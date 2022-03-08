Ground Cellulose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ground Cellulose in global, including the following market information:

Global Ground Cellulose Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Ground Cellulose Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

Global top five Ground Cellulose companies in 2020 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ground Cellulose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Ground Cellulose Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ground Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Wood Pulp Based

Refined Cotton Based

Global Ground Cellulose Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ground Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Commodities and Personal Care

Others

Global Ground Cellulose Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ground Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ground Cellulose revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ground Cellulose revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Ground Cellulose sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ground Cellulose sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

FMC Corporation

JRS Pharma

Mingtai Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Accent Microcell

Wei Ming Pharmaceutical

Juku Orchem Private Limited

Blanver Farmoquimica

Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical

Linghu Xinwang Chemical

Shandong Guangda

Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical

Jining Six Best Excipients

Aoda Pharmaceutical

QuFuShi Medical

Ahua Pharmaceutical

Qufu Tianli

Xinda biotchnology

Rutocel

