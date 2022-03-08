March 8, 2022

Ground Cellulose Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ground Cellulose in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Ground Cellulose Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
  • Global Ground Cellulose Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)
  • Global top five Ground Cellulose companies in 2020 (%)

 

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

  • MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ground Cellulose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Ground Cellulose Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

 

  • Global Ground Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
  • Wood Pulp Based
  • Refined Cotton Based

Global Ground Cellulose Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

 

  • Global Ground Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
  • Food & Beverages
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Commodities and Personal Care
  • Others

Global Ground Cellulose Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

 

  • Global Ground Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Ground Cellulose revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Ground Cellulose revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Ground Cellulose sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Ground Cellulose sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

 

  • FMC Corporation
  • JRS Pharma
  • Mingtai Chemical
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Accent Microcell
  • Wei Ming Pharmaceutical
  • Juku Orchem Private Limited
  • Blanver Farmoquimica
  • Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical
  • Linghu Xinwang Chemical
  • Shandong Guangda
  • Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical
  • Jining Six Best Excipients
  • Aoda Pharmaceutical
  • QuFuShi Medical
  • Ahua Pharmaceutical
  • Qufu Tianli
  • Xinda biotchnology
  • Rutocel

