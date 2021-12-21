The Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas market was valued at 1007.61 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.65% from 2020 to 2027

Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Market Report is segmented by, trends, latest analytics, top players, application usage, and various important geographical dividends. Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas market characteristics such as limitations, the future aspects of each section, and growth drivers have been covered in the report. combines market essential details, definitions, categorization, professional market study, and analysis of significant features.

The global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas market was valued at 1007.61 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.65% from 2020 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A flexible pipe is made up of several different layers. The main components are leakproof thermoplastic barriers and corrosion-resistant steel wires. The helically wound steel wires give the structure its high-pressure resistance and excellent bending characteristics, thus providing flexibility and superior dynamic behaviour. This modular construction, where the layers are independent but designed to interact with one another, means that each layer can be made fit-for-purpose and independently adjusted to best meet a specific field development requirement.The market for Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas is concentrated with players such as Technip, GE Oil & Gas (Wellstream), National Oilwell Varco (NKT Flexibles), Shawcor (Flexpipe Systems), Airborne Oil & Gas, SoluForce (Pipelife), H.A.T-FLEX, Polyflow, LLC, Prysmian, Aerosun Corporation, Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe, Contitech AG and so on . Among them, Technip, GE Oil & Gas (Wellstream) and National Oilwell Varco (NKT Flexibles) is the leader. Riser technology is one of the most challenging areas for the offshore industry as it deals with the problems associated with undertaking cutting-edge field developments with increasingly difficult reservoir environments and ultra-deepwater conditions, about 58% of flexible pipes installed are risers.

By Market Verdors:

Technip

GE Oil & Gas (Wellstream)

National Oilwell Varco (NKT Flexibles)

Shawcor (Flexpipe Systems)

Airborne Oil & Gas

SoluForce (Pipelife)

H.A.T-FLEX

Polyflow, LLC

Prysmian

Aerosun Corporation

Changchun GaoXiang Special pipe

Contitech AG

By Types:

Onshore

Offshore

By Applications:

Risers

Flowlines and Others

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

