Professional 3D Scanner Market Trends, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Future Growth Till 2028

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Professional 3D Scanner market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Professional 3D Scanner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Visit:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/347203/3d-scanner

For United States market, this report focuses on the Professional 3D Scanner market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Professional 3D Scanner Market Segment by Type

Portable & Handheld Scanner

Stationary Scanner

Professional 3D Scanner Market Segment by Application

Industrial

Cultural & Creative

Medical & Health

Dentistry

Others

The report on the Professional 3D Scanner market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Align Technologies

3Shape

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca Oy

Envista (Carestream)

Keyence

ZEISS

Shining 3D

FARO

Medit

Midmark (3M)

Scantech

Artec3D

Creaform

Straumann (Dental Wings)

Nikon Metrology

ZG Technology

Peel3D

I2S

Freqty

Mantis Vision

Up3D

Fussen Technology

Thor3D

Runyes

SMARTTECH3D

Gt-Medical

Met Optix

Rangevision

Loadscan

Condor

E4D Technologies

Polyga

Densys3D

DOF

Evatronix SA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Professional 3D Scannerconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Professional 3D Scannermarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Professional 3D Scannermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Professional 3D Scannerwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Professional 3D Scannersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Professional 3D Scanner companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Professional 3D Scanner Product Introduction

1.2 Global Professional 3D Scanner Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Professional 3D Scanner Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Professional 3D Scanner Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Professional 3D Scanner Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Professional 3D Scanner Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Professional 3D Scanner Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Professional 3D Scanner Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Professional 3D Scanner in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Professional 3D Scanner Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Professional 3D Scanner Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Professional 3D Scanner Industry Trends

1.5.2 Professional 3D Scanner Market Drivers

1.5.3 Professional 3D Scanner Market Challenges

1.5.4 Professional 3D Scanner Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Professional 3D Scanner Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Portable & Handheld Scanner

2.1.2 Stationary Scanner

2.2 Global Professional 3D Scanner Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Professional 3D Scanner Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Professional 3D Scanner Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Professional 3D Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Professional 3D Scanner Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Professional 3D Scanner Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Professional 3D Scanner Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Professional 3D Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Professional 3D Scanner Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Industrial

3.1.2 Cultural & Creative

3.1.3 Medical & Health

3.1.4 Dentistry

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Professional 3D Scanner Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Professional 3D Scanner Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Professional 3D Scanner Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Professional 3D Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Professional 3D Scanner Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Professional 3D Scanner Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Professional 3D Scanner Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Professional 3D Scanner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Professional 3D Scanner Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Professional 3D Scanner Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Professional 3D Scanner Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Professional 3D Scanner Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Professional 3D Scanner Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Professional 3D Scanner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Professional 3D Scanner Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Professional 3D Scanner Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Professional 3D Scanner in 2021

4.2.3 Global Professional 3D Scanner Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Professional 3D Scanner Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Professional 3D Scanner Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Professional 3D Scanner Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Professional 3D Scanner Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Professional 3D Scanner Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Professional 3D Scanner Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Professional 3D Scanner Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Professional 3D Scanner Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Professional 3D Scanner Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Professional 3D Scanner Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Professional 3D Scanner Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Professional 3D Scanner Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Professional 3D Scanner Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Professional 3D Scanner Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Professional 3D Scanner Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Professional 3D Scanner Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Professional 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Professional 3D Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Professional 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Professional 3D Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Professional 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Professional 3D Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Professional 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Professional 3D Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Professional 3D Scanner Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Professional 3D Scanner Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Align Technologies

7.1.1 Align Technologies Corporation Information

7.1.2 Align Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Align Technologies Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Align Technologies Professional 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.1.5 Align Technologies Recent Development

7.2 3Shape

7.2.1 3Shape Corporation Information

7.2.2 3Shape Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 3Shape Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 3Shape Professional 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.2.5 3Shape Recent Development

7.3 Dentsply Sirona

7.3.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dentsply Sirona Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dentsply Sirona Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dentsply Sirona Professional 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.3.5 Dentsply Sirona Recent Development

7.4 Planmeca Oy

7.4.1 Planmeca Oy Corporation Information

7.4.2 Planmeca Oy Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Planmeca Oy Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Planmeca Oy Professional 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.4.5 Planmeca Oy Recent Development

7.5 Envista (Carestream)

7.5.1 Envista (Carestream) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Envista (Carestream) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Envista (Carestream) Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Envista (Carestream) Professional 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.5.5 Envista (Carestream) Recent Development

7.6 Keyence

7.6.1 Keyence Corporation Information

7.6.2 Keyence Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Keyence Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Keyence Professional 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.6.5 Keyence Recent Development

7.7 ZEISS

7.7.1 ZEISS Corporation Information

7.7.2 ZEISS Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ZEISS Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ZEISS Professional 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.7.5 ZEISS Recent Development

7.8 Shining 3D

7.8.1 Shining 3D Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shining 3D Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Shining 3D Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Shining 3D Professional 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.8.5 Shining 3D Recent Development

7.9 FARO

7.9.1 FARO Corporation Information

7.9.2 FARO Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 FARO Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 FARO Professional 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.9.5 FARO Recent Development

7.10 Medit

7.10.1 Medit Corporation Information

7.10.2 Medit Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Medit Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Medit Professional 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.10.5 Medit Recent Development

7.11 Midmark (3M)

7.11.1 Midmark (3M) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Midmark (3M) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Midmark (3M) Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Midmark (3M) Professional 3D Scanner Products Offered

