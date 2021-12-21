December 21, 2021

Aneurysm Treatment Device Market 2022 – BALT Extrusion SAS, Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Medix Corporation, Medtronic

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Aneurysm Treatment Device will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Aneurysm Treatment Device market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Aneurysm Treatment Device market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aneurysm Treatment Device market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– Therapeutic Embolization Devices
– Surgical Procedure Devices
– Circulatory Disorder Management Devices

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Hospital
– Clinic
– Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
– BALT Extrusion SAS
– Johnson and Johnson
– Kaneka Medix Corporation
– Medtronic
– Penumbra
– Phenox GmbH
– Stryker Corporation
– Terumo Corporation

