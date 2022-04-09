Utilities Services Market Trends, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Future Growth Till 2028

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Utilities Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Utilities Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Utilities Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Utilities Services Market Segment by Type

Telecom Service

Infrastructure Services

Others

Utilities Services Market Segment by Application

Government Department

Enterprise

Others

The report on the Utilities Services market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

EY

Deloitte

PA Consulting Group

UMS Group

Bain & Company

Boston Consulting Group

McKinsey & Company

BearingPoint

Emerton

KPMG

Sia Partners

State of Matter

Analysys Mason

BJSS

Coeus Consulting

Cordence Worldwide

Curzon Consulting

GEP

Magnus Red

Nextcontinent

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Utilities Servicesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Utilities Servicesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Utilities Servicesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Utilities Serviceswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Utilities Servicessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Utilities Services companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Utilities Services Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Utilities Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Utilities Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Utilities Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Utilities Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Utilities Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Utilities Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Utilities Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Utilities Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Utilities Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Utilities Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Utilities Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Utilities Services by Type

2.1 Utilities Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Telecom Service

2.1.2 Infrastructure Services

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Utilities Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Utilities Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Utilities Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Utilities Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Utilities Services by Application

3.1 Utilities Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Government Department

3.1.2 Enterprise

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Utilities Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Utilities Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Utilities Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Utilities Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Utilities Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Utilities Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Utilities Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Utilities Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Utilities Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Utilities Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Utilities Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Utilities Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Utilities Services Headquarters, Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Utilities Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Utilities Services Companies Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Utilities Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Utilities Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Utilities Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Utilities Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Utilities Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Utilities Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Utilities Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Utilities Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Utilities Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Utilities Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Utilities Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Utilities Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Utilities Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Utilities Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Utilities Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Utilities Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Utilities Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Utilities Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Utilities Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 EY

7.1.1 EY Company Details

7.1.2 EY Business Overview

7.1.3 EY Utilities Services Introduction

7.1.4 EY Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 EY Recent Development

7.2 Deloitte

7.2.1 Deloitte Company Details

7.2.2 Deloitte Business Overview

7.2.3 Deloitte Utilities Services Introduction

7.2.4 Deloitte Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Deloitte Recent Development

7.3 PA Consulting Group

7.3.1 PA Consulting Group Company Details

7.3.2 PA Consulting Group Business Overview

7.3.3 PA Consulting Group Utilities Services Introduction

7.3.4 PA Consulting Group Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 PA Consulting Group Recent Development

7.4 UMS Group

7.4.1 UMS Group Company Details

7.4.2 UMS Group Business Overview

7.4.3 UMS Group Utilities Services Introduction

7.4.4 UMS Group Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 UMS Group Recent Development

7.5 Bain & Company

7.5.1 Bain & Company Company Details

7.5.2 Bain & Company Business Overview

7.5.3 Bain & Company Utilities Services Introduction

7.5.4 Bain & Company Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Bain & Company Recent Development

7.6 Boston Consulting Group

7.6.1 Boston Consulting Group Company Details

7.6.2 Boston Consulting Group Business Overview

7.6.3 Boston Consulting Group Utilities Services Introduction

7.6.4 Boston Consulting Group Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Boston Consulting Group Recent Development

7.7 McKinsey & Company

7.7.1 McKinsey & Company Company Details

7.7.2 McKinsey & Company Business Overview

7.7.3 McKinsey & Company Utilities Services Introduction

7.7.4 McKinsey & Company Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 McKinsey & Company Recent Development

7.8 BearingPoint

7.8.1 BearingPoint Company Details

7.8.2 BearingPoint Business Overview

7.8.3 BearingPoint Utilities Services Introduction

7.8.4 BearingPoint Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 BearingPoint Recent Development

7.9 Emerton

7.9.1 Emerton Company Details

7.9.2 Emerton Business Overview

7.9.3 Emerton Utilities Services Introduction

7.9.4 Emerton Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Emerton Recent Development

7.10 KPMG

7.10.1 KPMG Company Details

7.10.2 KPMG Business Overview

7.10.3 KPMG Utilities Services Introduction

7.10.4 KPMG Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 KPMG Recent Development

7.11 Sia Partners

7.11.1 Sia Partners Company Details

7.11.2 Sia Partners Business Overview

7.11.3 Sia Partners Utilities Services Introduction

7.11.4 Sia Partners Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Sia Partners Recent Development

7.12 State of Matter

7.12.1 State of Matter Company Details

7.12.2 State of Matter Business Overview

7.12.3 State of Matter Utilities Services Introduction

7.12.4 State of Matter Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 State of Matter Recent Development

7.13 Analysys Mason

7.13.1 Analysys Mason Company Details

7.13.2 Analysys Mason Business Overview

7.13.3 Analysys Mason Utilities Services Introduction

7.13.4 Analysys Mason Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Analysys Mason Recent Development

7.14 BJSS

7.14.1 BJSS Company Details

7.14.2 BJSS Business Overview

7.14.3 BJSS Utilities Services Introduction

7.14.4 BJSS Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 BJSS Recent Development

7.15 Coeus Consulting

7.15.1 Coeus Consulting Company Details

7.15.2 Coeus Consulting Business Overview

7.15.3 Coeus Consulting Utilities Services Introduction

7.15.4 Coeus Consulting Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Coeus Consulting Recent Development

7.16 Cordence Worldwide

7.16.1 Cordence Worldwide Company Details

7.16.2 Cordence Worldwide Business Overview

7.16.3 Cordence Worldwide Utilities Services Introduction

7.16.4 Cordence Worldwide Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Cordence Worldwide Recent Development

7.17 Curzon Consulting

7.17.1 Curzon Consulting Company Details

7.17.2 Curzon Consulting Business Overview

7.17.3 Curzon Consulting Utilities Services Introduction

7.17.4 Curzon Consulting Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Curzon Consulting Recent Development

7.18 GEP

7.18.1 GEP Company Details

7.18.2 GEP Business Overview

7.18.3 GEP Utilities Services Introduction

7.18.4 GEP Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 GEP Recent Development

7.19 Magnus Red

7.19.1 Magnus Red Company Details

7.19.2 Magnus Red Business Overview

7.19.3 Magnus Red Utilities Services Introduction

7.19.4 Magnus Red Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Magnus Red Recent Development

7.20 Nextcontinent

7.20.1 Nextcontinent Company Details

7.20.2 Nextcontinent Business Overview

7.20.3 Nextcontinent Utilities Services Introduction

7.20.4 Nextcontinent Revenue in Utilities Services Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Nextcontinent Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

