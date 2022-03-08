Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Power Steering (EPS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System include Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, JTEKT, Nexteer Automotive, NSK, WABCO, Thyssenkrupp, Knorr-Bremse and Mando and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electric Power Steering (EPS)
- Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)
Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Heavy Truck
- Semi-Trailer Tractor
- Others
Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bosch
- ZF Friedrichshafen
- JTEKT
- Nexteer Automotive
- NSK
- WABCO
- Thyssenkrupp
- Knorr-Bremse
- Mando
- Hyundai Mobis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
