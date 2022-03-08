2022-2027 Global and Regional Aerospace Special Metal Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Aerospace Special Metal market was valued at 1022.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Aerospace Special Metal industry can be broken down into several segments, Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Steel Alloys, Super Alloys, Other, etc. Across the world, the major players cover Allegheny Technologies Inc, Arconic, Carpenter Technology, VSMPO-AVISMA, Constellium, Kaiser Aluminum, Timet, Novelis, Special Metals Corporation, Haynes International, KUMZ, etc.The global Aerospace Special Metal market size is expected to grow for the next five years.

The rise in the replacement of aging aircraft has led to a boost in new aircraft manufacturing, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the market. Aluminum accounted for 51.83% of the Aerospace Special Metal market in terms of volume, owing to rising preference for aluminum alloys. The material is preferably used in production of aerostructure components on account of its exceptional properties including heat and corrosion resistance.

Growing use of aluminum in internal fittings of aircraft to reduce weight and fuel consumption is anticipated to aid the demand. North America is expected to witness increased penetration of composites for use in aerostructure owing to the presence of a large aircraft manufacturing industry. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to the tremendous development in the regional aviation industry.

In addition, domestic mass production of China`s COMAC jet from 2021 is expected to boost the product demand over the next eight years. China is anticipated to be the fastest growing market, owing to the progressing economy, coupled with opportunities related to aircraft maintenance and service.

By Market Verdors:

Allegheny Technologies Inc

Arconic

Carpenter Technology

VSMPO-AVISMA

Constellium

Kaiser Aluminum

Timet

Novelis

Special Metals Corporation

Haynes International

KUMZ

By Types:

Aluminum Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Steel Alloys

Super Alloys

By Applications:

Engines

Airframes

