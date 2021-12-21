Digital Pathology Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

“Digital Pathology Market” report focuses on latest innovative marketing strategies, trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Digital Pathology market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Digital Pathology market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Digital Pathology market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Digital Pathology market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

Market Overview:

Global Digital Pathology market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including-

Key Market Trends:

Disease Diagnosis is the Fastest Segment by Application that is Expected to Grow during the Forecast Period

For the diagnosis of diseases, digital pathology encompasses different technologies, which include laboratory management systems, digital dictation, dashboards and workflow management, digital image analysis, electronic specimen labelling and tracking, and synoptic reporting tools. Therefore, the integration of digital pathology, along with these digital tools, barcoding, specimen tracking, and digital dictation, improvise the safety, quality, and efficiency of disease diagnoses in pathology laboratories. Hence, owing to the advantages of using digital pathology for disease diagnoses, the market is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-growing Region and it is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific digital pathology market is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the proliferation of advanced imaging modalities in emerging economies, growing investments in medical field, and presence of untapped opportunities. Thus, the presence of a large target patient population and booming healthcare industry is encouraging the growth of the regional market.

North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. The presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing investment from key players, and the well-established IT and healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Developments: Digital Pathology market report includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market.

-Market Features: Digital Pathology market report estimated key market structures, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Logical Tools: Global Digital Pathology market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return examination have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed TOC of Digital Pathology Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Number of Tele-consultations

4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Digital Pathology to Enhance Lab Efficiency

4.2.3 Increasing Application in Drug Discovery and Companion Diagnostics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Concerns for Primary Diagnosis

4.3.2 Lack of Standard Guidelines for Digital Pathology

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Scanner

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Storage Systems

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Disease Diagnosis

5.2.2 Drug Discovery

5.2.3 Education and Training

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Companies, and CROs

5.3.2 Hospital and Reference Laboratories

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3DHistech Ltd.

6.1.2 Definiens AG

6.1.3 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

6.1.4 Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmBH

6.1.5 Mikroscan Technologies Inc.

6.1.6 Nikon Corporation

6.1.7 Olympus Corporation

6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.9 Ventana Medical Systems Inc.

6.1.10 VISIONPHARM

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

