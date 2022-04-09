Global and United States Radioligand Therapy Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on global and United States Radioligand Therapy market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global Radioligand Therapy Scope and Market SizeRadioligand Therapy market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radioligand Therapy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Radioligand Therapy market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States. Segment by Used Radionuclides Actinium 225 (Ac-225) Lutetium 177 (Lu-177) Gallium 68 (Ga-68) Fluorine 18 (F-18) Other Radionuclides Segment by Application Neuroendocrine Neoplasms Prostate Cancer By Company Novartis Advanced Accelerator Applications Mercy Radiology POINT Biopharma Global Inc Fusion Pharma Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Lantheus Holdings, Inc Bayer AG Curium Pharma Precirix

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Radioligand Therapy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Radioligand Therapy market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Radioligand Therapy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Radioligand Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Radioligand Therapy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Radioligand Therapy Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Radioligand Therapy Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Radioligand Therapy in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Radioligand Therapy Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Radioligand Therapy Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Radioligand Therapy Industry Trends

1.4.2 Radioligand Therapy Market Drivers

1.4.3 Radioligand Therapy Market Challenges

1.4.4 Radioligand Therapy Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Radioligand Therapy by Used Radionuclides

2.1 Radioligand Therapy Market Segment by Used Radionuclides

2.1.1 Actinium 225 (Ac-225)

2.1.2 Lutetium 177 (Lu-177)

2.1.3 Gallium 68 (Ga-68)

2.1.4 Fluorine 18 (F-18)

2.1.5 Other Radionuclides

2.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Used Radionuclides (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Used Radionuclides (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Used Radionuclides (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Used Radionuclides (2017-2028)

3 Radioligand Therapy by Application

3.1 Radioligand Therapy Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Neuroendocrine Neoplasms

3.1.2 Prostate Cancer

3.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Radioligand Therapy Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Radioligand Therapy Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Radioligand Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Radioligand Therapy in 2021

4.2.3 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Radioligand Therapy Headquarters, Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Companies Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Radioligand Therapy Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Radioligand Therapy Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Radioligand Therapy Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Radioligand Therapy Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Radioligand Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Radioligand Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Radioligand Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Radioligand Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Radioligand Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Radioligand Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Radioligand Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Radioligand Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Radioligand Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Radioligand Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Novartis

7.1.1 Novartis Company Details

7.1.2 Novartis Business Overview

7.1.3 Novartis Radioligand Therapy Introduction

7.1.4 Novartis Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Novartis Recent Development

7.2 Advanced Accelerator Applications

7.2.1 Advanced Accelerator Applications Company Details

7.2.2 Advanced Accelerator Applications Business Overview

7.2.3 Advanced Accelerator Applications Radioligand Therapy Introduction

7.2.4 Advanced Accelerator Applications Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Advanced Accelerator Applications Recent Development

7.3 Mercy Radiology

7.3.1 Mercy Radiology Company Details

7.3.2 Mercy Radiology Business Overview

7.3.3 Mercy Radiology Radioligand Therapy Introduction

7.3.4 Mercy Radiology Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Mercy Radiology Recent Development

7.4 POINT Biopharma Global Inc

7.4.1 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Company Details

7.4.2 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Business Overview

7.4.3 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Radioligand Therapy Introduction

7.4.4 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 POINT Biopharma Global Inc Recent Development

7.5 Fusion Pharma

7.5.1 Fusion Pharma Company Details

7.5.2 Fusion Pharma Business Overview

7.5.3 Fusion Pharma Radioligand Therapy Introduction

7.5.4 Fusion Pharma Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Fusion Pharma Recent Development

7.6 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

7.6.1 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Company Details

7.6.2 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Business Overview

7.6.3 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Radioligand Therapy Introduction

7.6.4 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Recent Development

7.7 Lantheus Holdings, Inc

7.7.1 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Company Details

7.7.2 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Business Overview

7.7.3 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Radioligand Therapy Introduction

7.7.4 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Lantheus Holdings, Inc Recent Development

7.8 Bayer AG

7.8.1 Bayer AG Company Details

7.8.2 Bayer AG Business Overview

7.8.3 Bayer AG Radioligand Therapy Introduction

7.8.4 Bayer AG Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Bayer AG Recent Development

7.9 Curium Pharma

7.9.1 Curium Pharma Company Details

7.9.2 Curium Pharma Business Overview

7.9.3 Curium Pharma Radioligand Therapy Introduction

7.9.4 Curium Pharma Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Curium Pharma Recent Development

7.10 Precirix

7.10.1 Precirix Company Details

7.10.2 Precirix Business Overview

7.10.3 Precirix Radioligand Therapy Introduction

7.10.4 Precirix Revenue in Radioligand Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Precirix Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

