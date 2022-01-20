January 20, 2022

Diaminocyclohexane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

The global Diaminocyclohexane market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Diaminocyclohexane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diaminocyclohexane Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diaminocyclohexane Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

 

  • 1,2-Diaminocyclohexane
  • 1,3-Diaminocyclohexane
  • 1,4-Diaminocyclohexane

 

Global Diaminocyclohexane Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diaminocyclohexane Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

 

  • Oilfield
  • Water Treatment
  • Advanced Materials

 

Global Diaminocyclohexane Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diaminocyclohexane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Diaminocyclohexane revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Diaminocyclohexane revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Diaminocyclohexane sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Diaminocyclohexane sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Invista
  • Ascend
  • Rhodia (Solvay)
  • BASF
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Toray
  • Radici Group
  • Shenma Group