7.11.5 Midmark (3M) Recent Development

7.12 Scantech

7.12.1 Scantech Corporation Information

7.12.2 Scantech Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Scantech Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Scantech Products Offered

7.12.5 Scantech Recent Development

7.13 Artec3D

7.13.1 Artec3D Corporation Information

7.13.2 Artec3D Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Artec3D Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Artec3D Products Offered

7.13.5 Artec3D Recent Development

7.14 Creaform

7.14.1 Creaform Corporation Information

7.14.2 Creaform Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Creaform Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Creaform Products Offered

7.14.5 Creaform Recent Development

7.15 Straumann (Dental Wings)

7.15.1 Straumann (Dental Wings) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Straumann (Dental Wings) Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Straumann (Dental Wings) Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Straumann (Dental Wings) Products Offered

7.15.5 Straumann (Dental Wings) Recent Development

7.16 Nikon Metrology

7.16.1 Nikon Metrology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Nikon Metrology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Nikon Metrology Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Nikon Metrology Products Offered

7.16.5 Nikon Metrology Recent Development

7.17 ZG Technology

7.17.1 ZG Technology Corporation Information

7.17.2 ZG Technology Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 ZG Technology Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 ZG Technology Products Offered

7.17.5 ZG Technology Recent Development

7.18 Peel3D

7.18.1 Peel3D Corporation Information

7.18.2 Peel3D Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Peel3D Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Peel3D Products Offered

7.18.5 Peel3D Recent Development

7.19 I2S

7.19.1 I2S Corporation Information

7.19.2 I2S Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 I2S Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 I2S Products Offered

7.19.5 I2S Recent Development

7.20 Freqty

7.20.1 Freqty Corporation Information

7.20.2 Freqty Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Freqty Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Freqty Products Offered

7.20.5 Freqty Recent Development

7.21 Mantis Vision

7.21.1 Mantis Vision Corporation Information

7.21.2 Mantis Vision Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Mantis Vision Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Mantis Vision Products Offered

7.21.5 Mantis Vision Recent Development

7.22 Up3D

7.22.1 Up3D Corporation Information

7.22.2 Up3D Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Up3D Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Up3D Products Offered

7.22.5 Up3D Recent Development

7.23 Fussen Technology

7.23.1 Fussen Technology Corporation Information

7.23.2 Fussen Technology Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Fussen Technology Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Fussen Technology Products Offered

7.23.5 Fussen Technology Recent Development

7.24 Thor3D

7.24.1 Thor3D Corporation Information

7.24.2 Thor3D Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Thor3D Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Thor3D Products Offered

7.24.5 Thor3D Recent Development

7.25 Runyes

7.25.1 Runyes Corporation Information

7.25.2 Runyes Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Runyes Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Runyes Products Offered

7.25.5 Runyes Recent Development

7.26 SMARTTECH3D

7.26.1 SMARTTECH3D Corporation Information

7.26.2 SMARTTECH3D Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 SMARTTECH3D Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 SMARTTECH3D Products Offered

7.26.5 SMARTTECH3D Recent Development

7.27 Gt-Medical

7.27.1 Gt-Medical Corporation Information

7.27.2 Gt-Medical Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Gt-Medical Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Gt-Medical Products Offered

7.27.5 Gt-Medical Recent Development

7.28 Met Optix

7.28.1 Met Optix Corporation Information

7.28.2 Met Optix Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Met Optix Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Met Optix Products Offered

7.28.5 Met Optix Recent Development

7.29 Rangevision

7.29.1 Rangevision Corporation Information

7.29.2 Rangevision Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Rangevision Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Rangevision Products Offered

7.29.5 Rangevision Recent Development

7.30 Loadscan

7.30.1 Loadscan Corporation Information

7.30.2 Loadscan Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Loadscan Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Loadscan Products Offered

7.30.5 Loadscan Recent Development

7.31 Condor

7.31.1 Condor Corporation Information

7.31.2 Condor Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 Condor Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 Condor Products Offered

7.31.5 Condor Recent Development

7.32 E4D Technologies

7.32.1 E4D Technologies Corporation Information

7.32.2 E4D Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.32.3 E4D Technologies Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 E4D Technologies Products Offered

7.32.5 E4D Technologies Recent Development

7.33 Polyga

7.33.1 Polyga Corporation Information

7.33.2 Polyga Description and Business Overview

7.33.3 Polyga Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 Polyga Products Offered

7.33.5 Polyga Recent Development

7.34 Densys3D

7.34.1 Densys3D Corporation Information

7.34.2 Densys3D Description and Business Overview

7.34.3 Densys3D Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.34.4 Densys3D Products Offered

7.34.5 Densys3D Recent Development

7.35 DOF

7.35.1 DOF Corporation Information

7.35.2 DOF Description and Business Overview

7.35.3 DOF Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.35.4 DOF Products Offered

7.35.5 DOF Recent Development

7.36 Evatronix SA

7.36.1 Evatronix SA Corporation Information

7.36.2 Evatronix SA Description and Business Overview

7.36.3 Evatronix SA Professional 3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.36.4 Evatronix SA Products Offered

7.36.5 Evatronix SA Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Professional 3D Scanner Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Professional 3D Scanner Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Professional 3D Scanner Distributors

8.3 Professional 3D Scanner Production Mode & Process

8.4 Professional 3D Scanner Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Professional 3D Scanner Sales Channels

8.4.2 Professional 3D Scanner Distributors

8.5 Professional 3D Scanner Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please enter

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/347203/3d-scanner

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com