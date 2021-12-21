The Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market was valued at 132.24 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027

Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market Report is segmented by, trends, latest analytics, top players, application usage, and various important geographical dividends. Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market characteristics such as limitations, the future aspects of each section, and growth drivers have been covered in the report. combines market essential details, definitions, categorization, professional market study, and analysis of significant features.

The global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market was valued at 132.24 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An inferior vena cava filter (IVC filter) is a type of vascular filter, a medical device that is implanted by interventional radiologists or vascular surgeons into the inferior vena cava to presumably prevent life-threatening pulmonary emboli (PEs). Nearly all patients with deep venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism who are unable to undergo anticoagulation receive an inferior vena cava filter。Retrievable IVC Filters are also placed in high-risk patients prior to elective surgery.Currently, IVC Filters is a monopoly industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are Cordis, Bard, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, etc. The sale of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters in USA is about 170 k units in 2015. Cordis is the largest supplier of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2015. That is to say, Cordis sells more than 25 percent of the nation`s Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, far and away the biggest brand of its kind. Production market share of Top 3 is nearly 69% in 2015. There are two kinds of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, which are Permanent IVC Filters and Retrievable IVC Filters. Retrievable IVC Filters is wildly used in the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, with a sales market share nearly 64% in 2015. Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is used in Treatment VTE, Prevent PE and others. Report data showed that 74.8% of the Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market demand in Treatment VTE application, 21% in Prevent PE application in 2015. The global average price of Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters is in the decreasing trend, from 1344 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1311 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. Market competition is intense between giants. Cordis, Bard, Cook Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Cordis

Bard

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific

B. Braun

Volcano

ALN

By Types:

Treatment VTE

Prevent PE

By Applications:

Permanent IVC Filters

Retrievable IVC Filters

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

