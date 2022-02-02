Global Recycle Yarn Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Recycle Yarn Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Recycle Yarn market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycle Yarn market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Recycled PET Yarn
- Recycled Cotton Yarn
- Recycled Nylon Yarn
Segment by Application
- Carpet
- Clothing
- Car
- Building
- Others
By Company
- Martex Fiber
- Unifi
- Patagonia
- Patrick Yarn Mill
- Ecological Textiles
- Hilaturas Ferre
- Haksa Tekstil
- Filatures Du Parc
- Radici Partecipazioni SpA
- APM INDUSTRIES
- Pashupati Polytex
- HYOSUNG
- Nilit
- LIBOLON
- Far Eastern New Century Corporation
- Haili Group
- Cixi Xingke chemical fiber
- Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
- Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials
- Shandong Grand New Material Technology
- Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre
- Zhonglang Group
- Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Recycle Yarn Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Recycle Yarn Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Recycled PET Yarn
1.2.3 Recycled Cotton Yarn
1.2.4 Recycled Nylon Yarn
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Recycle Yarn Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Carpet
1.3.3 Clothing
1.3.4 Car
1.3.5 Building
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Recycle Yarn Production
2.1 Global Recycle Yarn Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Recycle Yarn Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Recycle Yarn Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Recycle Yarn Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Recycle Yarn Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Recycle Yarn Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Recycle Yarn Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Recycle Yarn Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Recycle Yarn Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Recycle Yarn Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Recycle Yarn Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Recycle Yarn by Region (2023-2028)
