December 21, 2021

Autonomous Driving Sanitation Vehicle Market 2022 – BUCHER, Trombia Technologies, Dulevo International, Westfield Technology Group

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Autonomous Driving Sanitation Vehicle will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Autonomous Driving Sanitation Vehicle market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Autonomous Driving Sanitation Vehicle market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Autonomous Driving Sanitation Vehicle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– Garbage Truck
– Road Sweeper
– Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Municipal
– School
– Scenic Area
– Shopping Center
– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
– ENWAY
– Boschung
– BUCHER
– Trombia Technologies
– Dulevo International
– Westfield Technology Group
– Volvo Group
– Beijing Environmental Sanitation Group
– FULONGMA
– Infore Environment Technology
– Zhengzhou Yutong Group
– Beijing Idriverplus Technology
– Guangzhou Saite Intelligent Technology
– Anhui Cowa Robot
– Gaussian Robotics
– Autowise
– DeepBlue Technology
– CiDi (Changsha Intelligent Driving Institute)

