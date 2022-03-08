Electrical Enclosures Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Electrical Enclosures market was valued at 5688.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.21% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide tReporthe insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electrical enclosures protect electrical equipment such as power generators, transformers, and various telecommunication devices and contain electrical components such as knobs, switches, and displays. They are available in various sizes; although broadly, those used for industrial applications are larger than those used in residential areas. This market can be segmented into two groups: enclosures used in the power generation process and those used for transmission & distribution (T&D). This market can also be segmented by the type of material used to manufacture the enclosure into the following categories: plastics, plastic composites, metals, and metal alloys. Plastics typically used for electrical enclosures include acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polycarbonate, and styrenic polymers, which can also be reinforced with glass or carbon fibers to increase their mechanical and temperature resistance. PVC was commonly employed for this purpose but its usage has been discouraged as it does not meet modern standards. Among metals and alloys, stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum find wide usage. Metal enclosures are sturdier, durable, and offer better protection to environmental elements but are also costlier and difficult to mold compared to plastic enclosures. Increasing demand for energy and electricity is driving the global electrical enclosures market. China is likely to be a lucrative market due to the rapid industrialization in this country. Expansion of the electrical enclosures market in developed countries in Europe & North America is projected to be moderate (as power infrastructure is already well-developed in these regions) and driven by the installation of power stations running on renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind energy. The need to upgrade the power infrastructure in emerging countries is likely to propel the market for electrical enclosures in the near future. India, Indonesia, and Nigeria are estimated to invest substantially in the utilities sector in the next decade as several parts in these countries do not have access to reliable sources of electricity. The use of better quality materials to manufacture electrical enclosures is also anticipated to become prevalent in these countries with low-cost materials such as PVC expected to be phased out. Demand for good quality electrical enclosures is high in the oil & gas industry. Other major end-users of this market include the power generation, water & wastewater, and mining industries.

By Market Verdors:

Adalet

Allied Moulded Products Inc.

Apx Enclosures Inc.

Atlas Manufacturing

Attabox

Austin Electrical Enclosures

B&R Enclosures

Bartakke Electrofab Pvt. Ltd.

Bison Profab

Bud Industries

Durham Co.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eldon Holding AB

Emerson Electric Co

Ensto Group

Fibox Oy AB

Gaurang Electronic Industries

GE Industrial Solutions

Hammond Manufacturing

Hubbell Inc.

Integra Enclosures

Milbank Manufacturing Co.

Penn Panel And Box Co.

By Types:

Wall-mounted enclosure

Floor-mounted/Free-standing enclosure

Underground

By Applications:

Power generation & distribution

Oil & gas

Metals & mining

Medical

Pulp & paper

Food & beverages

Transportation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Electrical Enclosures Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Electrical Enclosures Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Electrical Enclosures Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Electrical Enclosures Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Electrical Enclosures Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Electrical Enclosures Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Electrical Enclosures (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Electrical Enclosures Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Electrical Enclosures Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electrical Enclosures (Volume and Value) by Application

