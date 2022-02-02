Global Recycle Yarn Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Recycle Yarn market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycle Yarn market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Recycled PET Yarn

Recycled Cotton Yarn

Recycled Nylon Yarn

Segment by Application

Carpet

Clothing

Car

Building

Others

By Company

Martex Fiber

Unifi

Patagonia

Patrick Yarn Mill

Ecological Textiles

Hilaturas Ferre

Haksa Tekstil

Filatures Du Parc

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

APM INDUSTRIES

Pashupati Polytex

HYOSUNG

Nilit

LIBOLON

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Haili Group

Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Shandong Grand New Material Technology

Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

Zhonglang Group

Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recycle Yarn Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Recycle Yarn Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Recycled PET Yarn

1.2.3 Recycled Cotton Yarn

1.2.4 Recycled Nylon Yarn

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Recycle Yarn Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Carpet

1.3.3 Clothing

1.3.4 Car

1.3.5 Building

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Recycle Yarn Production

2.1 Global Recycle Yarn Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Recycle Yarn Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Recycle Yarn Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Recycle Yarn Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Recycle Yarn Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

3 Global Recycle Yarn Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Recycle Yarn Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Recycle Yarn Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Recycle Yarn Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Recycle Yarn Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Recycle Yarn Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Recycle Yarn by Region (2023-2028)

