Biomedical Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A biosensor is an analytical device, used for the detection of an analyte, that combines a biological component with a physicochemical detector.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biomedical Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Biomedical Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biomedical Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Biomedical Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biomedical Sensors market was valued at 8870.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10810 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pressure Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biomedical Sensors include GE Healthcare, Honeywell, STMicroelectronics, First Sensor, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, TE Connectivity, Analog Devices and Texas Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biomedical Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biomedical Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biomedical Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Image Sensors

Motion Sensors

Inertial Sensors

Others

Global Biomedical Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biomedical Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Others

Global Biomedical Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biomedical Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biomedical Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biomedical Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biomedical Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Biomedical Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Honeywell

STMicroelectronics

First Sensor

Medtronic

Smiths Medical

TE Connectivity

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductor

Zephyr Technology

Nonin Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biomedical Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biomedical Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biomedical Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biomedical Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biomedical Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biomedical Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biomedical Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biomedical Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biomedical Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biomedical Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biomedical Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biomedical Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biomedical Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biomedical Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biomedical Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biomedical Sensors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

