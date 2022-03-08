Medium Density Fibre Board Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Medium Density Fibre Board Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20272 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medium Density Fibre Board in global, including the following market information:
- Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
- Global top five Medium Density Fibre Board companies in 2020 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medium Density Fibre Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Moisture Resistant Grade
- Fire Retardant Grade
- Standard Grade
- Others
Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Furniture
- Construction
- Others
Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medium Density Fibre Board revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medium Density Fibre Board revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Medium Density Fibre Board sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Medium Density Fibre Board sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Kronospan
- Evergreen Group
- Georgia-Pacific Wood Products
- Mangalam Timber
- Daiken Group
- Metro-Ply Family of Companies
- Sonae Industria Group
- Belarusian Forest Company
- West Fraser
- Nelson Pine Industries
- Rayong Board
- Clarion Boards
- Wanhua
- Dare Panel Group
- Zhejiang Liren Wood Group
