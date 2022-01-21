Agricultural Microbials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Microbials in global, including the following market information:

Global Agricultural Microbials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agricultural Microbials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Agricultural Microbials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agricultural Microbials market was valued at 3245.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6343.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bacterial Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Microbials include Bayer Cropscience, Novozymes, BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, DOW Agrosciences, Syngenta, Arysta Lifescience, Certis and Koppert and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agricultural Microbials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agricultural Microbials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Agricultural Microbials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bacterial

Fungal Microbials

Composite Microbials

Others

Global Agricultural Microbials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Agricultural Microbials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Seed

Soil

Others

Global Agricultural Microbials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Agricultural Microbials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agricultural Microbials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agricultural Microbials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agricultural Microbials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Agricultural Microbials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer Cropscience

Novozymes

BASF

Sumitomo Chemical

DOW Agrosciences

Syngenta

Arysta Lifescience

Certis

Koppert

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC)

