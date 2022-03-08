Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System in global, including the following market information:

Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Power Steering (EPS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System include Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, JTEKT, Nexteer Automotive, NSK, WABCO, Thyssenkrupp, Knorr-Bremse and Mando and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Heavy Truck

Semi-Trailer Tractor

Others

Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

ZF Friedrichshafen

JTEKT

Nexteer Automotive

NSK

WABCO

Thyssenkrupp

Knorr-Bremse

Mando

Hyundai Mobis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy-duty Trucks Steering System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

