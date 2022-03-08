Medium Density Fibre Board Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medium Density Fibre Board in global, including the following market information:

Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Medium Density Fibre Board companies in 2020 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medium Density Fibre Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Moisture Resistant Grade

Fire Retardant Grade

Standard Grade

Others

Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Furniture

Construction

Others

Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medium Density Fibre Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medium Density Fibre Board revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medium Density Fibre Board revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Medium Density Fibre Board sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Medium Density Fibre Board sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Kronospan

Evergreen Group

Georgia-Pacific Wood Products

Mangalam Timber

Daiken Group

Metro-Ply Family of Companies

Sonae Industria Group

Belarusian Forest Company

West Fraser

Nelson Pine Industries

Rayong Board

Clarion Boards

Wanhua

Dare Panel Group

Zhejiang Liren Wood Group

