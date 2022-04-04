Global and United States Immersive 360º Projection Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on global and United States Immersive 360º Projection market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global Immersive 360º Projection Scope and Market SizeImmersive 360º Projection market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Immersive 360º Projection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Immersive 360º Projection market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States. Segment by Type Systems and Software Service Segment by Application Corporate Events Sporting Events Science and Education Leisure and Entertainment Others By Company VIDELIO Scalable Display Technologies AlfaVision Formula D VIOSO GmbH Disguise (AV Alliance) Fly Elise-ng Motion Mapping Lumen & Forge Go2 Productions Immersive Multimedia Experiences The Elumenati Immersive Experiential (IE) Derooted Immersive Event Projection Igloo Vision Screenberry Orangethreadlive Abaj Technologies FULLDOME.PRO

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Immersive 360º Projection consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Immersive 360º Projection market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Immersive 360º Projection manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Immersive 360º Projection with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Immersive 360º Projection submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Immersive 360º Projection Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Immersive 360º Projection Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Immersive 360º Projection Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Immersive 360º Projection Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Immersive 360º Projection Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Immersive 360º Projection in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Immersive 360º Projection Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Immersive 360º Projection Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Immersive 360º Projection Industry Trends

1.4.2 Immersive 360º Projection Market Drivers

1.4.3 Immersive 360º Projection Market Challenges

1.4.4 Immersive 360º Projection Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Immersive 360º Projection by Type

2.1 Immersive 360º Projection Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Systems and Software

2.1.2 Service

2.2 Global Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Immersive 360º Projection by Application

3.1 Immersive 360º Projection Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Corporate Events

3.1.2 Sporting Events

3.1.3 Science and Education

3.1.4 Leisure and Entertainment

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Immersive 360º Projection Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Immersive 360º Projection Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Immersive 360º Projection Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Immersive 360º Projection Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Immersive 360º Projection Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Immersive 360º Projection in 2021

4.2.3 Global Immersive 360º Projection Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Immersive 360º Projection Headquarters, Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Immersive 360º Projection Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Immersive 360º Projection Companies Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Immersive 360º Projection Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Immersive 360º Projection Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Immersive 360º Projection Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Immersive 360º Projection Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Immersive 360º Projection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Immersive 360º Projection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Immersive 360º Projection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Immersive 360º Projection Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Immersive 360º Projection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Immersive 360º Projection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Immersive 360º Projection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Immersive 360º Projection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Immersive 360º Projection Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Immersive 360º Projection Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 VIDELIO

7.1.1 VIDELIO Company Details

7.1.2 VIDELIO Business Overview

7.1.3 VIDELIO Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.1.4 VIDELIO Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 VIDELIO Recent Development

7.2 Scalable Display Technologies

7.2.1 Scalable Display Technologies Company Details

7.2.2 Scalable Display Technologies Business Overview

7.2.3 Scalable Display Technologies Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.2.4 Scalable Display Technologies Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Scalable Display Technologies Recent Development

7.3 AlfaVision

7.3.1 AlfaVision Company Details

7.3.2 AlfaVision Business Overview

7.3.3 AlfaVision Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.3.4 AlfaVision Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 AlfaVision Recent Development

7.4 Formula D

7.4.1 Formula D Company Details

7.4.2 Formula D Business Overview

7.4.3 Formula D Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.4.4 Formula D Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Formula D Recent Development

7.5 VIOSO GmbH

7.5.1 VIOSO GmbH Company Details

7.5.2 VIOSO GmbH Business Overview

7.5.3 VIOSO GmbH Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.5.4 VIOSO GmbH Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 VIOSO GmbH Recent Development

7.6 Disguise (AV Alliance)

7.6.1 Disguise (AV Alliance) Company Details

7.6.2 Disguise (AV Alliance) Business Overview

7.6.3 Disguise (AV Alliance) Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.6.4 Disguise (AV Alliance) Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Disguise (AV Alliance) Recent Development

7.7 Fly Elise-ng

7.7.1 Fly Elise-ng Company Details

7.7.2 Fly Elise-ng Business Overview

7.7.3 Fly Elise-ng Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.7.4 Fly Elise-ng Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Fly Elise-ng Recent Development

7.8 Motion Mapping

7.8.1 Motion Mapping Company Details

7.8.2 Motion Mapping Business Overview

7.8.3 Motion Mapping Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.8.4 Motion Mapping Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Motion Mapping Recent Development

7.9 Lumen & Forge

7.9.1 Lumen & Forge Company Details

7.9.2 Lumen & Forge Business Overview

7.9.3 Lumen & Forge Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.9.4 Lumen & Forge Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Lumen & Forge Recent Development

7.10 Go2 Productions

7.10.1 Go2 Productions Company Details

7.10.2 Go2 Productions Business Overview

7.10.3 Go2 Productions Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.10.4 Go2 Productions Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Go2 Productions Recent Development

7.11 Immersive Multimedia Experiences

7.11.1 Immersive Multimedia Experiences Company Details

7.11.2 Immersive Multimedia Experiences Business Overview

7.11.3 Immersive Multimedia Experiences Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.11.4 Immersive Multimedia Experiences Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Immersive Multimedia Experiences Recent Development

7.12 The Elumenati

7.12.1 The Elumenati Company Details

7.12.2 The Elumenati Business Overview

7.12.3 The Elumenati Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.12.4 The Elumenati Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 The Elumenati Recent Development

7.13 Immersive Experiential (IE)

7.13.1 Immersive Experiential (IE) Company Details

7.13.2 Immersive Experiential (IE) Business Overview

7.13.3 Immersive Experiential (IE) Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.13.4 Immersive Experiential (IE) Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Immersive Experiential (IE) Recent Development

7.14 Derooted Immersive

7.14.1 Derooted Immersive Company Details

7.14.2 Derooted Immersive Business Overview

7.14.3 Derooted Immersive Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.14.4 Derooted Immersive Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Derooted Immersive Recent Development

7.15 Event Projection

7.15.1 Event Projection Company Details

7.15.2 Event Projection Business Overview

7.15.3 Event Projection Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.15.4 Event Projection Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Event Projection Recent Development

7.16 Igloo Vision

7.16.1 Igloo Vision Company Details

7.16.2 Igloo Vision Business Overview

7.16.3 Igloo Vision Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.16.4 Igloo Vision Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Igloo Vision Recent Development

7.17 Screenberry

7.17.1 Screenberry Company Details

7.17.2 Screenberry Business Overview

7.17.3 Screenberry Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.17.4 Screenberry Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Screenberry Recent Development

7.18 Orangethreadlive

7.18.1 Orangethreadlive Company Details

7.18.2 Orangethreadlive Business Overview

7.18.3 Orangethreadlive Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.18.4 Orangethreadlive Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Orangethreadlive Recent Development

7.19 Abaj Technologies

7.19.1 Abaj Technologies Company Details

7.19.2 Abaj Technologies Business Overview

7.19.3 Abaj Technologies Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.19.4 Abaj Technologies Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Abaj Technologies Recent Development

7.20 FULLDOME.PRO

7.20.1 FULLDOME.PRO Company Details

7.20.2 FULLDOME.PRO Business Overview

7.20.3 FULLDOME.PRO Immersive 360º Projection Introduction

7.20.4 FULLDOME.PRO Revenue in Immersive 360º Projection Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 FULLDOME.PRO Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

If you would like to get a FREE sample, place an order, or have any questions, please enter https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/345232/immersive-360%25C2%25BA-projection

Any doubts and questions will be welcome

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com