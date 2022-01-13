Global and China Polyamide Wax Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Polyamide Wax market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyamide Wax market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Polyamide Wax market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Granules

Powder

Micro-Powder

Segment by Application

Processing Aid

Coating (Industrial and Architectural Coating)

Hot Melt Adhesive

Rubber

Bitumen Modification

Thermal Road Marking

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Clariant

DEUREX

Sainuo

MÜNZING CHEMIE

Hoganas

BYK

HS Chem

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyamide Wax Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyamide Wax Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Granules

1.2.3 Powder

1.2.4 Micro-Powder

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyamide Wax Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Processing Aid

1.3.3 Coating (Industrial and Architectural Coating)

1.3.4 Hot Melt Adhesive

1.3.5 Rubber

1.3.6 Bitumen Modification

1.3.7 Thermal Road Marking

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyamide Wax Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyamide Wax Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polyamide Wax Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Polyamide Wax, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Polyamide Wax Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Polyamide Wax Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polyamide Wax Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Polyamide Wax Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polyamide Wax Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Polyamide Wax Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Polyamide Wax Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polyamide Wax Manufacturers by Sales

