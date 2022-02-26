Global Industrial Rock Salt Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Industrial Rock Salt Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Industrial Rock Salt market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Rock Salt market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Conventional Mining
- Solar Evaporation
- Vacuum Pan Evaporation
- Segment by Application
- Chemical Processing
- De-icing
- Water Treatment
- Oil & Gas
- Agriculture
- Others
By Company
- China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC)
- Tata Chemicals Ltd.
- Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
- Rio Tinto PLC.
- Compass Minerals International Inc.
- K+S AG
- Exportadora De Sal De C.V.
- Ineos Group Holdings S.A.
- CK Life Sciences International Holdings Inc.
- Akzonobel N.V.
- State Enterprise Arytomsol
- Wilson Salt Company
- Infosa
- Amra Salt Co.
- Donald Brown Group
- Italkali Societa Italiana Sali Alcalini S.P.A
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Swiss Saltworks AG
- Irish Salt Mining & Exploration Co. Ltd. (I.S.M.E. Co. Ltd.)
- Atisale S.P.A.
- Dev Salt Pvt. Ltd.
- Salins Group
- Dominion Salt Ltd
- Naikai Salt Industries Co. Ltd.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Rock Salt Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Conventional Mining
1.2.3 Solar Evaporation
1.2.4 Vacuum Pan Evaporation
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Processing
1.3.3 De-icing
1.3.4 Water Treatment
1.3.5 Oil & Gas
1.3.6 Agriculture
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Production
2.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Rock Salt Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Rock Salt Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Rock Salt Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Rock Salt Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Rock Salt Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Industrial Rock Salt Sales by Region
