December 21, 2021

MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market to 2026 – Analog Devices, Bosch Sensortec, Honeywell International, Microchip Technology

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of MEMS Accelerometer and Gyroscope market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– 1-Axis
– 2-Axis
– 3-Axis

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Consumer Electronics
– Automotive
– Aerospace and Defense
– Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
– Analog Devices
– Bosch Sensortec
– Honeywell International
– Microchip Technology
– Murata Manufacturing
– NXP Semiconductors
– STMicroelectronics
– InvenSense
– KIONIX
– Northrop Grumman Litef

