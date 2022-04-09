Global and United States Railway Bogies Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on global and United States Railway Bogies market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global Railway Bogies Scope and Market Size

Railway Bogies market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Railway Bogies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Railway Bogies market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

2-axle Bogies

3-axle Bogies

Others

Segment by Application

Subway Train

Normal-Speed Railway Train

High-Speed Railway Train

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd.

Amsted Rail

Tatravagónka

Siemens AG

Kawasaki

Alstom

Bombardier

NSSMC

WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH

Titagarh Group

Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd.

Ganz Moto

Research Objectives

To study and analyze the global Railway Bogiesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Railway Bogiesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Railway Bogiesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Railway Bogieswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Railway Bogiessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Railway Bogies Product Introduction

1.2 Global Railway Bogies Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Railway Bogies Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Railway Bogies Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Railway Bogies Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Railway Bogies Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Railway Bogies Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Railway Bogies Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Railway Bogies in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Railway Bogies Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Railway Bogies Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Railway Bogies Industry Trends

1.5.2 Railway Bogies Market Drivers

1.5.3 Railway Bogies Market Challenges

1.5.4 Railway Bogies Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Railway Bogies Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 2-axle Bogies

2.1.2 3-axle Bogies

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Railway Bogies Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Railway Bogies Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Railway Bogies Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Railway Bogies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Railway Bogies Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Railway Bogies Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Railway Bogies Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Railway Bogies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Railway Bogies Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Subway Train

3.1.2 Normal-Speed Railway Train

3.1.3 High-Speed Railway Train

3.2 Global Railway Bogies Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Railway Bogies Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Railway Bogies Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Railway Bogies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Railway Bogies Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Railway Bogies Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Railway Bogies Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Railway Bogies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Railway Bogies Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Railway Bogies Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Railway Bogies Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Railway Bogies Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Railway Bogies Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Railway Bogies Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Railway Bogies Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Railway Bogies Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Railway Bogies in 2021

4.2.3 Global Railway Bogies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Railway Bogies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Railway Bogies Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Railway Bogies Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Railway Bogies Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Railway Bogies Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Railway Bogies Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Railway Bogies Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Railway Bogies Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Railway Bogies Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Railway Bogies Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Railway Bogies Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Railway Bogies Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Railway Bogies Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Railway Bogies Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Railway Bogies Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Railway Bogies Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Railway Bogies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Railway Bogies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Railway Bogies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Railway Bogies Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Railway Bogies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Railway Bogies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Railway Bogies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Railway Bogies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Railway Bogies Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Railway Bogies Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd.

7.1.1 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.1.2 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Railway Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Railway Bogies Products Offered

7.1.5 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.2 Amsted Rail

7.2.1 Amsted Rail Corporation Information

7.2.2 Amsted Rail Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Amsted Rail Railway Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Amsted Rail Railway Bogies Products Offered

7.2.5 Amsted Rail Recent Development

7.3 Tatravagónka

7.3.1 Tatravagónka Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tatravagónka Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tatravagónka Railway Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tatravagónka Railway Bogies Products Offered

7.3.5 Tatravagónka Recent Development

7.4 Siemens AG

7.4.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

7.4.2 Siemens AG Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Siemens AG Railway Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Siemens AG Railway Bogies Products Offered

7.4.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

7.5 Kawasaki

7.5.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kawasaki Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kawasaki Railway Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kawasaki Railway Bogies Products Offered

7.5.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

7.6 Alstom

7.6.1 Alstom Corporation Information

7.6.2 Alstom Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Alstom Railway Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Alstom Railway Bogies Products Offered

7.6.5 Alstom Recent Development

7.7 Bombardier

7.7.1 Bombardier Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bombardier Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bombardier Railway Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bombardier Railway Bogies Products Offered

7.7.5 Bombardier Recent Development

7.8 NSSMC

7.8.1 NSSMC Corporation Information

7.8.2 NSSMC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 NSSMC Railway Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 NSSMC Railway Bogies Products Offered

7.8.5 NSSMC Recent Development

7.9 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH

7.9.1 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Corporation Information

7.9.2 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Railway Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Railway Bogies Products Offered

7.9.5 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Recent Development

7.10 Titagarh Group

7.10.1 Titagarh Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Titagarh Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Titagarh Group Railway Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Titagarh Group Railway Bogies Products Offered

7.10.5 Titagarh Group Recent Development

7.11 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Railway Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Railway Bogies Products Offered

7.11.5 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 Ganz Moto

7.12.1 Ganz Moto Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ganz Moto Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ganz Moto Railway Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ganz Moto Products Offered

7.12.5 Ganz Moto Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Railway Bogies Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Railway Bogies Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Railway Bogies Distributors

8.3 Railway Bogies Production Mode & Process

8.4 Railway Bogies Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Railway Bogies Sales Channels

8.4.2 Railway Bogies Distributors

8.5 Railway Bogies Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

