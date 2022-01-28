Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Styrene maleic anhydride (SMA) is a synthetic polymer that is built-up of styrene and maleic anhydride monomers. The polymer is formed by a radical polymerization, using an organic peroxide as the initiator.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer in global, including the following market information:

Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer market was valued at 610.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1207.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

A-SMA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer include Polyscope, Cray Valley, Ineos, Jiaxing Huawen Chemical and Yinxin Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

A-SMA

R-SMA

Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Instrument

Compatibilizer

Building Materials

Others

Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Polyscope

Cray Valley

Ineos

Jiaxing Huawen Chemical

Yinxin Chemical

