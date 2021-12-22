Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market : Industry Dynamics, Key Trends | Anschutz Entertainment Group, Artexis Group

This report on Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) market industry provides information on Market Size of the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry to for effective planning and strategic decisions. It contains the necessary parameters to conduct SWOT, PEST and STEER analysis. The report gives a better understanding of the market dynamics to help you understand the competition in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry and the supply chain. The report provides operational metrics to benchmark against your own business. The report includes data collected about past events and circumstances pertaining to the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) market, a forecast of the noted trends, and assessment of market shares and competitive landscape.

Important players covered:

Anschutz Entertainment Group

Artexis Group

ATPI Ltd

BCD Meetings & Events

Capita plc

Cievents

Clarion Events

Comexposium Groupe

Conference Care

Cvent Inc

CWT Meetings & Events

Emerald Expositions Events

Fiera Milano

GL Events

Global Sources

Hyve Group

I2i Events Group

IBTM Events

Informa (UBM)

ITE Group

Jaarbeurs

Koelnmesse

Live Nation

MCH Group

Meorient

RELX Group

SNIEC Shanghai

Tarsus Group

The Freeman Company

Tokyo Big Sight

Besides interviews with experts, primary research surveys with the leading manufacturers across the globe are conducted in the study. The primary research complemented the report by identifying the in-depth insights of the prominent market participants. A bottom-up approach is implemented in the research study to calculate the market size of the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) market. The report has forecasted growth prospects and future years of the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) market based on the behavior of the target audience to existing products and services in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) market. Moreover, the data sourced in the report is validated by industry experts and representatives of enterprises and externally validated by examining historical data of the products and applications to derive accurate market size.

Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Segmented by Product Type:

Corporate

Entertainment

Sports

Academic

Government Activities

Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Segmented by Application Type:

Corporate Organizations

Public Organizations & NGOs

Others

Regional Segmentation of Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) market report identifies key industry trends such as digital transformation, increasing adoption of AI, rethinking the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) business strategies, and priorities for 2021 and the forthcoming years from Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry services and business leaders. The report identifies key sustainable strategies necessary to adapt to stay ahead of the market players in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) market. It examines the competitive developments in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) market such as expansions, a new product launched in the market, collaborations & acquisitions, etc., in the global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) market.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 10 chapters:

Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Overview (Market Size Status and Outlook, , Market Size Comparison by Region, by product type and by application, COVID-19 imapct) Market Segment Analysis by Player (Sales, revenue, average price and market share by Player) Market Segment Analysis by Type (Leading Players in 2020, Average Price by Type (2015-2020)) Market Segment Analysis by Application (Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel (Market by Sales Channel, Leading Distributors/Dealers) Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Segment Analysis by Region (Market Size and CAGR by Region (2015-2030), Sales and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)) Profile of Leading Players (Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)) Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) (Raw Materials, Labor Cost, Manufacturing Expenses, Manufacturing Cost Structure and Manufacturing Process) Development Trend of Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) (2021-2030) (Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type, by region and sales & revenue forecast) Appendix (Research Methodology, Data Sources, Analysts Certification)

Customization of the Report:

