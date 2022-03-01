Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Emulsion SBR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber include LANXESS, Firestone, Asahi Kasei, JSR, Michelin, Goodyear, Trinseo and Kumho Petr and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Emulsion SBR

Solution SBR

Others

Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tires

Adhesives

Footwear

Bitumen modification

Othe

Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LANXESS

Firestone

Asahi Kasei

JSR

LANXESS

Michelin

Goodyear

Trinseo

Kumho Petr

Dynasol

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymerized Styrene Butadiene Rubber Product Type

