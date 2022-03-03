2022-2027 Global and Regional Octyl Methoxycinnamate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Octyl Methoxycinnamate market was valued at 11.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.57% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Octyl Methoxycinnamate market, Octyl Methoxycinnamate, trade names Eusolex 2292 and Uvinul MC80, is an organic compound that is an ingredient in some sunscreens and lip balms. It is an ester formed from methoxycinnamic acid and (RS)-2-ethylhexanol. It is a clear liquid that is insoluble in water.North America ranks the first in terms of production volume of Octyl Methoxycinnamate, consists of 29.59% the global market in 2016; China and Europe come the second and the third places, consist of 37.08% and 15.36% of the global market respectively in the same year. MFCI ranks the first in terms of production volum, occupies 22.55% of the global Octyl Methoxycinnamate market in 2016; While, Spectrum Chemical, with a market share of 12.35%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers not listed in this report together consist of approximately 36.49% of the global market in the same year.

By Market Verdors:

Spectrum Chemical

MFCI

AIC

Universal Esters

Shandong OML Chem

By Types:

Assay (95.0%-98.0%) (Including 98.0%)

Assay (98.0%-99.0%) (Including 99.0%)

Assay (More than 99.0%)

By Applications:

Sunscreen

Hair Products

Lip Stick

Nail Polish

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

