modern Recent Development

7.10 Blue Ele

7.10.1 Blue Ele Corporation Information

7.10.2 Blue Ele Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Blue Ele Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Blue Ele Outdoor Insulated Container Products Offered

7.10.5 Blue Ele Recent Development

7.11 Ello Products

7.11.1 Ello Products Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ello Products Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ello Products Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ello Products Outdoor Insulated Container Products Offered

7.11.5 Ello Products Recent Development

7.12 LunchBots

7.12.1 LunchBots Corporation Information

7.12.2 LunchBots Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 LunchBots Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 LunchBots Products Offered

7.12.5 LunchBots Recent Development

7.13 Yeti

7.13.1 Yeti Corporation Information

7.13.2 Yeti Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Yeti Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Yeti Products Offered

7.13.5 Yeti Recent Development

7.14 BRITA

7.14.1 BRITA Corporation Information

7.14.2 BRITA Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 BRITA Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 BRITA Products Offered

7.14.5 BRITA Recent Development

7.15 Zojirushi

7.15.1 Zojirushi Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zojirushi Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Zojirushi Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Zojirushi Products Offered

7.15.5 Zojirushi Recent Development

7.16 Lock & Lock

7.16.1 Lock & Lock Corporation Information

7.16.2 Lock & Lock Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Lock & Lock Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Lock & Lock Products Offered

7.16.5 Lock & Lock Recent Development

7.17 Tupperware Brands

7.17.1 Tupperware Brands Corporation Information

7.17.2 Tupperware Brands Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Tupperware Brands Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Tupperware Brands Products Offered

7.17.5 Tupperware Brands Recent Development

7.18 Cascade Designs

7.18.1 Cascade Designs Corporation Information

7.18.2 Cascade Designs Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Cascade Designs Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Cascade Designs Products Offered

7.18.5 Cascade Designs Recent Development

7.19 California Innovations

7.19.1 California Innovations Corporation Information

7.19.2 California Innovations Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 California Innovations Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 California Innovations Products Offered

7.19.5 California Innovations Recent Development

7.20 Steelys

7.20.1 Steelys Corporation Information

7.20.2 Steelys Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Steelys Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Steelys Products Offered

7.20.5 Steelys Recent Development

7.21 Avanti

7.21.1 Avanti Corporation Information

7.21.2 Avanti Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Avanti Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Avanti Products Offered

7.21.5 Avanti Recent Development

7.22 Klean Kanteen

7.22.1 Klean Kanteen Corporation Information

7.22.2 Klean Kanteen Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Klean Kanteen Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Klean Kanteen Products Offered

7.22.5 Klean Kanteen Recent Development

7.23 Twistshake

7.23.1 Twistshake Corporation Information

7.23.2 Twistshake Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Twistshake Outdoor Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Twistshake Products Offered

7.23.5 Twistshake Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Outdoor Insulated Container Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Outdoor Insulated Container Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Outdoor Insulated Container Distributors

8.3 Outdoor Insulated Container Production Mode & Process

8.4 Outdoor Insulated Container Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Outdoor Insulated Container Sales Channels

8.4.2 Outdoor Insulated Container Distributors

8.5 Outdoor Insulated Container Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

