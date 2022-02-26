Bath Textiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bath Textiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Bath Textile is a towel used to dry the body in the bathroom.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bath Textiles in global, including the following market information:
- Global Bath Textiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Bath Textiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Bath Textiles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bath Textiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cotton Bath Textiles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bath Textiles include Welspun, Trident Group, 1888 Mills, Loftex, Grace, WestPoint Home, SUNVIM, Sanli and Kingshore, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bath Textiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bath Textiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bath Textiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cotton Bath Textiles
- Bamboo Fiber Bath Textiles
- Other
Global Bath Textiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bath Textiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household
- Hotel
- Other
Global Bath Textiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bath Textiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bath Textiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bath Textiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bath Textiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Bath Textiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Welspun
- Trident Group
- 1888 Mills
- Loftex
- Grace
- WestPoint Home
- SUNVIM
- Sanli
- Kingshore
- Springs Global
- Avanti Linens
- Uchino
- Canasin
- EverShine
- Venus Group
- QiQi Textile
- Noman Group
- Alok Industrie
- Mtcline
- American Textile Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bath Textiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bath Textiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bath Textiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bath Textiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bath Textiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bath Textiles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bath Textiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bath Textiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bath Textiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bath Textiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bath Textiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bath Textiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bath Textiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bath Textiles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bath Textiles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bath Textiles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bath Textiles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cotton Bath Textiles
